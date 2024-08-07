ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, is excited to announce the commercialization of its fiber-based ProActive Recyclable RP-1050 product line. Initially launched in North America, RP-1050 has experienced tremendous commercial success, replacing traditional film overwrap with a fiber-based curbside recyclable option. The platform is also available in Europe and includes local manufacturing of this innovative product, further demonstrating ProAmpac's commitment to global sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807653174/en/

Bamboo Bath Tissue (Photo: Business Wire)

This solution provides brands with a curbside recyclable alternative to traditional plastic film commonly used for overwraps. "RP-1050 is a prime example of a sustainable product with multi-regional applications, helping brands worldwide achieve their sustainability goals. This platform has high water resistance and excellent seal characteristics designed for high-speed fin and lap seal form-fill-seal applications," says Jim Tierney, vice president of product development for ProAmpac.

RP-1050 is designed especially for bathroom tissue, paper towels, and feminine care products. Utilizing ProAmpac's high-definition flexographic printing, RP-1050 enhances brand visibility and consumer engagement in natural kraft or bleached versions.

This versatile, high-performance, and easily recyclable packaging solution demonstrates ProAmpac's commitment to innovation and sustainability. For more information about ProAmpac's sustainable packaging solutions, please contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807653174/en/

Contacts:

Whitney Miles

ProAmpac

(617) 721-7040

Whitney.Miles@ProAmpac.com