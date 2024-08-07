

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the week ended August 2nd.



The report said crude oil inventories tumbled by 3.7 million barrels week after slumping by 3.4 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to edge down by 0.4 million barrels.



At 429.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6 percent below the five year average for this time of year, the EIA said.



Meanwhile, the EIA said gasoline inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels last week but remain about 2 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also rose by 0.9 million barrels last week but are about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



