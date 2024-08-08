BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 8 August 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 99,614,342 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury) carrying one vote per share. As at 8 August 2024, the Company held 18,314,596 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 99,614,342 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.All enquiries:Caroline DriscollBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company SecretaryTel: 0207 743 24278 August 2024