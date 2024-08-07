

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science by a team of researchers from Oakland University has shed light on the fascinating topic of feline grief.



The study challenges the common perception of cats as aloof and unsociable creatures, revealing that they can indeed experience signs of mourning following the loss of a companion, whether it's a fellow cat or a canine friend within the household.



The study involved over 450 caregivers of cats who had recently experienced the loss of another pet. What's particularly noteworthy is that in around two-thirds of the cases, the departed companion was another cat. This finding highlights the prevalence of feline-feline relationships and the potential impact of such losses on surviving cats.



The study uncovered a range of behaviors exhibited by grieving cats, including alterations in their sleeping, eating, and playing habits. Additionally, many cats displayed an increased tendency to seek attention, as well as a heightened inclination to hide and spend time alone. These observed behaviors varied depending on the nature of the relationship between the living cat and the deceased pet. Notably, some cats reduced their engagement in typical activities, while seeking more interaction with humans and other pets, suggesting a longing for their lost companions.



The researchers noted that while these findings suggest that cats can indeed experience grief, they also raised the possibility that pet owners might project their own emotions onto their surviving pets. In fact, those who reported feeling greater sorrow were more likely to report changes in their cats' behavior. Professor Jennifer Vonk, a co-author of the study, emphasized that our perception of cats as solitary animals may be inaccurate, as they often form social structures in the wild.



The study ultimately challenges the notion that cats are inherently more aloof than dogs and underlines the importance of understanding and acknowledging the emotional lives of our feline companions.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX