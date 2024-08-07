Health eCareers and Society of Critical Care Medicine Announce New Collaboration??

This collaboration provides career opportunities for critical care professionals by creating connections with employers seeking these highly sought-after and specialized skills.

Health eCareers, North America's leading recruitment and career network serving healthcare professionals, employers and associations, announced a new collaboration with the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) that improves the connection between employers and healthcare workers while providing critical care professionals with the best job opportunities.









Health eCareers' new collaboration with SCCM - combined with the reach of existing partner CHEST, the professional association of the American College of Chest Physicians - creates an unparalleled platform for recruiters to advertise their jobs to critical care specialists.??

"We are excited to launch this collaboration with SCCM. In today's healthcare job market, it's more important than ever to make connections easier between employers and healthcare professionals," said Greg Chang, managing director at Health eCareers. "This collaboration ensures that critical care professionals can find the jobs they are looking for."?????

The Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) is the largest nonprofit medical organization dedicated to promoting excellence and consistency in critical care and the specialized treatment of people with life-threatening injuries and illnesses. It has more than 17,000 members worldwide in more than 80 countries, including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, and other advanced practice providers and specialists.?

"We are confident that this new collaboration will further support our members in not only advancing their careers but also in advancing patient care," said David J. Martin, CEO and executive vice president of SCCM. "Health eCareers' commitment to supporting those working in critical care specialties, along with their focus on emerging technologies to serve healthcare professionals in their career journeys, ensures SCCM will continue to deliver the highest quality job opportunities and career resources available to our members."

SCCM's multi-professional team approach is the foundation of delivering high-quality critical care using knowledge, technology and compassion to provide timely, effective, safe and equitable patient-centered care. The new collaboration with Health eCareers establishes the organizations as the nexus for critical care recruitment through an unparalleled platform that allows the market to seek and engage specialists.

The demand for critical care specialists is growing after the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the essential role of multi-specialty teams in handling complex, life-threatening illnesses. The recent Health eCareers article, Critical Care Job Market Trends, reported that several key factors fuel demand including:??

Stress - Critical care roles require healthcare providers to work long hours in the most intense and demanding setting, caring for the most seriously ill patients. That can cause severe stress: About 82% of healthcare professionals report symptoms of career burnout.??

Geography - The larger and more specialized hospitals in urban areas tend to offer more job opportunities and higher salaries for critical care providers. That makes it more difficult for hospitals in more rural areas to fill critical care roles and leaves them with acute shortages.??

Demographics - During the pandemic it was estimated that the United States had a shortage of approximately 7,900 critical care physicians. Additionally, 27% of critical care nurses were estimated to be planning to leave their profession soon.

The Health eCareers job search, powered by proprietary AI technologies and containing more than 125,000 listings, provides the ideal forum for healthcare employers and medical professionals to connect and fill critical care roles.??

To learn more, visit the Health eCareers website.??

About Health eCareers??

Health eCareers connects healthcare providers with jobs and a suite of career resources. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that need top talent. The organization is part of the Everyday Health Group.??

To learn more, please visit healthecareers.com or check out Health eCareers on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and X.?

The Society of Critical Care Medicine??

The Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) is the largest nonprofit medical organization dedicated to promoting excellence and consistency in the practice of critical care. With members in more than 80 countries, SCCM is the only organization that represents all professional components of the critical care team. SCCM's Critical Care Congress brings together intensivists and critical care experts from around the world to share the latest scientific research, develop solutions to common issues, and improve the care of critically ill and injured patients. For more information on SCCM, visit sccm.org or follow SCCM on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.??

