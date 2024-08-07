Indiana Toll Road: ITRCC Announces Mile Marker 10 to Mile Marker 20 Anticipated Construction Schedule

Pavement improvements to begin in Lake County, IN.

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road, is announcing that construction work from mile marker 10 (Exit 10 Gary/Chicago International Airport) to mile marker 20 (just west of the Indiana Toll Road Lake Station Exit 21 Toll Plaza) will commence September 9, 2024, weather permitting.

The work will consist of eastbound (EB) and westbound (WB) mainline milling and paving operations, which will include intermittent and short-term lane and shoulder closures. This comprehensive project will also include the resurfacing of the Gary West Exit 14A interchange, which will necessitate its temporary closure. ITRCC will also take the opportunity to resurface ramps during the INDOT Broadway 14B closure. To expedite the overall project schedule, the majority of the construction will occur Monday through Saturday during daytime operations.

Additionally, nighttime work will take place at the Gary East Exit 17 and Lake Station Exit 21 toll plazas anticipated to begin in August requiring intermittent toll lane closures; the plazas will remain operational during this time. In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all construction activities will be temporarily halted.

Anticipated Project Timeframe September - November Phasing

There will be one travel lane of traffic during each respective phase: WB MM 10-15.6 (9/9/24 - 10/1/24) EB MM 10-15.6 (9/26/24 - 10/23/24) EB/WB MM 16.5-20 (10/18/24 - 11/21/24)

Gary West Exit 14A closure WB week of 9/21 EB week of 10/15



*Dates subject to change due to materials, equipment, or weather delays.

For more information on traffic impacts and project updates, please visit IndianaTollRoad.org.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, the ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

