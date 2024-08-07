Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X9YW | ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2024 16:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

TO: RNS

FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE: 07 August 2024

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2024 of 0.44 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

15 August 2024

16 August 2024

30 August 2024

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port
Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.