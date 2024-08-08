Xinhua Silk Road: Xiangcheng in C. China's Henan fixes on new material sector to develop new quality productive forces

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiangcheng County in Xuchang City of Central China's Henan Province has taken the advantage of its new material industry to vigorously develop new quality productive forces.

At present, an array of new material projects in the county are under construction, and busy scenes play out at the construction sites of those projects.

Xiangcheng County, which has relied on coal mining for economic development, has strived to transform its industries into green and low-carbon ones.

After many years of efforts, Xiangcheng County has successfully explored the new path of green development.

The county has formed a outstanding circular economy industrial chain and cultivated multiple strategic emerging industries centered on carbon-based new materials, high-purity silicon materials, photovoltaic new energy, etc.

The industrial development plan for building the hundred-billion-yuan sillicon- and carbon-based new material industrial park in Xiangcheng County has passed expert review.

With a planned area of 13.5 square kilometers, the industrial park becomes the province's only silicon- and carbon-based new material industrial base with the largest scale and the most complete chain.

It is learned that the industrial park has been incorporated into the first batch of strategic emerging industrial clusters in Henan Province, and has been rated as a national small and medium-sized enterprise characteristic industrial cluster.

In the future, Xiangcheng County will make great efforts to build the hundred-billion-yuan new material industrial cluster, promote the development of emerging industries, accelerate the conversion of new and old kinetic energy, and actively cultivate new quality productive forces in an attempt to provide strong support for the county's high-quality economic development.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341416.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-xiangcheng-in-c-chinas-henan-fixes-on-new-material-sector-to-develop-new-quality-productive-forces-302217396.html