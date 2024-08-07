

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the notable rebound seen in the previous session, stocks are showing another strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved sharply higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.



Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but still firmly positive. The Nasdaq is up 301.82 points or 1.8 percent at 16,668.68, the S&P 500 is up 78.95 points or 1.5 percent at 5,318.98 and the Dow is up 418.38 points or 1.1 percent at 39,416.04.



The continued strength on Wall Street comes as stocks saw a notable advance during Tuesday's session but traders still see stocks as oversold following the recent weakness in the markets.



Concerns the U.S. economy is headed for a recession dragged the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 down to three-month lows on Monday.



'Follow through from yesterday's climb is important, though breadth wasn't stellar, and a few days above 5,300 can certainly help to right the ship,' said John Lynch, Chief Investment Officer for Comerica Wealth Management with regard to the S&P 500.



'We expect further volatility in the near-term and look to the 5,000 range as important support for the Index, as it represents key retracement levels and the 200-DMA,' he added. 'We continue to view the S&P 500 to be fairly valued in the 5,250 range by yearend.'



Among individual stocks, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have moved sharply higher after Piper Sandler said the semiconductor stocks remains a top pick.



Grocery delivery company Instacart (CART) has also surged after reporting second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



On the other hand, shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) have plunged after the technology company reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings.



Sector News



Telecom stocks are extending the surge seen in the previous session, resulting in a 5.8 percent spike by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index.



Significant strength is also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 2.5 percent jump by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.



Semiconductor stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.3 percent.



Networking, retail and energy stocks have also moved notably higher, while pharmaceutical stocks have shown a modest move to the downside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 1.4 percent.



The major European markets have also shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 2.0 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.6 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 1.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the notable pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.7 basis points at 3.934 percent.



