

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $7.4 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $6.1 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $99 million from $92.3 million last year.



STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $340-$345 Mln



