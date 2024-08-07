HireQuotient Partners With RocketReach to Solve Challenges of Talent Acquisition in Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / HireQuotient, leader in autonomous talent sourcing technology, is excited to announce data partnership with RocketReach, premier contact information database. This collaboration integrates RocketReach's capabilities with EasySource, world's first fully autonomous talent sourcing platform, providing HR teams with comprehensive contact information, particularly for the healthcare sector.





HireQuotient and RocketReach forge data partnership to help companies enhance proactive candidate engagement and acquisition.





This partnership is crucial for healthcare recruiters facing challenges in accessing a broad candidate pool. RocketReach offers over 6.3 million healthcare contacts across 200+ job titles, enabling HireQuotient clients to connect with diverse range of professionals in this industry.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Extensive Healthcare Network: HireQuotient clients gain access to RocketReach's vast database of healthcare professionals, providing relevant contacts for recruitment needs.

Engagement with Passive Candidates: Since active candidates make up less than 30% of the talent pool, this partnership helps reach passive candidates, speeding up the hiring process and securing top talent.

Broader Candidate Pool: Leveraging RocketReach's contact data allows HR teams to engage with a more diverse range of candidates, improving recruitment effectiveness.

Smarthveer Sidana, Founder and CEO of HireQuotient, expressed his enthusiasm: "At HireQuotient, our mission is to revolutionize talent sourcing by providing HR teams with cutting-edge tools. Integrating RocketReach's healthcare database with EasySource expands our clients' access to a diverse candidate pool and speeds up the hiring process, helping them secure top talent more efficiently."

Scott Kim, CEO of RocketReach, shared his thoughts: "We're thrilled to partner with HireQuotient and integrate our healthcare database with EasySource. This collaboration supports our mission to connect professionals with opportunities and helps recruiters navigate talent acquisition complexities more effectively, improving outcomes for businesses and candidates."

Maitreyee Srivastava, Product Partnership at HireQuotient added: "Our partnership with RocketReach advances adoption by integrating their healthcare database with EasySource. This expands our platform's reach, enabling users to connect with diverse candidate pool and streamline recruitment process for faster, more successful hiring."

This partnership is a key milestone in healthcare talent acquisition, equipping HR teams with innovative tools to tackle today's recruitment challenges. The collaboration between HireQuotient and RocketReach sets a new standard for proactive candidate engagement and efficient hiring.

About HireQuotient:

HireQuotient is a leader in HR technology, offering tools that enhance talent acquisition process. EasySource, their advanced candidate sourcing software, leverages AI to simplify and improve the outbound hiring process. please visit www.hirequotient.com.

About RocketReach:

Founded in 2015, RocketReach is a leading Lead and Sales intelligence platform that is trusted by over 21 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Consistently rated as a leader in data quality, our platform leverages patented technology that covers more than 700 million people and 60 million companies across the world. We provide sales, recruiting, marketing, and entrepreneurs the ability to connect directly with the right people and decision makers. For more information about how RocketReach is creating the connections that create opportunities, please visit www.rocketreach.co.

Contact Information

Maitreyee Srivastava

Product Partnerships

maitreyee.srivastava@hirequotient.com

SOURCE: HireQuotient

View the original press release on newswire.com.