Quantiphi Recognized as EU LEADER in 2024 ISG Google Cloud Ecosystem Report

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company today announced its recognition as a Leader AI/M in Europe in the ISG Provider Lens Quadrant study for the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2024 for its innovative business solutions on Google Cloud and business-relevant generative AI solutions leveraging Google Cloud technologies to drive business transformation.

Quantiphi

In the 2024 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant study, Quantiphi received six notable recognitions, including a new Leader position in the APAC region. The honors include being named a Leader in AI/ML for the U.S., EU and APAC regions, a Leader in U.S. Integration & Implementation Services, a Rising Star in U.S. Managed Services and a Challenger in U.S. SAP Workloads.

Quantiphi, Head of GCP EMEA Business, Ram Kasi said earning six prestigious recognitions in the ISG Provider Lens 2024 Quadrant study for the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2024, is a remarkable achievement for the company.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud provides us with cutting-edge technology, enabling us to create transformative solutions for our customers," Kasi said. "Being recognized as a leader in AI/ML in the European market validates our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are dedicated to leveraging these technologies to drive significant impact and value for our clients."

Quantiphi's recognition as a leader in AI/ML in the U.S., EU and APAC regions underscores its robust product and service offerings, strong market presence and established competitive position.

"Quantiphi has an extensive range of services and solutions for Google Cloud, spanning data modernisation, business intelligence and various applied AI solutions in areas such as experience and conversational AI. It continues to invest in Google-related skills and in building the overall relationship with Google Cloud, " ISG Lead Analyst Mark Purdy said.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at https://quantiphi.com/ and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:
H. Mayes
contact.newsroom@quantiphi.com
Quantiphi Newsroom

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264970/Quantiphi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantiphi-recognized-as-eu-leader-in-2024-isg-google-cloud-ecosystem-report-302216961.html

