

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of about 9.75 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a public offering price of $25.63 per share, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $250 million before deducting estimated offering expenses.



CenterPoint Energy noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of a portion of its outstanding commercial paper.



Barclays Capital Inc. and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers and underwriters for the offering.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX