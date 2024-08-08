Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            95,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            357.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            349.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            355.6883p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 640,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,405,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 95,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.6883

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
869                357.00      09:03:26          00070942996TRLO0      XLON 
867                357.00      09:03:26          00070942995TRLO0      XLON 
1325               357.00      09:03:26          00070942994TRLO0      XLON 
1096               357.00      09:03:26          00070942993TRLO0      XLON 
1305               357.00      09:03:26          00070942992TRLO0      XLON 
761                357.00      09:03:26          00070942991TRLO0      XLON 
742                357.00      09:03:26          00070942990TRLO0      XLON 
716                357.00      09:03:26          00070942989TRLO0      XLON 
866                357.00      09:03:26          00070942988TRLO0      XLON 
866                357.00      09:03:26          00070942987TRLO0      XLON 
784                357.00      09:03:26          00070942986TRLO0      XLON 
856                357.00      09:03:26          00070942985TRLO0      XLON 
1044               357.00      09:03:26          00070942984TRLO0      XLON 
855                357.00      09:03:26          00070942983TRLO0      XLON 
720                357.00      09:03:26          00070942982TRLO0      XLON 
689                357.00      09:03:26          00070942981TRLO0      XLON 
725                357.00      09:03:26          00070942980TRLO0      XLON 
528                357.00      09:03:26          00070942979TRLO0      XLON 
552                357.00      09:03:26          00070942978TRLO0      XLON 
600                357.00      09:03:26          00070942977TRLO0      XLON 
211                357.00      09:03:26          00070942976TRLO0      XLON 
2143               357.00      09:03:26          00070942975TRLO0      XLON 
734                357.00      09:03:26          00070942997TRLO0      XLON 
524                354.50      09:03:56          00070943029TRLO0      XLON 
573                354.50      09:03:56          00070943030TRLO0      XLON 
183                354.50      09:03:57          00070943031TRLO0      XLON 
25000               357.50      09:03:59          00070943032TRLO0      XLON 
698                355.00      09:19:16          00070943709TRLO0      XLON 
62                354.50      09:19:17          00070943710TRLO0      XLON 
312                353.50      09:29:52          00070944104TRLO0      XLON 
501                353.50      09:29:52          00070944103TRLO0      XLON 
724                356.50      10:44:50          00070946553TRLO0      XLON 
784                356.50      11:20:10          00070947477TRLO0      XLON 
28                356.50      11:20:10          00070947476TRLO0      XLON 
826                356.00      11:20:30          00070947483TRLO0      XLON 
567                355.00      11:37:01          00070947974TRLO0      XLON 
857                354.00      11:39:47          00070948062TRLO0      XLON 
3                 353.00      11:47:35          00070948358TRLO0      XLON 
250                353.00      11:47:35          00070948359TRLO0      XLON 
250                353.00      11:47:35          00070948360TRLO0      XLON 
250                353.00      11:47:35          00070948361TRLO0      XLON 
83                353.00      11:47:35          00070948362TRLO0      XLON 
466                352.00      12:04:05          00070948771TRLO0      XLON 
284                352.00      12:04:05          00070948770TRLO0      XLON 
80                351.50      12:13:47          00070949071TRLO0      XLON 
683                351.50      12:24:36          00070949387TRLO0      XLON 
351                350.50      12:40:13          00070950286TRLO0      XLON 
436                350.50      12:40:13          00070950287TRLO0      XLON 
371                349.50      13:01:39          00070951176TRLO0      XLON 
331                349.50      13:01:46          00070951181TRLO0      XLON 
97                349.50      13:02:18          00070951222TRLO0      XLON 
106                351.00      13:21:20          00070951847TRLO0      XLON 
572                351.00      13:21:50          00070951854TRLO0      XLON 
205                351.00      13:21:50          00070951853TRLO0      XLON 
52                351.00      13:21:50          00070951852TRLO0      XLON 
51                350.50      13:21:54          00070951859TRLO0      XLON 
225                350.50      13:21:54          00070951858TRLO0      XLON 
225                350.50      13:21:54          00070951857TRLO0      XLON 
295                350.50      13:21:54          00070951856TRLO0      XLON 
628                350.00      13:23:48          00070951909TRLO0      XLON 
14                353.50      13:45:11          00070952497TRLO0      XLON 
126                353.50      13:45:11          00070952500TRLO0      XLON 
149                353.50      13:45:11          00070952499TRLO0      XLON 
216                353.50      13:45:11          00070952498TRLO0      XLON 
755                352.50      13:47:27          00070952625TRLO0      XLON 
463                352.50      13:47:27          00070952624TRLO0      XLON 
259                352.50      13:47:27          00070952623TRLO0      XLON 
799                352.00      13:56:09          00070952891TRLO0      XLON 
451                352.00      13:56:09          00070952890TRLO0      XLON 
212                352.00      13:56:09          00070952889TRLO0      XLON 
89                352.00      13:56:09          00070952888TRLO0      XLON 
500                353.00      13:57:28          00070952921TRLO0      XLON 
3                 353.00      14:06:10          00070953445TRLO0      XLON 
41                353.50      14:06:10          00070953446TRLO0      XLON 
342                353.00      14:06:10          00070953447TRLO0      XLON 
448                353.00      14:06:10          00070953448TRLO0      XLON 
500                353.50      14:07:10          00070953471TRLO0      XLON 
310                353.50      14:11:23          00070953743TRLO0      XLON 
429                353.50      14:11:23          00070953748TRLO0      XLON 
472                353.50      14:11:23          00070953750TRLO0      XLON 
500                353.50      14:11:29          00070953754TRLO0      XLON 
500                353.50      14:11:29          00070953755TRLO0      XLON 
12                355.50      14:26:20          00070954611TRLO0      XLON 
50                355.00      14:26:58          00070954618TRLO0      XLON 
356                355.50      14:33:39          00070955201TRLO0      XLON 
511                355.50      14:33:39          00070955200TRLO0      XLON 
464                355.00      14:36:32          00070955394TRLO0      XLON 
300                355.00      14:36:32          00070955393TRLO0      XLON 
500                355.00      14:37:30          00070955458TRLO0      XLON 
500                355.00      14:54:35          00070956426TRLO0      XLON 
500                355.00      14:54:35          00070956427TRLO0      XLON 
867                354.00      15:05:02          00070956870TRLO0      XLON 
88                354.00      15:05:02          00070956872TRLO0      XLON 
120                354.00      15:05:02          00070956871TRLO0      XLON 
250                355.00      15:16:21          00070957324TRLO0      XLON 
250                355.00      15:16:21          00070957325TRLO0      XLON 
199                355.00      15:16:21          00070957326TRLO0      XLON 
122                355.00      15:18:21          00070957435TRLO0      XLON 
14                355.00      15:18:40          00070957469TRLO0      XLON 
875                355.00      15:22:51          00070957643TRLO0      XLON 
713                354.50      15:22:51          00070957644TRLO0      XLON 
481                354.00      15:28:19          00070957926TRLO0      XLON 
321                354.00      15:28:19          00070957927TRLO0      XLON 
742                353.50      15:28:19          00070957931TRLO0      XLON 
300                354.00      15:42:24          00070958621TRLO0      XLON 
461                354.00      15:43:01          00070958649TRLO0      XLON 
300                354.00      15:43:01          00070958648TRLO0      XLON 
295                354.50      15:49:22          00070959143TRLO0      XLON 
452                354.50      15:49:22          00070959142TRLO0      XLON 
500                355.00      15:50:30          00070959206TRLO0      XLON 
500                355.00      15:50:32          00070959207TRLO0      XLON 
500                355.00      15:50:50          00070959216TRLO0      XLON 
468                355.00      15:52:30          00070959280TRLO0      XLON 
500                355.00      15:55:12          00070959408TRLO0      XLON 
500                356.00      15:56:18          00070959501TRLO0      XLON 
500                356.00      15:56:30          00070959519TRLO0      XLON 
61                356.00      15:57:43          00070959590TRLO0      XLON 
184                356.00      15:58:30          00070959649TRLO0      XLON 
150                356.00      15:58:30          00070959648TRLO0      XLON 
375                356.00      15:58:30          00070959647TRLO0      XLON 
60                356.00      15:58:33          00070959657TRLO0      XLON 
805                355.50      15:59:46          00070959744TRLO0      XLON 
805                356.00      15:59:46          00070959743TRLO0      XLON 
919                356.00      15:59:46          00070959745TRLO0      XLON 
68                356.00      16:00:35          00070959793TRLO0      XLON 
280                356.00      16:01:10          00070959841TRLO0      XLON 
114                356.00      16:01:33          00070959849TRLO0      XLON 
225                355.50      16:02:06          00070959871TRLO0      XLON 
88                355.50      16:02:06          00070959870TRLO0      XLON 
512                355.50      16:02:06          00070959869TRLO0      XLON 
525                355.50      16:02:06          00070959868TRLO0      XLON 
150                355.50      16:02:06          00070959867TRLO0      XLON 
21                355.50      16:02:06          00070959872TRLO0      XLON 
121                355.00      16:09:31          00070960397TRLO0      XLON 
55                355.00      16:09:32          00070960402TRLO0      XLON 
838                355.00      16:09:32          00070960401TRLO0      XLON 
630                355.00      16:09:32          00070960400TRLO0      XLON 
824                355.00      16:11:33          00070960786TRLO0      XLON 
500                355.50      16:14:47          00070960977TRLO0      XLON 
234                355.50      16:14:47          00070960976TRLO0      XLON 
150                355.50      16:15:20          00070961124TRLO0      XLON 
150                355.50      16:15:20          00070961123TRLO0      XLON 
196                355.50      16:15:21          00070961130TRLO0      XLON 
196                355.50      16:15:29          00070961153TRLO0      XLON 
131                355.50      16:15:29          00070961154TRLO0      XLON 
251                355.50      16:15:29          00070961156TRLO0      XLON 
381                355.50      16:15:29          00070961155TRLO0      XLON 
151                355.50      16:15:29          00070961157TRLO0      XLON 
146                355.00      16:15:51          00070961200TRLO0      XLON 
184                355.00      16:15:51          00070961199TRLO0      XLON 
453                355.00      16:15:51          00070961198TRLO0      XLON 
121                355.00      16:19:32          00070961563TRLO0      XLON 
10                355.00      16:19:32          00070961564TRLO0      XLON 
715                355.00      16:20:10          00070961639TRLO0      XLON 
459                355.00      16:20:17          00070961662TRLO0      XLON 
385                355.00      16:20:17          00070961661TRLO0      XLON 
747                355.00      16:20:17          00070961663TRLO0      XLON 
728                354.50      16:20:33          00070961701TRLO0      XLON 
120                355.50      16:23:25          00070961910TRLO0      XLON 
575                356.00      16:23:31          00070961917TRLO0      XLON 
63                356.00      16:23:31          00070961916TRLO0      XLON 
1232               356.00      16:23:31          00070961918TRLO0      XLON 
36                356.00      16:23:53          00070961958TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  339221 
EQS News ID:  1963395 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1963395&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
