Utrecht, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - Emailexpert is pleased to announce the starting date for The Festival of Email, focused on leveraging Email in business strategy. Kicking off on September 16th, this two day event is a standout track at the renowned Martech Festival happening again in Utrecht, promising a deep dive into the world of Email, CRM, and customer journeys.

The is the third in-person Festival of Email, first held in Miami, Florida in 2021, and the second in Utrecht presented by industry event organisers Emailexpert. This annual event is fast becoming a must-attend event for discerning Email professionals looking to meet established industry leaders and brand side executives.

As digital marketing continues to evolve, Email remains a cornerstone of effective communication and customer engagement. The Festival of Email has carefully curated its agenda to provide attendees with comprehensive insights into every facet of Email marketing. From infrastructure to design and deployment, participants will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge strategies and technologies that can elevate their Email campaigns.

Global Email and Digital Marketing Experts including Priya Bransfield, Nick Hristov of Email Industries, Anna Levitin, Beata Linz, and others will be present. Ecommerce managers and CRM managers from global brands have already committed to international travel to attend the event.

Cyrill Gross, Founder and Lead Developer from Mailix by Mayoris AG, joining from Switzerland, will lead a comprehensive hour-long session on interactive Email development. Participants will gain practical insights into creating engaging Emails that captivate recipients and drive action. Cyrill's expertise ensures that attendees will walk away with a thorough understanding of the processes involved and the potential benefits for their brand.

Gyula Németh, CTO of Chamaileon, joining from Hungary, will delve into the future of AI in Email marketing. This session promises a detailed exploration of how AI can enhance Email personalisation, automation, and overall effectiveness. Gyula's deep dive will allow delegates to ask in-depth questions and gain clarity on this transformative technology.

Chryso Savva, CEO & Founder at Stronde, joining from Cyprus, will share valuable insights into omni-channel strategies, helping you understand how to integrate Email with other marketing channels for a cohesive customer experience. This session will cover best practices and innovative approaches to ensure your marketing efforts are harmonized across platforms.

Engage with Raymond Dijkxhoorn, a leading blocklist expert, and the DMARC Advisor team. They will address questions on Email authentication, infrastructure, hosting, and colocation. Their expertise will help you navigate the complexities of Email security and ensure your campaigns are delivered safely and reliably.

Join Sandy Kartopawiro, from SEINo, for an in-depth exploration of Email analytics. Learn how to measure the effectiveness of your campaigns, interpret data, and implement strategies for re-engaging inactive subscribers.

Sara Kappler, CEO from Centric Squared, joins for session that will cover everything you need to know about ESP migration. From deciding when it's time to migrate to understanding the key considerations and steps involved, Sara's expertise will help you make informed decisions and ensure a smooth transition.

Kath Pay, the Founder of Holistic Email Marketing, joining from Antigua, will share her wealth of knowledge in an exclusive session. This is a chance to gain strategic insights from a best-selling author and thought leader in Email marketing. Kath will cover advanced strategies that can elevate your Email marketing efforts and drive significant results.

Participate in an extended training session co-presented by Udeme Ukutt from the US and Andrew Bonar joining from Spain. This session will cover the fundamentals of Email deliverability, providing you with the knowledge needed to achieve your Emailexpert certification. This certification is a valuable credential that demonstrates your expertise in ensuring Emails reach their intended recipients.

Maarten Oelering will discuss the pros and cons of deploying Email architecture on-premise versus in the cloud. This session will help you understand the technical considerations and make informed decisions based on your organization's needs.

Jasper Van Laethem, Senior Email Strategist at The Future Panel, joins us from Belgium will explore the importance of zero-party data in Email marketing. Learn how to collect and leverage this valuable data to create highly personalized and effective Email campaigns.

Jasper's insights will help explain why zero-party data is becoming increasingly important in the digital marketing landscape.

The agenda for the Festival of Email is still being finalised, but tickets are limited. Many sessions, particularly those held in breakout areas, have a maximum capacity of 40 delegates, so early registration is recommended.

"The Festival of Email is an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to gain insights from the industry's top experts and transform their Email strategies," said Andrew Bonar, CEO of Emailexpert UK Ltd.

Join Emailexpert at the Martech Festival in Utrecht and prepare to transform your Email strategy with insights from the industry's top experts. Secure a spot today and take Email marketing to the next level.

The Martech Festival, now in its second year in Utrecht, NL, continues to attract marketing and technology professionals from around the globe. This event provides a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in the industry. Attendees can network with peers, gain insights from leading experts, and discover cutting-edge solutions designed to elevate their marketing efforts. Looking ahead, the company is excited to expand its reach and is considering other international locations for the 2025 event.

About Emailexpert UK Ltd

Emailexpert was created to foster collaboration, networking and innovative discussions within the Email space. The company is committed to providing quality events and exclusive networking opportunities to C-suite executives, CRM Managers, Engineers and others operating in Email infrastructure. Emailexpert likes to see itself as being a pioneer in the Email marketing and deliverability space, helping define the space and push the industry forward.

Through commitment to innovation, events, and by providing industry insights, tools, and resources, Emailexpert seeks to make Email marketing more effective and accessible to businesses and marketing professionals worldwide. The company's methodologies are rooted in shaping a new era of digital marketing standards. As a Society of Trusted Email Professionals, Emailexpert stands as a vendor-neutral stage, offering a collaborative and inclusive environment for both seasoned industry professionals and those new to the industry.

