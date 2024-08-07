

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $992 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $605 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $993 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $6.817 billion from $6.702 billion last year.



Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $992 Mln. vs. $605 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.817 Bln vs. $6.702 Bln last year.



