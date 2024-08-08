Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
84,0084,5008:08
08.08.2024 08:02 Uhr
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Aug 8

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / The Company announces that on 07 August 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

07 August 2024


Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:


157,543


Lowest price paid per share:


£ 72.2600


Highest price paid per share:


£ 73.5200


Average price paid per share:


£ 72.8064

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 160,158,558 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6307Z_1-2024-8-7.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 157,543 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 07 August 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,108

42,335

32,500

12,600

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 73.5000

£ 73.5200

£ 73.5000

£ 73.4800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 72.2600

£ 72.2600

£ 72.2800

£ 72.2800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 72.8119

£ 72.7698

£ 72.8331

£ 72.8294

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
