Mittwoch, 07.08.2024
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
07.08.2024 18:37 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Aug-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               7 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      192,125 
Highest price paid per share:         102.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          99.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 101.2183p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,597,506 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,597,506) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      101.2183p                    192,125

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1630               102.00      09:17:59          00070943620TRLO0      XLON 
5740               102.00      09:17:59          00070943621TRLO0      XLON 
40046               102.00      09:22:06          00070943810TRLO0      XLON 
4449               102.00      09:22:06          00070943811TRLO0      XLON 
1824               102.00      09:22:06          00070943812TRLO0      XLON 
1617               102.00      09:22:06          00070943813TRLO0      XLON 
2325               102.00      09:28:06          00070944024TRLO0      XLON 
2200               102.00      09:28:17          00070944027TRLO0      XLON 
1746               102.00      09:28:17          00070944028TRLO0      XLON 
385                102.00      09:28:30          00070944078TRLO0      XLON 
800                102.00      09:35:12          00070944293TRLO0      XLON 
107                102.00      09:37:10          00070944336TRLO0      XLON 
7805               102.00      09:37:10          00070944337TRLO0      XLON 
7577               102.00      12:58:32          00070951090TRLO0      XLON 
7184               102.00      12:58:32          00070951091TRLO0      XLON 
6945               102.00      12:58:32          00070951092TRLO0      XLON 
6711               101.50      09:44:01          00070944504TRLO0      XLON 
5663               101.00      09:44:13          00070944509TRLO0      XLON 
2420               101.00      09:44:19          00070944514TRLO0      XLON 
7080               101.00      09:44:19          00070944515TRLO0      XLON 
7114               101.00      13:08:45          00070951539TRLO0      XLON 
10000               101.00      13:09:03          00070951542TRLO0      XLON 
4178               101.00      13:39:56          00070952369TRLO0      XLON 
1968               101.00      13:39:56          00070952370TRLO0      XLON 
858                101.00      13:40:15          00070952377TRLO0      XLON 
7066               101.00      14:46:49          00070956041TRLO0      XLON 
7802               100.50      13:40:15          00070952378TRLO0      XLON 
339                100.50      15:08:50          00070957029TRLO0      XLON 
7265               100.50      15:15:15          00070957250TRLO0      XLON 
6682               99.80       15:59:13          00070959708TRLO0      XLON 
7918               99.60       15:30:10          00070958067TRLO0      XLON 
8371               99.40       15:30:18          00070958092TRLO0      XLON 
44                99.40       15:30:18          00070958093TRLO0      XLON 
32                99.40       15:59:15          00070959709TRLO0      XLON 
7030               99.40       15:59:15          00070959710TRLO0      XLON 
23                99.40       16:18:39          00070961478TRLO0      XLON 
421                99.40       16:21:47          00070961767TRLO0      XLON 
760                99.00       16:04:40          00070960132TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  339219 
EQS News ID:  1963387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1963387&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2024 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
