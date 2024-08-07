American Airlines' Commitment to a Low-Carbon Future: Ambitious Climate Goals and Collaborative Efforts

Originally published in American Airlines' 2023 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / At American, we believe that being a competitive, resilient airline - and one that will continue to care for people on life's journey for generations to come - requires helping to drive the operational, policy and technological changes needed to advance the transition to a low-carbon aviation future.

American has set what we believe are ambitious climate goals, and in 2022 we became the first airline globally to set externally validated, science-based 2035 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets. Our strategy to reach these targets focuses on running an ever more fuel-efficient operation, primarily by operating more fuel-efficient aircraft that are increasingly powered by low-carbon fuel.

While we are committed to taking steps within our own operations, the reality is that we cannot rely on today's technologies to achieve the progress we need to make in reducing our emissions in the future. Making the transition to low- and no-carbon aviation depends on a range of technologies that are not yet at commercial scale - or haven't yet been invented. That's why a key part of our climate strategy is collaborating with business partners, startups, scientists and innovators who are pioneering these technologies. Those collaborations, in turn, are driving our investments and catalytic commitments to help advance and scale aviation's decarbonization solutions.

Our Climate Strategy

Our aim is to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050. To drive progress, we have set an intermediate target to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 45% by 2035, relative to a 2019 baseline. This includes both direct emissions (Scope 1) - primarily from the combustion of jet fuel used in flight - and the indirect emissions (Scope 3) from the production of the jet fuel we use and the consumption of jet fuel used by our contracted regional carriers.

Our strategy is focused on driving progress across several key levers - some of which we have the ability to influence directly, and some of which will require action, collaboration and innovation within our industry, across sectors and by policymakers.

Underpinning our strategy is our analysis of the climate-related risks and opportunities facing our company. We initially conducted the analysis in 2020, and, in early 2023, we further expanded and deepened it by incorporating 1.5°C-aligned scenarios, consistent with the ambition of the Paris Agreement, in our assessment of both physical and transition risks. This includes the International Energy Agency Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, which we selected because it includes aviation-specific narratives and milestones. For a detailed discussion of our process and findings, see page 61.

Acknowledging Uncertainty on the Path to Net Zero

Since 2020, we have included a graphical representation of our directional pathway to net zero in our annual sustainability report. It is based on American's current estimates about the role of key levers in reducing our GHG emissions between now and 2050.

The pathway includes assumptions about a range of important factors, most of which are outside of American's control. While we expect that certain technologies - such as SAF and new aircraft propulsion - may be able to reduce emissions to a greater extent than others, the future development and availability of these technologies is not something we can predict with precision. Their contribution to our decarbonization will depend on the pace at which new technologies are developed and the willingness of stakeholders to invest in them, as well as the implementation of public policies that will help drive the trajectory toward their adoption.

As a result, there is inherent uncertainty about the emissions reduction contribution of each lever. American's end goal remains unchanged - achieving net zero in 2050 - but in the interest of transparency, we are acknowledging that it is not possible to accurately predict the path through 2050 with specificity.

Our Goals and Progress

Our strategy is focused on driving progress across several key levers. Below are the components of our strategy, goals and progress through 2023.

Overarching strategy

Working across all levers to transition to operating a resilient, competitive and low-carbon airline

GOALS Reduce GHG emissions intensity by 45% by 2035 (SBTi-validated target)

Reduce Scope 2 emissions by 40% by 2035 (SBTi-validated target)

Target net zero emissions by 2050

2023 HIGHLIGHTS 3% reduction in GHG emissions intensity since 2019*

54% reduction in Scope 2 emissions since 2019

9.8% improvement in fuel efficiency compared with 2013, avoiding nearly 22.9 million metric tons of CO2 e

25,000 tons of CO2 avoided through use of renewable fuels



STRATEGY LEVER Flight operations and efficiency

Operating our fleet and associated operations as efficiently as possible to reduce fuel use and emissions

GOALS Achieve absolute reduction of 50 million gallons of jet fuel from fuel-efficiency initiatives by 2025

2023 HIGHLIGHTS Used 13.5 million fewer gallons of jet fuel for mainline aircraft in our fleet as of 2019 that continued to be flown through 2023

Expanded Smart Gating technology, projected to save 1.4 million gallons of fuel and 13,400 metric tons of CO2 e emissions annually, by reducing fuel use and associated GHG emissions through reduced gate conflicts, taxi times and airport congestion

Saved 8 million gallons of fuel by using interactive inflight software



STRATEGY LEVER Fleet renewal

Operating more fuel-efficient aircraft and engines

GOALS Fly 30% of our available seat miles (ASMs) with latest-generation, more fuel-efficient aircraft in 2025

2023 HIGHLIGHTS Flew 25.7% of ASMs with latest-generation aircraft; approximately $10.6 billion - or just over 20% of our revenue during the year - stemmed from passengers flying these aircraft

Mainline fleet had an average age of 12.9 years - the youngest mainline fleet among U.S. network carriers - as of year-end 2023

Entered into an agreement to purchase 10 Airbus A321neos from Alaska Airlines, and many are already flying within our fleet, bringing us closer to our goal

Took delivery of 17 Boeing 737 MAX and four Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in 2023



STRATEGY LEVER Next-generation aircraft

Investing to advance the development of low- and no-carbon aircraft that can be integrated into our fleet

GOALS Induct zero-emissions, hydrogen-powered aircraft into our fleet by 2032 or earlier

2023 HIGHLIGHTS Entered into a memorandum of understanding with Embraer to help develop the Energia concept aircraft, which aims to use electric, hydrogen and hybrid propulsion technologies to advance next-generation, zero-emissions aircraft

Continued our partnership with ZeroAvia, via strategic investments announced in 2022 and 2024, to help advance hydrogen-powered flight technologies

Placed a conditional order for ZeroAvia hydrogen retrofits of 65-seat regional jets in 2024



* See SBTi Aviation Tool carbon intensity on page 74.

STRATEGY LEVER Sustainable aviation fuel

Purchasing and helping scale SAF production

GOALS Replace 10% of our jet fuel with SAF in 2030

2023 HIGHLIGHTS Used nearly 2.7 million gallons of SAF on our flights in 2023, representing less than 0.1% of our fuel use

Entered into an innovative, firm offtake agreement for Infinium Powerto-Liquids (PtL) eSAF, helping unlock financing for the PtL facility



STRATEGY LEVER Airspace efficiency and modernization

Supporting airspace system improvements that increase efficiency

GOALS Work with policymakers to secure appropriate support for global aviation infrastructure, technology, staffing and services to improve efficiency

2023 HIGHLIGHTS Continued trial of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast In (ADS-B In) capability on aircraft, which enables pilots to optimize flight paths, thereby reducing emissions and enhancing safety



STRATEGY LEVER Jet fuel production (upstream)

Engaging with our jet fuel suppliers to encourage them to reduce emissions within their operations

GOALS Target a 40% reduction in average emissions intensity from the production of the jet fuel we purchase by 2035

2023 HIGHLIGHTS Engaged with key jet fuel providers to understand their climate and sustainability strategies more broadly, and to identify potential opportunities for partnership



STRATEGY LEVER Carbon market

Participating in the voluntary carbon market to neutralize aviation's residual emissions

GOALS Utilize offsets and removals after exploring in-sector decarbonization tools

2023 HIGHLIGHTS Signed a carbon removal purchase agreement with Graphyte, becoming the inaugural customer of the carbon removal startup



Aligning Our Capital Investments With Our Net Zero Pathway

A significant portion of American's capital spending - from the billions of dollars we have invested in our fleet to our ongoing fuel-saving initiatives - brings the added benefit of supporting our GHG reduction targets. See page 12 of our 2022 Sustainability Report to learn more.

Approximately 70% of our total capital expenditures in 2023 were allocated to efforts that also provided decarbonization benefits.

