

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The franc weakened to 5-day lows of 0.8661 against the greenback and 1.1020 against the pound, off its early highs of 0.8505 and 1.0806, respectively.



The franc touched 0.9470 against the euro, setting a 6-day low.



The franc eased to 169.95 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 172.18.



The currency may locate support around 0.92 against the greenback, 1.13 against the pound, 0.98 against the euro and 167.00 against the yen.



