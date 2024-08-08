DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 95,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 357.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 349.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 355.6883p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 640,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,405,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 95,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.6883

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 869 357.00 09:03:26 00070942996TRLO0 XLON 867 357.00 09:03:26 00070942995TRLO0 XLON 1325 357.00 09:03:26 00070942994TRLO0 XLON 1096 357.00 09:03:26 00070942993TRLO0 XLON 1305 357.00 09:03:26 00070942992TRLO0 XLON 761 357.00 09:03:26 00070942991TRLO0 XLON 742 357.00 09:03:26 00070942990TRLO0 XLON 716 357.00 09:03:26 00070942989TRLO0 XLON 866 357.00 09:03:26 00070942988TRLO0 XLON 866 357.00 09:03:26 00070942987TRLO0 XLON 784 357.00 09:03:26 00070942986TRLO0 XLON 856 357.00 09:03:26 00070942985TRLO0 XLON 1044 357.00 09:03:26 00070942984TRLO0 XLON 855 357.00 09:03:26 00070942983TRLO0 XLON 720 357.00 09:03:26 00070942982TRLO0 XLON 689 357.00 09:03:26 00070942981TRLO0 XLON 725 357.00 09:03:26 00070942980TRLO0 XLON 528 357.00 09:03:26 00070942979TRLO0 XLON 552 357.00 09:03:26 00070942978TRLO0 XLON 600 357.00 09:03:26 00070942977TRLO0 XLON 211 357.00 09:03:26 00070942976TRLO0 XLON 2143 357.00 09:03:26 00070942975TRLO0 XLON 734 357.00 09:03:26 00070942997TRLO0 XLON 524 354.50 09:03:56 00070943029TRLO0 XLON 573 354.50 09:03:56 00070943030TRLO0 XLON 183 354.50 09:03:57 00070943031TRLO0 XLON 25000 357.50 09:03:59 00070943032TRLO0 XLON 698 355.00 09:19:16 00070943709TRLO0 XLON 62 354.50 09:19:17 00070943710TRLO0 XLON 312 353.50 09:29:52 00070944104TRLO0 XLON 501 353.50 09:29:52 00070944103TRLO0 XLON 724 356.50 10:44:50 00070946553TRLO0 XLON 784 356.50 11:20:10 00070947477TRLO0 XLON 28 356.50 11:20:10 00070947476TRLO0 XLON 826 356.00 11:20:30 00070947483TRLO0 XLON 567 355.00 11:37:01 00070947974TRLO0 XLON 857 354.00 11:39:47 00070948062TRLO0 XLON 3 353.00 11:47:35 00070948358TRLO0 XLON 250 353.00 11:47:35 00070948359TRLO0 XLON 250 353.00 11:47:35 00070948360TRLO0 XLON 250 353.00 11:47:35 00070948361TRLO0 XLON 83 353.00 11:47:35 00070948362TRLO0 XLON 466 352.00 12:04:05 00070948771TRLO0 XLON 284 352.00 12:04:05 00070948770TRLO0 XLON 80 351.50 12:13:47 00070949071TRLO0 XLON 683 351.50 12:24:36 00070949387TRLO0 XLON 351 350.50 12:40:13 00070950286TRLO0 XLON 436 350.50 12:40:13 00070950287TRLO0 XLON 371 349.50 13:01:39 00070951176TRLO0 XLON 331 349.50 13:01:46 00070951181TRLO0 XLON 97 349.50 13:02:18 00070951222TRLO0 XLON 106 351.00 13:21:20 00070951847TRLO0 XLON 572 351.00 13:21:50 00070951854TRLO0 XLON 205 351.00 13:21:50 00070951853TRLO0 XLON 52 351.00 13:21:50 00070951852TRLO0 XLON 51 350.50 13:21:54 00070951859TRLO0 XLON 225 350.50 13:21:54 00070951858TRLO0 XLON 225 350.50 13:21:54 00070951857TRLO0 XLON 295 350.50 13:21:54 00070951856TRLO0 XLON 628 350.00 13:23:48 00070951909TRLO0 XLON 14 353.50 13:45:11 00070952497TRLO0 XLON 126 353.50 13:45:11 00070952500TRLO0 XLON 149 353.50 13:45:11 00070952499TRLO0 XLON 216 353.50 13:45:11 00070952498TRLO0 XLON 755 352.50 13:47:27 00070952625TRLO0 XLON 463 352.50 13:47:27 00070952624TRLO0 XLON 259 352.50 13:47:27 00070952623TRLO0 XLON 799 352.00 13:56:09 00070952891TRLO0 XLON 451 352.00 13:56:09 00070952890TRLO0 XLON 212 352.00 13:56:09 00070952889TRLO0 XLON 89 352.00 13:56:09 00070952888TRLO0 XLON 500 353.00 13:57:28 00070952921TRLO0 XLON 3 353.00 14:06:10 00070953445TRLO0 XLON 41 353.50 14:06:10 00070953446TRLO0 XLON 342 353.00 14:06:10 00070953447TRLO0 XLON 448 353.00 14:06:10 00070953448TRLO0 XLON 500 353.50 14:07:10 00070953471TRLO0 XLON 310 353.50 14:11:23 00070953743TRLO0 XLON 429 353.50 14:11:23 00070953748TRLO0 XLON 472 353.50 14:11:23 00070953750TRLO0 XLON 500 353.50 14:11:29 00070953754TRLO0 XLON 500 353.50 14:11:29 00070953755TRLO0 XLON 12 355.50 14:26:20 00070954611TRLO0 XLON 50 355.00 14:26:58 00070954618TRLO0 XLON 356 355.50 14:33:39 00070955201TRLO0 XLON 511 355.50 14:33:39 00070955200TRLO0 XLON 464 355.00 14:36:32 00070955394TRLO0 XLON 300 355.00 14:36:32 00070955393TRLO0 XLON 500 355.00 14:37:30 00070955458TRLO0 XLON 500 355.00 14:54:35 00070956426TRLO0 XLON 500 355.00 14:54:35 00070956427TRLO0 XLON 867 354.00 15:05:02 00070956870TRLO0 XLON 88 354.00 15:05:02 00070956872TRLO0 XLON 120 354.00 15:05:02 00070956871TRLO0 XLON 250 355.00 15:16:21 00070957324TRLO0 XLON 250 355.00 15:16:21 00070957325TRLO0 XLON 199 355.00 15:16:21 00070957326TRLO0 XLON 122 355.00 15:18:21 00070957435TRLO0 XLON 14 355.00 15:18:40 00070957469TRLO0 XLON 875 355.00 15:22:51 00070957643TRLO0 XLON 713 354.50 15:22:51 00070957644TRLO0 XLON 481 354.00 15:28:19 00070957926TRLO0 XLON 321 354.00 15:28:19 00070957927TRLO0 XLON 742 353.50 15:28:19 00070957931TRLO0 XLON 300 354.00 15:42:24 00070958621TRLO0 XLON 461 354.00 15:43:01 00070958649TRLO0 XLON 300 354.00 15:43:01 00070958648TRLO0 XLON 295 354.50 15:49:22 00070959143TRLO0 XLON 452 354.50 15:49:22 00070959142TRLO0 XLON 500 355.00 15:50:30 00070959206TRLO0 XLON 500 355.00 15:50:32 00070959207TRLO0 XLON 500 355.00 15:50:50 00070959216TRLO0 XLON 468 355.00 15:52:30 00070959280TRLO0 XLON 500 355.00 15:55:12 00070959408TRLO0 XLON 500 356.00 15:56:18 00070959501TRLO0 XLON 500 356.00 15:56:30 00070959519TRLO0 XLON 61 356.00 15:57:43 00070959590TRLO0 XLON 184 356.00 15:58:30 00070959649TRLO0 XLON 150 356.00 15:58:30 00070959648TRLO0 XLON 375 356.00 15:58:30 00070959647TRLO0 XLON 60 356.00 15:58:33 00070959657TRLO0 XLON 805 355.50 15:59:46 00070959744TRLO0 XLON 805 356.00 15:59:46 00070959743TRLO0 XLON 919 356.00 15:59:46 00070959745TRLO0 XLON 68 356.00 16:00:35 00070959793TRLO0 XLON 280 356.00 16:01:10 00070959841TRLO0 XLON 114 356.00 16:01:33 00070959849TRLO0 XLON 225 355.50 16:02:06 00070959871TRLO0 XLON 88 355.50 16:02:06 00070959870TRLO0 XLON 512 355.50 16:02:06 00070959869TRLO0 XLON 525 355.50 16:02:06 00070959868TRLO0 XLON 150 355.50 16:02:06 00070959867TRLO0 XLON 21 355.50 16:02:06 00070959872TRLO0 XLON 121 355.00 16:09:31 00070960397TRLO0 XLON 55 355.00 16:09:32 00070960402TRLO0 XLON 838 355.00 16:09:32 00070960401TRLO0 XLON 630 355.00 16:09:32 00070960400TRLO0 XLON 824 355.00 16:11:33 00070960786TRLO0 XLON 500 355.50 16:14:47 00070960977TRLO0 XLON 234 355.50 16:14:47 00070960976TRLO0 XLON 150 355.50 16:15:20 00070961124TRLO0 XLON 150 355.50 16:15:20 00070961123TRLO0 XLON 196 355.50 16:15:21 00070961130TRLO0 XLON 196 355.50 16:15:29 00070961153TRLO0 XLON 131 355.50 16:15:29 00070961154TRLO0 XLON 251 355.50 16:15:29 00070961156TRLO0 XLON 381 355.50 16:15:29 00070961155TRLO0 XLON 151 355.50 16:15:29 00070961157TRLO0 XLON 146 355.00 16:15:51 00070961200TRLO0 XLON 184 355.00 16:15:51 00070961199TRLO0 XLON 453 355.00 16:15:51 00070961198TRLO0 XLON 121 355.00 16:19:32 00070961563TRLO0 XLON 10 355.00 16:19:32 00070961564TRLO0 XLON 715 355.00 16:20:10 00070961639TRLO0 XLON 459 355.00 16:20:17 00070961662TRLO0 XLON 385 355.00 16:20:17 00070961661TRLO0 XLON 747 355.00 16:20:17 00070961663TRLO0 XLON 728 354.50 16:20:33 00070961701TRLO0 XLON 120 355.50 16:23:25 00070961910TRLO0 XLON 575 356.00 16:23:31 00070961917TRLO0 XLON 63 356.00 16:23:31 00070961916TRLO0 XLON 1232 356.00 16:23:31 00070961918TRLO0 XLON 36 356.00 16:23:53 00070961958TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

