Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Teams Up With Exchange To Provide Service Members With Free Streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Once again, service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide will enjoy free access to NBCUniversal's full coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, courtesy of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Comcast NBCUniversal.

Military members will be able to stream all the action from Paris using their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com. The Paris Olympics take place July 26 to Aug. 11.

More than 5,000 hours of the Paris Olympics will be available to U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans. Throughout the Games, the comprehensive offering features live competition across all 39 sports and all 329 medal events, top stories and moments, as well as live streams of select practice and warm-up sessions and extensive video content including event recaps, highlights, viral moments, interviews and more.

"We value our relationship with Comcast NBCUniversal and are thrilled to once again be able to team with them to bring the Olympic Games to service members and their families, wherever they are called to serve," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange's senior enlisted advisor. "The Olympics are one of the biggest events in the world, and we're excited to play a role in helping our military community cheer on Team USA."

"We're thrilled to once again partner with the Exchange for the Olympic and The Paralympic Games in Paris," said Mona Dexter, VP of Military & Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal.

It's our privilege to provide unprecedented access to this historic event to U.S. military service members and veterans, where the world's greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Mona Dexter VP of Military & Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal

Service members can access NBCUniversal's coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com (desktop) and the NBC Sports App (U.S. only) and choosing the Exchange as their service provider.

Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account is required. OCONUS viewers must also be physically located on-installation at a military location with internet service through an authorized internet service provider to gain access. Authorized providers have partnered with the Exchange on technical solutions to allow streaming on U.S. military installations in OCONUS. They include: 101 GLOBAL, Allied Telesis, Americable, Babtel, Basefix, Boingo, DHI/TravelWiFi, DSN, LG Uplus, Mediatti Broadband, Solutions by STC, Telecom Italia, TKS and US Wicom.

Additional information is available at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/fullpage/static-content/specialty-pages/olympics2024.

For more information on how to watch NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, click here.

