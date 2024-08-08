Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 07 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8340 GBP1.5740 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7940 GBP1.5480 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8143 GBP1.5586

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,212,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 200 1.8060 XDUB 08:25:22 00029133002TRDU1 200 1.8060 XDUB 08:25:22 00029133003TRDU1 200 1.8060 XDUB 08:25:22 00029133004TRDU1 200 1.8060 XDUB 08:25:22 00029133005TRDU1 200 1.8060 XDUB 08:25:23 00029133006TRDU1 200 1.8060 XDUB 08:25:40 00029133007TRDU1 2,333 1.8060 XDUB 08:26:30 00029133012TRDU1 1,362 1.8040 XDUB 08:32:28 00029133044TRDU1 1,362 1.8040 XDUB 08:32:28 00029133045TRDU1 2,000 1.8040 XDUB 08:32:28 00029133046TRDU1 1,362 1.8040 XDUB 08:32:28 00029133047TRDU1 550 1.8040 XDUB 08:32:40 00029133048TRDU1 2,320 1.8100 XDUB 09:08:09 00029133226TRDU1 2,236 1.8080 XDUB 09:08:09 00029133224TRDU1 2,167 1.8080 XDUB 09:08:09 00029133225TRDU1 1,303 1.8200 XDUB 09:43:28 00029133320TRDU1 1,033 1.8200 XDUB 09:43:28 00029133321TRDU1 1,033 1.8200 XDUB 09:52:41 00029133341TRDU1 357 1.8200 XDUB 09:57:32 00029133371TRDU1 1,033 1.8200 XDUB 09:59:01 00029133373TRDU1 2,098 1.8180 XDUB 10:00:02 00029133375TRDU1 2,131 1.8160 XDUB 10:00:02 00029133376TRDU1 2,194 1.8160 XDUB 10:00:02 00029133377TRDU1 2,159 1.8140 XDUB 10:10:35 00029133481TRDU1 2,169 1.8220 XDUB 10:40:59 00029133576TRDU1 2,185 1.8220 XDUB 10:40:59 00029133577TRDU1 2,098 1.8180 XDUB 10:44:01 00029133580TRDU1 2,215 1.8200 XDUB 10:56:37 00029133589TRDU1 2,270 1.8200 XDUB 10:56:37 00029133590TRDU1 6,466 1.8340 XDUB 11:23:47 00029133616TRDU1 2,384 1.8320 XDUB 11:35:19 00029133633TRDU1 1,193 1.8260 XDUB 11:46:31 00029133655TRDU1 608 1.8280 XDUB 11:58:02 00029133674TRDU1 1,838 1.8280 XDUB 11:58:02 00029133675TRDU1 741 1.8200 XDUB 12:21:56 00029133694TRDU1 2,234 1.8260 XDUB 12:27:49 00029133695TRDU1 4,567 1.8220 XDUB 12:37:59 00029133704TRDU1 702 1.8220 XDUB 12:37:59 00029133705TRDU1 1,550 1.8220 XDUB 12:37:59 00029133706TRDU1 840 1.8200 XDUB 12:47:37 00029133722TRDU1 1,562 1.8200 XDUB 12:47:37 00029133723TRDU1 138 1.8200 XDUB 13:03:03 00029133735TRDU1 1,500 1.8200 XDUB 13:03:03 00029133736TRDU1 138 1.8200 XDUB 13:03:03 00029133737TRDU1 392 1.8200 XDUB 13:03:03 00029133738TRDU1 220 1.8180 XDUB 13:13:43 00029133741TRDU1 4,791 1.8220 XDUB 13:25:42 00029133772TRDU1 2,319 1.8200 XDUB 13:34:33 00029133799TRDU1 2,429 1.8200 XDUB 13:42:24 00029133825TRDU1 1,547 1.8180 XDUB 13:45:43 00029133826TRDU1 595 1.8180 XDUB 13:45:48 00029133827TRDU1 4,401 1.8200 XDUB 14:01:22 00029133921TRDU1 2,391 1.8200 XDUB 14:09:54 00029134023TRDU1 123 1.8160 XDUB 14:25:16 00029134192TRDU1 1,605 1.8160 XDUB 14:27:16 00029134222TRDU1 811 1.8160 XDUB 14:30:36 00029134239TRDU1 388 1.8160 XDUB 14:30:36 00029134240TRDU1 2,169 1.8180 XDUB 14:37:50 00029134266TRDU1 1,547 1.8180 XDUB 14:38:05 00029134269TRDU1 2,115 1.8180 XDUB 14:46:28 00029134294TRDU1 7 1.8180 XDUB 14:46:42 00029134295TRDU1 1,605 1.8180 XDUB 14:46:42 00029134296TRDU1 300 1.8180 XDUB 14:48:48 00029134319TRDU1 2,254 1.8180 XDUB 14:54:38 00029134356TRDU1 2,322 1.8180 XDUB 15:00:39 00029134462TRDU1 2,659 1.8180 XDUB 15:00:39 00029134463TRDU1 2,152 1.8180 XDUB 15:00:39 00029134464TRDU1 2,130 1.8180 XDUB 15:00:39 00029134465TRDU1 2,145 1.8180 XDUB 15:00:39 00029134466TRDU1 6,897 1.8060 XDUB 15:21:08 00029134625TRDU1 2,197 1.8060 XDUB 15:24:51 00029134679TRDU1 2,139 1.8000 XDUB 15:33:12 00029134831TRDU1 1,314 1.8000 XDUB 15:35:49 00029134844TRDU1 362 1.8000 XDUB 15:35:49 00029134845TRDU1 1,079 1.8000 XDUB 15:35:49 00029134846TRDU1 531 1.8040 XDUB 15:51:11 00029135218TRDU1 1,500 1.8040 XDUB 15:51:11 00029135219TRDU1 450 1.8040 XDUB 15:51:11 00029135220TRDU1 2,312 1.8040 XDUB 15:56:20 00029135293TRDU1 4,357 1.8020 XDUB 15:56:29 00029135294TRDU1 2,090 1.8000 XDUB 15:56:29 00029135295TRDU1 2,133 1.8000 XDUB 16:13:01 00029135546TRDU1 145 1.8000 XDUB 16:13:12 00029135548TRDU1 2,869 1.8000 XDUB 16:14:16 00029135559TRDU1 2,869 1.8000 XDUB 16:14:16 00029135560TRDU1 1,030 1.8000 XDUB 16:14:18 00029135561TRDU1 963 1.7980 XDUB 16:18:11 00029135622TRDU1 1,490 1.7980 XDUB 16:18:51 00029135628TRDU1

1,919 1.7940 XDUB 16:23:23 00029135756TRDU1 306 1.7940 XDUB 16:25:32 00029135830TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,117 1.5520 XLON 08:32:28 00029133043TRDU1 3,697 1.5540 XLON 09:08:09 00029133223TRDU1 4,112 1.5620 XLON 10:00:02 00029133374TRDU1 3,585 1.5620 XLON 10:58:44 00029133592TRDU1 1,830 1.5740 XLON 11:35:19 00029133632TRDU1 1,778 1.5740 XLON 11:35:19 00029133634TRDU1 2,004 1.5660 XLON 12:08:54 00029133688TRDU1 1,797 1.5640 XLON 12:37:59 00029133703TRDU1 3,509 1.5640 XLON 13:25:42 00029133771TRDU1 9 1.5620 XLON 14:16:27 00029134113TRDU1 884 1.5620 XLON 14:19:55 00029134162TRDU1 2,083 1.5620 XLON 14:24:08 00029134189TRDU1 1,908 1.5620 XLON 14:24:08 00029134190TRDU1 676 1.5620 XLON 14:24:08 00029134191TRDU1 1,815 1.5620 XLON 14:55:47 00029134405TRDU1 2,020 1.5600 XLON 15:00:39 00029134467TRDU1 1,896 1.5600 XLON 15:00:39 00029134468TRDU1 1,893 1.5500 XLON 15:28:11 00029134752TRDU1 1,869 1.5500 XLON 15:28:11 00029134753TRDU1 1,819 1.5480 XLON 15:38:47 00029134884TRDU1 1,828 1.5500 XLON 15:47:45 00029135125TRDU1 2,060 1.5480 XLON 16:01:08 00029135439TRDU1 302 1.5500 XLON 16:29:50 00029135885TRDU1 2,509 1.5500 XLON 16:29:50 00029135886TRDU1

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 339220 EQS News ID: 1963391 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

