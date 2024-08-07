Everest Group, Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.00 per common share. This dividend will be payable on or before September 27, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807052563/en/

Contacts:

Media: Dawn Lauer

Chief Communications Officer

908.300.7670

Investors: Matt Rohrmann

Head of Investor Relations

908.604.7343