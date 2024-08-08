Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Dow Jones News
08.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
08 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 07 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8340     GBP1.5740 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7940     GBP1.5480 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8143     GBP1.5586

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,212,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
200       1.8060        XDUB     08:25:22      00029133002TRDU1 
200       1.8060        XDUB     08:25:22      00029133003TRDU1 
200       1.8060        XDUB     08:25:22      00029133004TRDU1 
200       1.8060        XDUB     08:25:22      00029133005TRDU1 
200       1.8060        XDUB     08:25:23      00029133006TRDU1 
200       1.8060        XDUB     08:25:40      00029133007TRDU1 
2,333      1.8060        XDUB     08:26:30      00029133012TRDU1 
1,362      1.8040        XDUB     08:32:28      00029133044TRDU1 
1,362      1.8040        XDUB     08:32:28      00029133045TRDU1 
2,000      1.8040        XDUB     08:32:28      00029133046TRDU1 
1,362      1.8040        XDUB     08:32:28      00029133047TRDU1 
550       1.8040        XDUB     08:32:40      00029133048TRDU1 
2,320      1.8100        XDUB     09:08:09      00029133226TRDU1 
2,236      1.8080        XDUB     09:08:09      00029133224TRDU1 
2,167      1.8080        XDUB     09:08:09      00029133225TRDU1 
1,303      1.8200        XDUB     09:43:28      00029133320TRDU1 
1,033      1.8200        XDUB     09:43:28      00029133321TRDU1 
1,033      1.8200        XDUB     09:52:41      00029133341TRDU1 
357       1.8200        XDUB     09:57:32      00029133371TRDU1 
1,033      1.8200        XDUB     09:59:01      00029133373TRDU1 
2,098      1.8180        XDUB     10:00:02      00029133375TRDU1 
2,131      1.8160        XDUB     10:00:02      00029133376TRDU1 
2,194      1.8160        XDUB     10:00:02      00029133377TRDU1 
2,159      1.8140        XDUB     10:10:35      00029133481TRDU1 
2,169      1.8220        XDUB     10:40:59      00029133576TRDU1 
2,185      1.8220        XDUB     10:40:59      00029133577TRDU1 
2,098      1.8180        XDUB     10:44:01      00029133580TRDU1 
2,215      1.8200        XDUB     10:56:37      00029133589TRDU1 
2,270      1.8200        XDUB     10:56:37      00029133590TRDU1 
6,466      1.8340        XDUB     11:23:47      00029133616TRDU1 
2,384      1.8320        XDUB     11:35:19      00029133633TRDU1 
1,193      1.8260        XDUB     11:46:31      00029133655TRDU1 
608       1.8280        XDUB     11:58:02      00029133674TRDU1 
1,838      1.8280        XDUB     11:58:02      00029133675TRDU1 
741       1.8200        XDUB     12:21:56      00029133694TRDU1 
2,234      1.8260        XDUB     12:27:49      00029133695TRDU1 
4,567      1.8220        XDUB     12:37:59      00029133704TRDU1 
702       1.8220        XDUB     12:37:59      00029133705TRDU1 
1,550      1.8220        XDUB     12:37:59      00029133706TRDU1 
840       1.8200        XDUB     12:47:37      00029133722TRDU1 
1,562      1.8200        XDUB     12:47:37      00029133723TRDU1 
138       1.8200        XDUB     13:03:03      00029133735TRDU1 
1,500      1.8200        XDUB     13:03:03      00029133736TRDU1 
138       1.8200        XDUB     13:03:03      00029133737TRDU1 
392       1.8200        XDUB     13:03:03      00029133738TRDU1 
220       1.8180        XDUB     13:13:43      00029133741TRDU1 
4,791      1.8220        XDUB     13:25:42      00029133772TRDU1 
2,319      1.8200        XDUB     13:34:33      00029133799TRDU1 
2,429      1.8200        XDUB     13:42:24      00029133825TRDU1 
1,547      1.8180        XDUB     13:45:43      00029133826TRDU1 
595       1.8180        XDUB     13:45:48      00029133827TRDU1 
4,401      1.8200        XDUB     14:01:22      00029133921TRDU1 
2,391      1.8200        XDUB     14:09:54      00029134023TRDU1 
123       1.8160        XDUB     14:25:16      00029134192TRDU1 
1,605      1.8160        XDUB     14:27:16      00029134222TRDU1 
811       1.8160        XDUB     14:30:36      00029134239TRDU1 
388       1.8160        XDUB     14:30:36      00029134240TRDU1 
2,169      1.8180        XDUB     14:37:50      00029134266TRDU1 
1,547      1.8180        XDUB     14:38:05      00029134269TRDU1 
2,115      1.8180        XDUB     14:46:28      00029134294TRDU1 
7        1.8180        XDUB     14:46:42      00029134295TRDU1 
1,605      1.8180        XDUB     14:46:42      00029134296TRDU1 
300       1.8180        XDUB     14:48:48      00029134319TRDU1 
2,254      1.8180        XDUB     14:54:38      00029134356TRDU1 
2,322      1.8180        XDUB     15:00:39      00029134462TRDU1 
2,659      1.8180        XDUB     15:00:39      00029134463TRDU1 
2,152      1.8180        XDUB     15:00:39      00029134464TRDU1 
2,130      1.8180        XDUB     15:00:39      00029134465TRDU1 
2,145      1.8180        XDUB     15:00:39      00029134466TRDU1 
6,897      1.8060        XDUB     15:21:08      00029134625TRDU1 
2,197      1.8060        XDUB     15:24:51      00029134679TRDU1 
2,139      1.8000        XDUB     15:33:12      00029134831TRDU1 
1,314      1.8000        XDUB     15:35:49      00029134844TRDU1 
362       1.8000        XDUB     15:35:49      00029134845TRDU1 
1,079      1.8000        XDUB     15:35:49      00029134846TRDU1 
531       1.8040        XDUB     15:51:11      00029135218TRDU1 
1,500      1.8040        XDUB     15:51:11      00029135219TRDU1 
450       1.8040        XDUB     15:51:11      00029135220TRDU1 
2,312      1.8040        XDUB     15:56:20      00029135293TRDU1 
4,357      1.8020        XDUB     15:56:29      00029135294TRDU1 
2,090      1.8000        XDUB     15:56:29      00029135295TRDU1 
2,133      1.8000        XDUB     16:13:01      00029135546TRDU1 
145       1.8000        XDUB     16:13:12      00029135548TRDU1 
2,869      1.8000        XDUB     16:14:16      00029135559TRDU1 
2,869      1.8000        XDUB     16:14:16      00029135560TRDU1 
1,030      1.8000        XDUB     16:14:18      00029135561TRDU1 
963       1.7980        XDUB     16:18:11      00029135622TRDU1 
1,490      1.7980        XDUB     16:18:51      00029135628TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1,919      1.7940        XDUB     16:23:23      00029135756TRDU1 
306       1.7940        XDUB     16:25:32      00029135830TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,117      1.5520        XLON     08:32:28      00029133043TRDU1 
3,697      1.5540        XLON     09:08:09      00029133223TRDU1 
4,112      1.5620        XLON     10:00:02      00029133374TRDU1 
3,585      1.5620        XLON     10:58:44      00029133592TRDU1 
1,830      1.5740        XLON     11:35:19      00029133632TRDU1 
1,778      1.5740        XLON     11:35:19      00029133634TRDU1 
2,004      1.5660        XLON     12:08:54      00029133688TRDU1 
1,797      1.5640        XLON     12:37:59      00029133703TRDU1 
3,509      1.5640        XLON     13:25:42      00029133771TRDU1 
9        1.5620        XLON     14:16:27      00029134113TRDU1 
884       1.5620        XLON     14:19:55      00029134162TRDU1 
2,083      1.5620        XLON     14:24:08      00029134189TRDU1 
1,908      1.5620        XLON     14:24:08      00029134190TRDU1 
676       1.5620        XLON     14:24:08      00029134191TRDU1 
1,815      1.5620        XLON     14:55:47      00029134405TRDU1 
2,020      1.5600        XLON     15:00:39      00029134467TRDU1 
1,896      1.5600        XLON     15:00:39      00029134468TRDU1 
1,893      1.5500        XLON     15:28:11      00029134752TRDU1 
1,869      1.5500        XLON     15:28:11      00029134753TRDU1 
1,819      1.5480        XLON     15:38:47      00029134884TRDU1 
1,828      1.5500        XLON     15:47:45      00029135125TRDU1 
2,060      1.5480        XLON     16:01:08      00029135439TRDU1 
302       1.5500        XLON     16:29:50      00029135885TRDU1 
2,509      1.5500        XLON     16:29:50      00029135886TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  339220 
EQS News ID:  1963391 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1963391&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
