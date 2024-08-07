Amdocs Management Limited: A1 Group Goes Live with Amdocs to Simplify Subscription Experience for Non-Telco Services

Amdocs' Subscription Marketplace is now going live across six A1 Group countries, simplifying the subscription experience of third-party services for its customers

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has completed a successful go-live of its Subscription Marketplace solution across six countries in the A1 Group, a leading Central and Eastern Europe service provider, delivering a user-friendly platform that caters to the diverse needs of A1's customers.

Amdocs Subscription Marketplace simplifies the process of onboarding new B2C partners and the digital subscription experience for new external services of A1 Group's end users in Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, and Slovenia, enabling them to efficiently manage, customize, and enjoy their subscriptions across media, business, and beyond, all on a single platform. This collaboration underscores A1 Group's commitment to expanding its subscription services, enhancing customer experience.

With the new platform, customers can easily subscribe to new services such as Netflix as part of or in addition to their connectivity packages, streamlining their experience and maximizing convenience. The platform's go-live also brings improved operational efficiency, leading to a streamlined subscription management lifecycle and processes and reduced operational costs.

"We are excited to collaborate with Amdocs to grow our business and transform how our customers experience subscriptions," said Yuliya Daineko, Head of Products and Platforms at A1 Group. "A1 Group is dedicated to delivering a smoother, more seamless subscription experience. Our collaboration with Amdocs will also enable us to onboard new partners more easily, integrate their services into A1, and create multi-partner offerings to provide our customers with a more personalized user experience, with customizable plans."

"The subscription market for digital services continues to grow at a rapid pace as new services and segments emerge," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "A1 Group recognizes the experience improvement that offering a variety of subscription services will provide its customers, so we are excited to help them create exciting new offerings powered by our Subscription Marketplace platform."

Supporting Resources

Read more about Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, here

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com