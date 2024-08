(1) On June 14, 2024, the Company's subsidiary GXO Warehouse Company, Inc. entered into a Confidential Settlement Agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") to settle all claims in connection with a dispute between the Company and one of its customers related to the start-up of the customer's warehouse that occurred in 2018 (the "Dispute"). A payment under the Settlement Agreement was made by the Company on July 5, 2024. As of July 10, 2024, the Dispute, which was litigated under the caption Lindt et al. v. GXO Warehouse Company, Inc., docket no. 4:22-cv-00384-BP, in Federal District Court for the Western District of Missouri, was dismissed with prejudice, each side to bear their own costs and fees, and the Court retains jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the Confidential Settlement Agreement. Among other things in the Settlement Agreement, the parties each denied the allegations and counterclaims asserted in the Dispute, and agreed to a mutual release of claims arising from, under or otherwise in connection with their prior business relationship and the Dispute, in exchange for a payment by the Company of $45 million. The Company intends to pursue reimbursement in connection with this Dispute under its existing insurance policies. The Company recognized $60 million expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 for the settlement, associated legal fees, costs and other related expenses.