Interim Report and Financial Statement -12

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Interim Report and Financial Statement 08-Aug-2024 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 August 2024 I-RES H1 2024 Results Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Underlying revenue growth of 2.1% and continued strong occupancy of 99.6% Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company"), the leading provider of residential rental accommodation in Ireland, today issues its results for the six-month period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024. Financial and Operational Highlights -- Like-for-like revenue growth of 2.1%, driven by both organic rental growth across the existing portfolio and enhanced ancillary revenue generation. Reported revenue for the period of EUR42.8 million, reducing versus prior year by 3.3% driven by the impact of asset disposals completed during the second half of 2023 which represented c. 5% of our portfolio. -- Continued strong occupancy of 99.6% at 30 June, reflecting the effectiveness of our leasing operations and the continued strong demand for our high-quality portfolio of modern properties. -- NRI margins broadly stable on a like for like basis, demonstrating the positive impact of moderating inflation levels in Ireland and continued rigorous cost control by management. NRI for the period of EUR32.7 million (30 June 2023: EUR34.3 million), with the reduction again driven by the impact of 2023 asset disposals. -- Financing costs reduced by 10.0% as disposal proceeds were deployed to reduce higher cost debt during 2023. The Company continues to have excellent visibility of future financing requirements, with 83% of our drawn debt fixed at a blended rate of 3.27%. Non-recurring costs of EUR1.5 million were recorded in the period associated with Shareholder Activism. A further EUR0.9 million was incurred in relation to the Strategic Review. -- Adjusted EPRA Earnings of EUR14.2 million and resulting Adjusted EPRA EPS of 2.7c, down from 2.8c in H1 2023. -- Hugh Scott-Barrett appointed as Chair and lead of the Board's Strategic Review in February 2024, having served as non-executive director since September 2022. Experienced real estate executive Eddie Byrne appointed as CEO in May 2024 with direct input into the Strategic Review since his appointment. -- Enhanced our vertically integrated digital platform "I-RES Living" through the launch of our new resident and corporate website. This launch is part of our wider operational and digital transformation strategy of enhancing our offering to customers and driving efficiencies in the business. -- In line with Irish REIT legislation the Board intends to declare an interim dividend of 1.88 cents per share for H1 2024 representing 85% of our relevant distributable earnings in the period. Moving forward we intend to continue to pay, in line with REIT legislation of 85%, relevant earnings as a dividend to shareholders. Asset Portfolio Valuation and Balance Sheet Management -- As at 30 June 2024, I-RES' portfolio had a total value of EUR1,243 million (31 December 2023: EUR1,274 million) with the change in the period driven by modest yield expansion, and partially offset by positive rental growth. The portfolio has an EPRA net initial yield of 5.1% representing a yield expansion of 0.2% since 31 December 2023 and resulting in an IFRS NAV per share of 126.4 cents (31 December 2023: 131.7 cents). This yield expansion resulted in a non-cash fair value revaluation adjustment of EUR32.5 million and a loss before tax for the period of EUR20.3 million. Net LTV was 45.4% at 30 June 2024, comfortably below our debt covenants and the limits set by the Irish REIT legislation. -- The Strategic Review has identified c. 315 units suitable for an asset recycling programme which is expected to generate proceeds of between EUR110 and EUR115 million (based on estimated current OMV[1]) over a 3 to 5 year period, with the proceeds to be deployed in line with our capital allocation policy. In the latter part of H1 2024, we completed 6 individual unit disposals, generating c. EUR2 million of net proceeds, with disposals completed at a significant premium to latest book values. Strategic Review -- We have separately announced this morning the conclusion of our Strategic Review, which commenced in February 2024 and was led by Chair Hugh Scott-Barrett and a dedicated Board subcommittee including CEO Eddie Byrne and non-executive directors Denise Turner, Philip Burns, and Richard Nesbitt. The Review was supported by international financial and real estate advisors. -- The Board has unanimously concluded that, following rigorous market testing, a sale of the Company or its assets is unlikely to maximise shareholder value. No proposals were received to acquire the Company during the course of the Review. -- The Strategic Review has identified the following initiatives or actions which the Board believes will drive value maximisation for shareholders over the medium-term: ? Executing a selective capital recycling programme which is accretive to value, including the disposal of c. 315 units which is expected to generate between EUR110 and EUR115 million of proceeds over a 3 to 5 year period (based on estimated current OMV). Disposals are expected to take place over a 3 to 5 year period as turnover of current tenancies is a prerequisite for the disposal of these units under Irish law. This represents c. 8% of the total portfolio and c. 23% of the Company's market capitalisation[2]. ? Generation of supplementary revenue streams consistent with existing Irish regulations. ? Optimising the Company's cost structure to maximise Net Rental Income Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to ensure the Company is best placed to leverage future growth opportunities. ? Taking advantage of the significant growth and consolidation opportunities which exist in the Irish PRS market over the medium-term, and for which I-RES is uniquely positioned to capitalise on. ? Continuing to work constructively with stakeholders, including government, to push for positive change in the Irish residential regulation system. ? Continuing to advocate with the relevant Irish authorities for changes to the Irish REIT regime to better align with progressive REIT systems in other European jurisdictions. ? Exploring attractive opportunities to partner, inter alia, with Irish government bodies to deliver new supply to the affordable housing market including the Secure Tenancy Affordable Rental ("STAR") scheme. Commenting on the results, Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am pleased to report my first set of results as CEO of I-RES. It has been an active period for the Company with the delivery of another strong operational performance and the completion of our Strategic Review. I joined the Company at a very exciting time and it is clear that significant opportunities exist for I-RES in an exceptionally strong Irish PRS market. While overall we believe the outlook is positive, the current Irish rental regulatory structure remains the single most inhibiting factor for our business. The 2% cap on rental increases has had a profound impact on the supply of new build-to-let properties in the market and is an impediment to critical international investment. We believe that a more progressive and evidence based regulatory framework that is fair and equitable to both the resident and the property owner, will attract institutional capital and help to alleviate the current supply shortage while also providing safe and secure tenancy for residents. We are continuing to engage constructively with stakeholders to encourage reform of PRS regulation in Ireland, and welcome recent publications from the Departments of Housing and Finance and the Housing Commission, which all point towards a change of tone that the current regulatory structure requires significant reform. We are also engaging with Irish government bodies on initiatives such as the Secure Tenancy Affordable Rental programme to support the delivery of new supply to the affordable housing market. Looking ahead, we will focus on implementing the operational initiatives identified by the Strategic Review which will help to optimise our portfolio, drive value maximisation for shareholders, and improve our financial performance over the medium-term." Financial Highlights For the six months ended 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 % change Operating Performance Revenue from Investment Properties (EUR millions) 42.8 44.3 (3.3%) Net Rental Income (EUR millions) 32.7 34.3 (4.6%) Adjusted EBITDA (EUR millions) (1) 26.6 28.7 (7.3%) Financing Costs (EUR millions) (11.9) (13.3) (10.0%) Adjusted EPRA Earnings before non-recurring costs (EUR millions)(1) 14.2 15.0 (5.3%) Deduct: Non-recurring costs (EUR millions) (1)(2) (2.4) - EPRA Earnings (EUR millions)(1) 11.8 15.0 (21.3%) Add: Decrease in fair value of investment properties (EUR millions) (32.5) (56.5) Add: Gain/(Loss) on disposal of investment property (EUR millions) 0.4 (0.7) Add: (Loss)/Gain on derivative financial instruments (EUR millions) (0.1) 0.1 Loss before tax (EUR millions) (20.3) (42.1) Basic EPS (cents) (3.8) (8.3)

EPRA EPS (cent) 2.2 2.8 (21.3%) Adjusted EPRA EPS (cents)(1) 2.7 2.8 (5.3%) Proposed Interim Dividend per share (cents) 1.88 2.45 (23.3%) Portfolio Performance Total Number of Residential Units 3,728 3,930 (5.1%) Overall Portfolio Occupancy Rate(1) 99.6% 99.5% Overall Portfolio Average Monthly Rent (EUR)(1) 1,796 1,772 1.4% As at 30 June 2024 31 December 2023 % change Assets and Funding Total Property Value (EUR millions) 1,243.5 1,274.4 (2.4%) Net Asset Value (EUR millions) 669.3 697.3 (4.0%) IFRS Basic NAV per share (cents) 126.4 131.7 (4.0%) Group Net LTV 45.4% 44.3% Gross Yield at Fair Value 7.0% 6.7% EPRA Net Initial Yield 5.1% 4.9% Other Market Capitalisation (EUR millions) 481.9 587.7 Total Number of Shares Outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 529,578,946 529,578,946

(1) For definitions, method of calculation and other details, refer to the Financial Review and Glossary.

(2) The non-recurring costs include EUR1.5 million associated with Shareholder Activism and a further EUR0.9 million for the Strategic Review, totalling EUR2.4 million of non-recurring costs at 30 June 2024 and general and administrative expenses of EUR6.0 million at 30 June 2024 that total the general and administrative expense costs of EUR8.4 million reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

Chair Statement

Strong Operational Start to 2024

I was pleased to take over as Chair of I-RES in February 2024, having served as a non-executive director on the Board since 2022. Since my appointment, I have had the opportunity to visit a number of the I-RES properties and all of the regional offices and engage with the wider team which has given me a real sense of the strengths of the business.

I-RES has been very active in the first half of 2024, delivering another strong operational performance and completing our Strategic Review which has evaluated all options available to maximise value for shareholders. The exceptionally strong dynamics of the Irish residential market, which is currently characterised by a chronic supply and demand imbalance, continues to support the execution of our strategy to be the market leading provider of mid-market rental accommodation in Ireland. The Irish economy is set to continue its strong growth trajectory, with demographic changes such as rapid population growth and changes in average household size expected to provide structural demand tailwinds for our business in the short to medium term. In contrast, the current regulatory landscape continues to provide an ongoing challenge for the sector. The 2% cap on rental increases continues to restrict institutional capital investment for new rental properties in the market, further exacerbating the imbalance between supply and demand. A recent publication from the Housing Commission has corroborated our view that reform of the current regulatory structure is required to provide a fair and equitable system that both incentivises investment in supply and provides secure, sustainable tenancy for residents. The Department of Housing also cited several limitations and unintended consequences resulting from the current regulatory environment in their review of the PRS sector published in July. As the largest provider of rental accommodation in Ireland, I-RES continues to maintain an active programme of engagement with stakeholders and policymakers to push for change to current regulation.

Our scalable operating platform, which is unique in the Irish market, produced another strong operational performance in the first half of 2024, as evidenced by our sector leading occupancy rate of 99.6%. Our underlying business continued to exhibit a solid financial performance, with Revenue and Net Rental Income both increasing year over year on a like-for-like basis. Our financing costs also reduced in the first half of the year, reflecting the positive impact of the strategic asset disposal programme completed in 2023, the proceeds of which were used to reduce our higher cost debt.

Our business model continues to be highly recurring and cash-generative in nature, supporting our commitment to the payment of regular dividends to shareholders. In line with Irish REIT regulations, I-RES is required to distribute at least 85% of its Property Rental Business income each financial year to shareholders, assuming sufficient distributable reserves. In compliance with REIT regulations, for the six months ending 30 June 2024, the Company proposes to declare an interim dividend of 1.88 cents per share representing 85% of our relevant distributable earnings for the period. Moving forward we intend to continue to pay, in line with REIT legislation, 85% of relevant earnings as a dividend to shareholders.

Building a sustainable business in adherence to ESG principles remains a core component of our strategy. We are committed to minimising our environmental footprint, promoting sustainable living, and building communities where we operate. I-RES is committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and our ambition is to reduce our carbon emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement as we believe it is our responsibility to limit carbon impacts of our assets and meet this significant industry challenge. During the first half of 2024, we published our dedicated ESG report which highlights the significant progress we have made in our sustainability journey during 2023, including reductions in our GHG emissions and further improvement in our ESG agency ratings.

Appointment of CEO

We were pleased to announce the appointment of Eddie Byrne as CEO of the Company in May. Eddie has brought a significant degree of real estate and transactional experience to the role and has a 20+ year track record across both the Irish and international real estate markets. Since joining I-RES, Eddie has had a clear focus on the operations of the Company and has been able to provide valuable and complementary insight as part of the Board sub-Committee which has overseen the Strategic Review.

Conclusion of Strategic Review

We have separately announced this morning the conclusion of our Strategic Review which commenced in February and explored all strategic options available to maximise value for shareholders. The Review was overseen by a Board sub-Committee, led by myself, and including newly appointed CEO Eddie Byrne and non-executive directors Denise Turner, Philip Burns and Richard Nesbitt since his appointment to the Board on May 10, 2024. The Board sub-Committee was supported by international financial and real estate advisors. Following on from our update provided to the market on 25 April, we are pleased to announce the findings from the comprehensive analysis of the Review.

As indicated in our update on 25 April, despite the public announcement of the Strategic Review, and following further rigorous market testing with capital markets and industry participants, the Board has unanimously concluded that a sale of the Company or its assets is unlikely to result in a maximisation of shareholder value in the short-term. This conclusion is based on several factors, in particular the challenges presented by the current regulatory structure in the Irish rental market, as well as the prevailing higher interest rate environment and the resultant impact on financing potential leveraged takeovers. The Irish residential real estate market also continues to be characterised by historically low liquidity levels, with approximately EUR240 million of transactions completed in 2023, c.73% below the historical 10-year average. Therefore, an accelerated sale of the Company's assets in the direct market including to occupiers and social providers such as the government, would be challenging to maximise value for shareholders in the short-term.

The Strategic Review has identified the following initiatives which the Board feels will drive value maximisation for shareholders over the medium-term: ? A programme to drive value accretion and improve portfolio composition by recycling c. 315 units andreleasing between EUR110 and EUR115 million of value over a 3 to 5 year period (based on current estimated OMV). Theprogramme represents c. 8% of the current portfolio and c. 23% of the Company's market capitalisation[3]. Disposalproceeds are expected to be deployed in line with our capital allocation priorities, initially strengthening ourBalance Sheet and actively managing our LTV by reducing higher cost debt, whilst retaining flexibility foropportunities that are accretive to our earnings profile over time. ? Generation of supplementary revenue streams that are consistent with existing Irish regulations. ? Optimising the Company's cost structure to maximise Net Rental Income Margin and adjusted EBITDA Marginto ensure the Company is best placed to leverage future growth opportunities. ? Exploit the very significant growth and consolidation opportunities which currently exist in the IrishPRS market. The Board believes that I-RES is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and isactively exploring these opportunities and other commercial ventures. ? Continuing to work constructively with stakeholders, including government, to push for positive change inthe Irish residential regulation system, most particularly the current acute restrictions on annual rent increaseswhich, the Board believes, have had a severe negative impact on the supply of new product into the Irish rentalmarket. ? Continuing to advocate with the relevant Irish authorities for changes to the Irish REIT structure tobetter align with progressive REIT systems in other European jurisdictions. ? Exploring attractive opportunities to partner, inter alia, with Irish government bodies to deliver newsupply to the affordable housing market; the most relevant scheme for the Company is the Secure Tenancy AffordableRental programme ("STAR") and the Company is in dialogue with government agencies to support the development of aworkable scheme.

The Board believes the current REIT structure offers shareholders advantages over non-REIT structures, including increased liquidity, tax efficiency, and access to the exceptional dynamics of the Irish PRS market. However, certain elements of the Irish REIT structure remain restrictive when compared to other European countries, and the Company is determined to maintain active engagement with policymakers and advocate for reform.

Following the conclusion of the Strategic Review, the Board remains committed to regularly and carefully assessing the suitability of our strategic direction for prevailing market conditions and remains open minded to all the options analysed as part of the Review.

Co-Operation Agreement & Board Changes

As announced on 8 April 2024, I-RES entered into a Co-Operation agreement with Vision Capital ("Vision") following a period of public shareholder activism which commenced in 2023 and included the requisition of an EGM in February 2024. Vision had also submitted resolutions for inclusion at the 2024 I-RES AGM, seeking to put forward three nominees for appointment to the Board and seeking to have I-RES fund the costs of its activism campaign against the Company. Under the terms of the Co-Operation agreement, Vision withdrew its 2024 AGM resolutions and undertook to vote in favour of I-RES Board recommended resolutions (excluding those concerning material transactions) at general meetings of the Company until after the Company's 2025 AGM. Vision also agreed to a standstill on initiating or participating in any further shareholder activist campaigns during that period.

Also under the terms of the agreement, the Board recommended the appointment to the Board of two Vision nominees, Richard Nesbitt and Amy Freedman, both of which were approved at the 2024 AGM along with the proposed incumbent Board Directors. Since their appointment, Richard and Amy have participated in all Board meetings and have brought capital markets, real estate and governance skills which have complemented the existing Board skillset. Richard also directly participated in our Strategic Review, having joined the Board sub-Committee following his appointment. The agreement also provides that should Vision's shareholding in I-RES reduce below 3%, one of the Board Directors nominated by Vision would be required to resign.

Under the Company's constitution the maximum permitted number of Directors on the Board is nine. To facilitate the appointment of Richard and Amy, executive director Brian Fagan did not seek re-election to the Board at the 2024 AGM. Mr Fagan's position as CFO was not impacted by this change.

Outlook

The outlook for our business remains positive. The demand for high-quality residential rental accommodation in Ireland is set to remain robust for the medium-term, underpinning the delivery of revenues and our business model moving forward. Whilst challenges remain with regards to regulation, we believe that a more balanced and progressive system would benefit all stakeholders. We look forward to embarking on our new strategic direction as guided by the Strategic Review, whilst recognising that the divergence between the Net Asset Value of the Company and its market capitalisation remains a key challenge for the Board. As the leading scale player in the Irish residential property market, and the only company with an autonomous operating platform, we are well placed to capitalise on the many growth and consolidation opportunities which are expected to arise in the short to medium term. We look forward to the remainder of the year and engaging with shareholders on the outcomes of the Strategic Review.

Hugh Scott-Barrett

Chair

Chief Executive's Statement

Introduction

I was delighted to be appointed as CEO of I-RES in May 2024 and I believe that I have joined the Company at a very exciting and opportune time. We announced the conclusion of our Strategic Review this morning, and as we embark on our new strategic pathway what is clear to me is that significant growth and consolidation opportunities exist over the medium-term for I-RES in an exceptionally strong Irish PRS market. We look forward to implementing the findings of the Strategic Review through the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

We delivered another strong operational performance in the first half of the year, driven by our scalable and best-in-class operating platform and our high-quality portfolio of assets. Our balance sheet position remains robust, and we have begun to execute our asset recycling programme which will be value enhancing for shareholders. We continued to drive our sustainability agenda in the first half of 2024 and this remains a strategic priority for the Company.

Strong Operational Performance in H1 2024

Our market leading and scalable operating platform has underpinned the delivery of another strong and resilient operational performance in the first half of 2024. Vacancies across our residential portfolio remained at a negligible level, with an occupancy rate of 99.6% at 30 June 2024. Our continued sector-leading occupancy rates reflect both property management efficiencies and the underlying strength of demand for high-quality mid-market rental accommodation in Dublin. Portfolio Average Monthly Rent increased in line with our expectations by 1.4% to EUR1,796 at 30 June 2024 and is now estimated by our independent valuers to be c.16% below current market levels. The high reversionary potential of the portfolio, which has grown since the imposition of the 2% cap on rental increases in Ireland and represents a significant opportunity for potential future growth.

Revenue, on a like-for-like basis, increased by 2.1% for the 6 months to 30 June 2024, driven by organic rental increases and supplementary revenue generation. H1 2024 reported revenue reduced by 3.3% to EUR42.8 million, reflecting the impact from the strategic disposal of c. 200 units completed during the second half of 2023, the proceeds of which were used to strengthen the Company's Balance Sheet.

Net Rental Income ("NRI") increased by 1.9% on a like for like basis in H1 2024, with margins broadly in line with H1 2023 on the same basis. This illustrates the positive impact of moderating inflation levels in Ireland and continued rigorous cost control by management. The impact of 2023 disposals resulted in reported NRI reducing by 4.6% to EUR32.7 million. Our market leading platform retains considerable operating leverage and is well positioned for increased scale in the future.

The EBITDA generation from our underlying business continues to be robust and demonstrates the cash generative and highly recurring nature of our business model. Income associated with the 2023 strategic asset disposals, the impact of which is expected to be less pronounced in the second half of 2024, and a slight increase in temporary General & Administrative costs, saw Adjusted EBITDA decline by 7.3% to EUR26.6 million. These headwinds have been offset by an improved inflationary environment and ongoing robust cost control initiatives including ongoing digitalisation of our service offering.

The impact of higher prevailing interest rates during the first half of 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023 negatively impacted financing costs but this was offset by a reduction of higher cost debt through the deployment of proceeds from the strategic asset disposal programme in 2023. Finance costs decreased by 10.0% to EUR11.9 million in the period while Adjusted EPRA earnings decreased by 5.3% to EUR14.2 million.

The portfolio saw a marginal outward shift in yields during the first half of 2024, stemming principally from expectations of slower than anticipated cuts to interest rates. Our ability to meaningfully offset movements in yields through rental growth and realisation of the portfolio's reversionary potential remains restricted by current government regulations, which continue to cap increases in Rent Pressure Zones at 2%.

Capital Management and Portfolio Optimisation

The Group's Balance Sheet remains robust, with excellent visibility of future financing requirements. 83% of our drawn debt is fixed against interest rate movements at an attractive blended rate of 3.27%, with no debt maturities until April 2026 and laddering thereafter out to 2032.

We are pleased to maintain our dividend payout policy of 85% of distributable earnings in line with Irish REIT regulation and have proposed an interim dividend for 2024 of 1.88 cents representing 85% of our relevant distributable earnings in the period. Moving forward we intend to continue to pay, in line with REIT legislation, 85% of relevant earnings as a dividend to shareholders.

Our Net LTV at 30 June 2024 stood at 45.4% (31 December 2023: 44.3%), comfortably below the 50% limit set by Irish REIT regulations and our debt covenants. The impact of marginal yield expansion during the period was partially offset by individual unit sales completed at a significant premium to latest book values, the proceeds of which were used to reduce higher cost debt. Post period end, we have successfully contracted and completed for the disposal of another 5 units, also at a premium to latest book values.

As outlined in this morning's announcement which concluded our Strategic Review, we have identified c. 315 units, or approximately 8% of our portfolio, which is suitable for disposal and is expected to generate between EUR110 and EUR115 million of proceeds based on current estimated OMV. Disposals are expected to take place over a 3 to 5 year period as turnover of current tenancies is a prerequisite for the disposal of these units under Irish law. Factors contributing to suitability for disposal include assets located in properties that are not wholly controlled by I-RES and assets with upcoming capital expenditure requirements. This ongoing strategy is expected to be value enhancing and optimise overall portfolio quality. Disposal proceeds will be reallocated in line with our capital allocation strategy, initially reducing higher cost debt, actively managing LTV through the cycle and within the required levels of the Irish REIT rules and debt covenants, whilst retaining flexibility for initiatives which are accretive to the Company's earnings profile over time.

Regulation Remains a Significant Challenge

Current Irish rental regulation remains the single most inhibiting factor for our business. The 2% cap on rental increases, originally intended to protect residents, has had a profound impact on the supply of new build-to-let properties in the market and is now resulting in significant and sustained open market rent growth. The lack of available rental accommodation also raises questions over Ireland's position as a leading European destination for FDI.

We welcomed the findings of the Housing Commission in May of this year, which recommended in favour of significant reform to the current rental regulatory structure, including a revised system where percentage rent increases would take account of several relevant factors such as management and maintenance costs, interest rates, and affordability. However, noting the complexity of the Irish Housing system, the detail of any new regulatory system is very important. As highlighted in a separate Department of Finance report in June, rental regulation is accepted by capital market investors as part of the housing market in most European countries, but the bluntness of the current 2% cap, which does not allow a reset of rents to market rates when a new tenancy commences at an existing property, makes Ireland an outlier and disincentivises institutional capital investment. We also welcomed the findings of the Department of Housing's review of the PRS sector in July, which raised several critical observations of the current regulatory structure, including the negative impact of the 2% rent cap on supply of new stock, and the implications for property quality of a mismatch between rental growth which is capped and cost inflation which remains uncapped. The recommendation for a dedicated review of what rent control measures, if any, are required after the expiration of the current legislation was welcomed by us, and we look forward to continued engagement with policy makers on that topic.

We believe that a more progressive and evidence based regulatory framework that is fair and equitable can attract institutional capital and help to alleviate the current supply shortage while simultaneously providing safe and secure tenancy for residents. I-RES is continuing to work constructively with stakeholders to encourage reform of PRS regulation in Ireland.

Strategic Review Points to Significant Opportunities For I-RES

As mentioned, we have separately announced this morning the conclusion of our Strategic Review. Although the Review commenced in February, I was pleased to be directly involved following my appointment as CEO as I was part of the Board sub-Committee which oversaw the process.

It was immediately obvious to me that I-RES possesses a high-quality portfolio of modern and sustainable assets that are well located in a Dublin market offering significant opportunities for future growth. Our portfolio is underpinned by an unmatched and scalable operating platform, offering significant flexibility as we continue to pursue new strategic pathways identified by the Review.

The Strategic Review has indicated that significant opportunities for growth and consolidation are emerging in the Irish PRS sector upon which I-RES can capitalise. As one of a very limited number of participants in the market with permanent capital, and the largest market share, I-RES is well positioned to take advantage of these consolidation opportunities which are expected to arise in the short to medium term. These include closed end funds with PRS portfolios coming to market as they reach maturity, and the option for capital light initiatives with market participants who don't possess or seek an operational footprint in Ireland. Our unique and scalable operating platform leaves us well placed to benefit from synergies through potential consolidation opportunities which we are continuing to actively explore.

The PRS market continues to be characterised by a chronic supply and demand imbalance which is becoming more pronounced as individual rental property owners continue to exit the market at pace, further restricting supply. Institutional capital remains constrained by the restrictive regulation and short-term macroeconomic headwinds, with contributions to supply predominantly targeted at social and affordable housing. Demand levels remain exceptionally strong, with high levels of population growth, expected decline in household size to nearer the EU average, and net inward migration all underpinning the requirement for more rental properties. The Irish government's indicative Housing for All targets of 50,000 new units per year broadly translate to a requirement of c. 4,000 new PRS units annually. Analysis conducted as part of the Strategic Review suggests the number of new rental properties required is well in excess of that figure, offering significant opportunities for future growth.

The Strategic Review has also identified three primary initiatives to generate operational efficiencies within the I-RES platform to maximise returns: (i) conducting selective asset recycling which is accretive to value as referenced in the previous section (ii) optimising costs both in relation to Net Rental Income Margin and General & Administrative Costs to ensure the Company is best placed to leverage future growth opportunities, and (iii) generating supplementary revenue streams consistent with current Irish regulation.

Further Progress on our Sustainability Journey

I-RES is committed to sustainability and embedding ESG principles into our core business strategy. We released our latest ESG report in the first half of 2024, highlighting the significant progress we are continuing to make against our three core strategic pillars: Operating Responsibly, Protecting the Environment, and Building Communities. We aim to achieve measurable ESG targets, evident in our Gold level EPRA status, two star GRESB rating, and CDP C rating. Whilst pleased with our progress to date, we are continuing to strive for further improvements in our ratings each year.

Recognising the impact of the built environment on carbon emissions, I-RES has made significant strides in environmental sustainability. In 2023, we achieved a 59% reduction in Scope 1 and a 0.3% reduction in Scope 2 GHG emissions. Our investment policy now includes climate considerations, and we are on track to finalise our Net Zero pathway by setting interim targets. We actively promote biodiversity through the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, ensuring our properties feature nature positive spaces. Our commitment to providing high quality and energy efficient properties to our tenants is reflected in the sustainability credentials of our portfolio, with 90% of units having a BER between A and C, and 100% of landlord procured energy coming from renewable sources.

I-RES will always prioritise the integration and well-being of our residents and the communities in which we operate. Through our I-RES Living app, we have seen further improvement in resident engagement levels and consequently the quality and speed of service support we are able to offer them. I-RES continues to support local community groups and businesses, including participation in the Co-Operation Ireland Future Leaders program, which underscores our commitment to fostering young leaders and community development.

In preparation for implementation of the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) we are currently carrying out a Double Materiality assessment of our sustainability impacts and dependencies and how these impact our business going forward. This exercise will help inform future development of our ESG strategy and ensure it is correctly aligned with industry best practice.

Outlook

The market fundamentals which support the I-RES investment case remain exceptionally strong and are further underpinned by an Irish economy that continues to outperform. Our scalable operating platform, which is unique in the Irish market, continues to deliver strong operational performances and provides us with a distinct advantage to capitalise on the significant growth and consolidation opportunities which exist in the Irish PRS market.

We look forward to continuing to implement the operational initiatives identified by the Strategic Review which will help to optimise our portfolio, drive value maximisation for shareholders, and improve financial performance over the medium-term. We approach the future with confidence and we remain committed to being the leading provider of high-quality and affordable rental accommodation in Ireland.

Eddie Byrne

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Review

Income Statement

In H1 2024 we have continued to deliver a robust performance across all key operational metrics despite the persistent challenging backdrop. This operational performance was driven by continued strong demand in the market, cost saving initiatives and efficiencies delivered by our internalised platform. Disposing of c.5% of our portfolio in 2023 as we recycled capital and repaid expensive debt has impacted the H1 performance versus the prior period along with the cumulative impact of inflation experienced in Ireland since the beginning of 2022 at c.15%. Our experienced team and portfolio of high-quality residential accommodation sets us apart from the market and ensures that we continue to meet the needs of our residents. This has contributed to a consistently high occupancy rate in excess of 99%, standing at 99.6% at 30 June 2024. This fundamentally full occupancy rate is supported by our mid-market residential sector positioning where demand continues to outstrip supply. Our average monthly rent increased to EUR1,796 at 30 June 2024 from EUR1,774 at 31 December 2023 and our portfolio is currently estimated to be 16% below market rent.

Revenue has increased by 2.1% like for like in the period driven by organic growth, continued strong occupancy rates and improved ancillary income with organic growth capped at a maximum of 2%. Overall reported revenue has declined by 3.3% in the period to EUR42.8 million, driven by aforementioned disposals in H2 2023. On a like-for-like basis, Net Rental Income increased 1.9% with NRI margin broadly stable with H1 2023. On an overall basis NRI Margin was 76.5% in the first six months of 2024 compared with 77.3% for full year 2023 and 77.5% for H1 2023. The reduction in margin is due to certain fixed costs of the platform not reducing proportionally through disposals. We continue to focus on deriving efficiencies from our platform and have an ongoing focus on cost management. We have launched our new corporate and resident websites, with the latter assisting in streamlining tenant engagement. Whilst we experienced operating cost inflation in areas such as staff costs, we have also been impacted by Employment Regulation Orders (EROs) which are focused on the contract cleaning and security industries. We have managed to offset the majority of these inflationary impacts through reduced expenditure on utilities (reduced consumption and pricing), stable OMC service charges, stable repairs and maintenance costs, and strong collections during the period in excess of 99%.

Adjusted G&A expenses include costs such as employees' salaries, director fees, professional fees for audit, legal and advisory services, depository fees, property valuation fees, insurance costs and other general and administrative expenses, and excludes non-recurring costs. In the period there has been an increase attributed to costs associated with the launch of our new corporate and resident websites and executive recruitment and CEO handover costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR26.6 million (2023: EUR28.7 million) reflecting the factors outlined above, whilst financing costs reduced by 10% aided by lower drawn debt post successful completion of the disposal program in H2 2023. Strong cash generation of the underlying business and the focused approach by management on cost savings, efficiencies and delivering returns has resulted in the Company maintaining stable borrowings since 31 December 2023 whilst also paying a dividend of EUR10.6 million in the period. Adjusted EPRA earnings decreased to EUR14.2 million from EUR15.0 million in the period, with Adjusted EPRA EPS of 2.7c versus 2.8c for H1 2023. EPRA EPS decreased to 2.2c from 2.8c with the fall primarily as a result of non-recurring costs.

Non-recurring costs totalled EUR2.4 million for the period. These costs related primarily to Shareholder Activism, totalling EUR1.5 million. In addition, as announced on the 8th January I-RES has been conducting a Strategic Review, the outcome of which has been announced separately this morning with the key findings outlined by the Chair and CEO above. Costs associated with the Strategic Review for the period totalled EUR0.9 million. A small amount of additional costs are expected to be incurred as part of the close out of the Strategic Review in H2.

Financing costs, which include the amortisation of certain financing expenses, interest and commitment fees, reduced in the period to EUR11.9 million from EUR13.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The primary driver of the decreased financing costs relates to lower debt levels, post successful completion of the asset disposal program in 2023. The weighted average cost of interest for the period was 3.83% aligned with 2023 at 3.85%. In January 2024, I-RES reduced the overall facility size of the RCF from EUR600 million to EUR500 million which has resulted in commitment fee savings.

I-RES recognises its investment properties at fair value at each reporting period, with any unrealised gain or loss on remeasurement recognised in the profit or loss account. In the period, the fair value loss on investment properties of EUR32.5 million is mainly attributed to a softening of yields driven by the wider market fundamentals including increased interest rates offset by gains made in relation to increased rental income. Our Gross Yield was 7.0% at period end compared against a weighted average cost of interest of 3.83% for the period.

Operational and Financial Results

Net Rental Income and Profit for the Six Months Ended

30 June 2024 30 June 2023 EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue Revenue from investment properties 42,807 44,276 Operating Expenses Property taxes (559) (599) Property operating costs (9,505) (9,372) (10,064) (9,971) Net Rental Income ("NRI") 32,743 34,305 NRI margin 76.5% 77.5% Adjusted general and administrative expenses(1) (5,976) (5,558) Share-based compensation expense (180) (72) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 26,587 28,675 Non-recurring costs(1) (2,394) - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (276) (265) Lease interest (170) (107) Financing costs (11,942) (13,268) Taxation (24) (62) EPRA Earnings 11,781 14,973 Gain/(Loss) on disposal of investment property 436 (695)

Net movement in fair value of investment properties (32,486) (56,459) (Loss)/Gain on derivative financial instruments (72) 40 Tax on disposal of properties - (1,785) Loss for the Period (20,341) (43,926)

(1) The non-recurring costs include EUR1.5 million associated with Shareholder Activism and a further EUR0.9 million for the Strategic Review, totalling EUR2.4 million of non-recurring costs and general and administrative expenses of EUR6.0 million incurred in 2024 that total the general and administrative expense costs of EUR8.4 million reflected on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before lease interest, financing costs, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, gain or loss on disposal of investment property, net movement in fair value of investment properties, gain or loss on derivative financial instruments and non-recurring expenses to show the underlying operating performance of the Group.

Investment Property

Our total investment property value at 30 June 2024 is EUR1,243 million. This represents a 2.4% reduction which includes the disposal of 6 individual units and further yield expansion albeit at a much lower level than seen in the past 18 months; this was offset by continued positive rental growth. As part of our ongoing capital management and recycling programme, 6 individual units were disposed at a significant premium to latest book value. Whilst these opportunities to realise value are not prevalent across the whole portfolio, where value can be realised, we will continue to explore and transact on these opportunities. At 30 June, a fair value loss of EUR32.5 million was recorded.

Property Portfolio Overview

The following table provides the details of the Group's property portfolio as at 30 June 2024.

Average Monthly Rent Occupancy Property # of # of Units Commercial Space Owned Per Unit Rent (per sqm per Location Buildings Owned(1) (sq.m)(1) month) (1)(2) (1)(2)(3) Total South 12 1,116 6,851 EUR 1,995 EUR 24.9 99.0% Dublin Total City 8 582 3,062 EUR 1,926 EUR 26.8 99.7% Centre Total West 3 409 - EUR 1,775 EUR 23.3 100% City Total North 8 768 - EUR 1,660 EUR 20.7 100% Dublin Total West 4 805 14,753 EUR 1,584 EUR 20.8 99.6% Dublin Cork 1 48 - EUR 1,429 EUR 17.4 100% Total 36 3,728 24,666 EUR1,796 EUR 23.2 99.6% Portfolio

(1) As at 30 June 2024.

(2) Based on available residential units.

(3) Refer to page 16 for further discussion on average monthly rent per apt. and occupancy.

Portfolio Management

The Group continues to explore and identify opportunities to create shareholder value. As outlined in the Strategic Review update, we have identified c .315 units whereby liquidity and valuation premiums can be achieved by selling to individual purchasers. Whilst it is a process that relies on unit turnovers, in the period we disposed of 6 units for total net proceeds of EUR2.0 million representing a significant uplift on latest book value. We will continue to engage in this strategy as outlined as units become available and use the proceeds in line with our capital allocation strategy of reducing higher cost debt, actively managing LTV through the cycle and within the required levels of the Irish REIT rules and debt covenants, and reallocation of capital for acquisitions which are accretive to the Company's earnings profile over time.

As part of the acquisition agreement entered into in January 2022 the Company has a gross capital commitment of EUR24.1 million in respect of 44 units at Ashbrook, Clontarf. The Vendor did not achieve Practical Completion by the Longstop Practical Completion Date. Therefore, the Company has executed its right to terminate the contract. As at 30 June, the matter was the subject of a contract dispute resolution process. Subsequent to the period end the Independent Architect has ruled in our favour and therefore the Company is continuing with the termination of the contract.

Financing and Capital Structure

I-RES seeks to use gearing to enhance shareholder returns over the long term. I-RES takes a proactive approach to its debt strategy to ensure the Group has laddering of debt maturities and the Group's leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio are maintained at a sustainable level.

Our capital structure remains strong, with no debt maturities until 2026 and then laddered out to 2032. Net LTV at 30 June 2024 has increased to 45.4%, LTV stands at 45.9%, well below the 50% maximum allowed by the Irish REIT regime and the Group's debt financial leverage ratio covenant.

Our debt facilities are made up of a EUR500 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) and circa EUR200 million (Euro Equivalent) Private Placement Notes. The Private Placement Notes were issued in March 2020 and are made up of EUR130 million fixed interest notes and USD75 million which on closing I-RES entered into a cross currency interest rate swap resulting in an overall weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.92% inclusive of swap costs and excluding transaction costs. The maturity of the notes is laddered over circa six, nine and eleven-year maturities, with the first repayment due in March 2027. The Company has entered into hedging arrangements in respect of both the RCF and Private Placement Notes and c.83% of drawn debt is fixed at a blended interest rate of 3.27%.

The Group has a weighted average drawn debt maturity of 2.8 years and no debt maturities before April 2026. The weighted average cost of interest is 3.83% for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: 3.85%). I-RES also has undrawn committed facilities of EUR127.5 million available under the RCF for investment and EUR6.2 million of cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2024.

I-RES' borrowings are as follows:

As at 30 June 2024 31 December 2023 EUR'000 EUR'000 RCF borrowings 372,520 373,020 Euro denominated Private Placement notes 130,000 130,000 USD denominated Private Placement notes(1) 70,032 67,892 Weighted Average Cost of Interest(2) 3.83% 3.85% 2.33 %

(1) The principal amount of USD notes is USD75 million. The movement during the period relates to foreign exchange movements. I-RES has entered into cross currency swap to fix this at EUR68.8 million.

(2) Includes commitment fee of 0.7% per annum charged on the undrawn portion of the RCF facility

Summary

The first half of 2024 has underlined the significant demand in the Irish market for high quality professionally managed residential accommodation and I-RES' ability to be a sector leader. We continue to deliver a robust operational performance whilst managing the headwinds faced by the sector over the last two years and realigning the Company for its next phase of growth. Whilst the period has seen inflation moderate, ECB interest rates remain elevated and thus, we continue to focus on ensuring a strong and flexible balance sheet is maintained. Through our investment in our people and technology platform, we have placed ourselves in a strong position as highlighted by the Strategic Review and will continue to explore value maximising opportunities such as individual unit sales.

Brian Fagan

Chief Financial Officer

Business Performance Measures

The Group, in addition to the Operational and Financial results presented above, has defined business performance indicators to measure the success of its operating and financial strategies:

Average Monthly Rent ("AMR")

AMR is calculated as actual monthly residential rents, net of vacancies, as at the stated date, divided by the total number of residential units owned in the property. Through active property management strategies, the lease administration system and proactive capital investment programmes, I-RES increases rents as market conditions permit and subject to applicable laws. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's performance of its operations.

Occupancy

Occupancy rate is calculated as the total number of residential units occupied over the total number of residential units owned as at the reporting date. I-RES strives, through a focused, hands-on approach to the business, to achieve occupancies that are in line with, or higher than, market conditions in each of the locations in which it operates. Occupancy rate is used in conjunction with AMR to measure the Group's performance of its operations.

AMR and Occupancy

Properties owned prior to Total Portfolio 30 June 2023 (Like for Like properties) 2024 2023 2024 2023 As at 30 June AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR change % AMR change % % % % % Residential 1,796 99.6% EUR1,772 99.5% 1.4% 1,796 99.6% EUR1,760 99.5% 2.0%

The Group's AMR increased to EUR1,796 at 30 June 2024 a 2.0% increase on like for like properties in line with the regulatory cap of 2%, while residential occupancy remained consistently high at 99.6%, indicative of the strong market fundamentals in the Irish residential rental sector. AMR is used as a measure for the sustainable year over year changes in revenue.

During the period, c.7% of the portfolio units were turned and where applicable we applied rental increases in line with regulations.

Gross Yield at Fair Value

Gross Yield is calculated as the Annualised Passing Rents as at the stated date, divided by the fair market value of the investment properties as at the reporting date, excluding the fair value of development land and investment properties under development. Through generating higher revenue compared to the prior year and maintaining high occupancies, I- RES' objective is to increase the Annualised Passing Rent for the total portfolio, which will positively impact the Gross Yield. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the rental income generating capacity of the total portfolio.

Gross Yield at Fair Value

As at 30 June 2024 31 December 2023 (EUR'000) (EUR'000) Annualised Passing Rent(1) 86,354 85,288 Aggregate fair market value as at reporting date 1,237,785 1,268,550 Gross Yield at Fair Value 7.0% 6.7% 1. 30 June 2024 Annualised Passing rent consist of residential annualised passing rent of EUR81.3 million andcommercial annualised passing rent of EUR5.0 million.

The portfolio Gross Yield at Fair Value was 7.0% as at 30 June 2024 compared to 6.7% as at 31 December 2023, excluding the fair value of development land. The movement represents the impact of softening yields on the portfolio valuation offset by rental gains.

EPRA Net Initial Yield

The EPRA Net Initial Yield calculates the ratio of annualised rental income minus property outgoings to the gross fair values of the residential properties. The fair values are increased by the purchasers' costs. The topped-up net initial yield eliminates the rental incentives in the annualised net rental income. Rental incentives are of only minor importance to a company specialising in residential properties.

EPRA Net Initial Yield

As at 30 June 2024 31 December 2023 (EUR'000) (EUR'000) Annualised passing rent 86,354 85,288 Less: Operating expenses(1) (property outgoings) (20,288) (19,341) Annualised net rent 66,066 65,947 Completed investment properties 1,237,785 1,268,550 Add: Allowance for estimated purchaser's cost 64,505 65,976 Gross up completed portfolio valuation 1,302,290 1,334,526 EPRA Net Initial Yield 5.1% 4.9% EPRA topped-up Net Initial Yield 5.1% 4.9% 1. Calculated based on the net rental income to operating revenue ratio of 76.5% for 2024 (77.3% for 2023).

EPRA Earnings per Share

EPRA Earnings represents the earnings from the core operational activities of the Group. It is intended to provide an indicator of the underlying performance of the property portfolio and therefore excludes all components not relevant to the underlying and recurring performance of the portfolio, including any revaluation results and profits/losses from the sale of properties. EPRA EPS is calculated by dividing EPRA Earnings for the reporting period attributable to shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the reporting period. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's performance of its operations.

EPRA Earnings per Share

For the six months ended 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 (Loss)/Profit for the period (EUR'000) (20,341) (43,926) Adjustments to calculate EPRA Earnings exclude: (Gain)/Loss on disposal of investment properties (EUR'000) (436) 695 Changes in fair value on investment properties (EUR'000) 32,486 56,459 Tax on profits on disposals (EUR'000) - 1,785 Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) 72 (40) EPRA Earnings (EUR'000) 11,781 14,973 Non-recurring costs (EUR'000) 2,394 - Adjusted EPRA Earnings for non-recurring costs (EUR'000) 14,175 14,973 Basic weighted average number of shares 529,578,946 529,578,946 Diluted weighted average number of shares 529,578,946 529,578,946 EPRA Earnings per share (cents) 2.2 2.8 Adjusted EPRA EPS for non-recurring costs per share (cents) 2.7 2.8 EPRA Diluted Earnings per share (cents) 2.2 2.8

EPRA Net Asset Value

In October 2019, EPRA introduced three EPRA NAV metrics to replace the then existing EPRA NAV calculation that was previously being presented. The three EPRA NAV metrics are EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ("EPRA NRV'), EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("EPRA NTA") and EPRA Net Disposal Value ("EPRA NDV"). Each EPRA NAV metric serves a different purpose. The EPRA NRV measure is calculated to highlight the value of net assets on a long term basis. EPRA NTA assumes entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of deferred tax liability. No deferred tax liability is calculated for I-RES as it is a REIT, and taxes are paid at the shareholder level on the distributions. Any gains arising from the sale of a property are expected either to be reinvested for growth or 85% of the net proceeds are distributed to the shareholders to maintain the REIT status. Lastly, EPRA NDV provides the reader with a scenario where deferred tax, financial instruments, and certain other adjustments are calculated to the full extent of their liabilities.

EPRA NAV per Share

As at 30 June 2024 EPRA NRV EPRA NTA(1) EPRA NDV(2) Net assets (EUR'000) 669,251 669,251 669,251 Adjustments to calculate EPRA net assets exclude: Fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) (2,527) (2,527) - Fair value adjustment for fixed interest rate debt (EUR'000) - - 31,146 Real estate transfer costs (EUR'000)(3) 64,505 - - EPRA net assets (EUR'000) 731,229 666,724 700,397 Number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Diluted number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Basic Net Asset Value per share (cents) 126.4 126.4 126.4 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (cents) 138.1 125.9 132.3 31 December 2023 As at EPRA NRV EPRA NTA(1) EPRA NDV(2) Net assets (EUR'000) 697,331 697,331 697,331 Adjustments to calculate EPRA net assets exclude: Fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) 163 163 - Fair value adjustment for fixed interest rate debt (EUR'000) - - 30,058 Real estate transfer tax (EUR'000)(3) 65,976 - - EPRA net assets (EUR'000) 763,470 697,494 727,389 Number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Diluted number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Basic Net Asset Value per share (cents) 131.7 131.7 131.7 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (cents) 144.2 131.7 137.4

(1) Following changes to the Irish REIT legislation introduced in October 2019, if a REIT disposes of an asset of its property rental business and does not (i) distribute the gross disposal proceeds to shareholders by way of dividend, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves; (ii) reinvest them into other assets of its property rental business (whether by acquisition or capital expenditure) within a three-year window (being one year before the sale and two years after it); or (iii) use them to repay debt specifically used to acquire, enhance or develop the property sold, then the REIT will be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on 85% of the gross disposal proceeds. For the purposes of EPRA NTA, the Company has assumed any such sales proceeds are reinvested within the required three-year window.

(2) Deferred tax is assumed as per the IFRS balance sheet. To the extent that an orderly sale of the Group's assets were undertaken over a period of several years, during which time (i) the Group remained a REIT; (ii) no new assets were acquired or sales proceeds reinvested; (iii) any developments completed were held for three years from completion; and (iv) those assets were sold at 30 June 2024 valuations, the sales proceeds would need to be distributed to shareholders by way of dividend within the required time frame or else a tax liability amounting to up to 25% of distributable reserves plus current unrealised revaluation gains could arise for the Group.

(3) This is the purchaser costs amount as provided in the valuation certificate. Purchasers' costs consist of items such as stamp duty on legal transfer and other purchase fees that may be incurred and which are deducted from the gross value in arriving at the fair value of investment for IFRS purposes. Purchasers' costs are in general estimated at 9.96% for commercial and 4.46% for residential.

Market Update

Early Signs of Improvement in Macroeconomic Landscape

Following a prolonged period of macroeconomic turbulence which was characterised by slowing growth, restrictive monetary policy, and persistent inflation, the EU economy began to demonstrate early signs of improvement in the first half of 2024. Inflation moderated to 2.2%[4] in June and is currently forecasted to remain broadly at that level for the remainder of the year, down sharply from an average rate of 6.3%[5] in 2023. Falling inflation prompted the ECB to break from the historical norm and cut interest rates ahead of the US Federal Reserve, implementing its first cut of 25bp in June and officially beginning a new cycle. The ECB continues to view the general direction of travel in the Euro area as one of disinflation with inflation gradually moving towards the long-term target of 2%. This first cut in interest rates is a positive first step on the path back to an interest rate environment that is more supportive of economic growth and real estate investment markets.

Irish Economic Indicators Remain Strong

The market for rental accommodation in Ireland continues to be supported by both exceptionally strong demand fundamentals and a chronic undersupply of housing. The Irish economy is expected to continue its strong performance with GDP growth in 2024 of 1.2%[6] and 2025 of 3.6% forecasted to outperform the EU average in both years. Economic performance remains underpinned by a strong labour market, with near record-low unemployment levels, which are expected to remain at 4.4% in 2024 and well below the EU average of 6.1%.

Ongoing structural demographic shifts are also set to provide a tailwind for structural housing demand in Ireland. The Irish population is now an estimated 5.28 million people, with growth of nearly 100,000 people (1.9%) in 2023, the largest 12-month population increase since 2008[7]. Economic growth, longer life expectancy, and the effects of net inward migration suggest that Ireland's fast-paced population growth will continue, with estimates indicating that growth in the greater Dublin area population could be as high as 18% out to 2035[8].

Continued Upward Pressure on House Prices and Rents

The impact of the imbalance between supply and demand for housing in Ireland is reflected in the National Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) which increased by 8.2% nationally and 8.6% in Dublin for the 12 months to May 2024[9].

The Residential Tenancies Board ("RTB") have indicated that the standardised average rent in Q4 2023 for new tenancies in Dublin grew by 6.5% to EUR2,098[10]. This was 16% higher than the standardised average rent for existing tenancies which stood at EUR1,805, demonstrating the two-tier nature of the Irish rental market for properties new to the market versus properties subject to the 2% rental cap since its imposition in December 2021.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The 2023 Annual Report for Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("Annual Report), approved on 3 April 2024, outlined the Group's principal risks and uncertainties in the Risk Report at that time.

The directors of the Company have set out below, the continuing principal risks and uncertainties. The principal risks and uncertainties below should be read in conjunction with the Group's Risk Report set out in the Annual Report to understand the Group's risk management and internal control systems, as well as the directors' processes surrounding identification and measurement of principal risks and uncertainties.

No new additional risks and uncertainties have been added nor any removed since 3 April 2024.

Jun 24 Jun 24 Risk Description Dec 23 Rating/ Risk Description Dec 23 Rating/ Trend Rating/ Trend Rating/ Trend Trend Geopolitical instability, Economy, and ? ?? Cyber Security & Data ? ? Inflation Protection Regulatory and Legislative Change ?? ?? Major Asset or SHE ?? ?? Incident Environmental Investment & Asset Management ?? ?? Sustainability ?? ?? Access to Capital ?? ?? Regulatory & Legal ?? ?? Compliance Cost of Capital, Interest Rate Increase and ? ?? Loan To Value Ratio Residual Risk Rating High Medium Low ? ? ? Decreasing ?? ?? ?? Stable ? ? ? Increasing Trend

As shown in the table above there have been no changes to the residual risk assessments, but in 2 cases the risk areas have been assessed as stabilised rather than increasing as was the position at the year end.

At the international level there continues to be continuing evidence of the impacts of global uncertainty due to key issues such as the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, tension with China and Taiwan and the uncertainly over the outcome of the November presidential election in the USA. More positively recent elections both in Ireland and the EU resulted in a more stable outcome from a regulatory perspective than had been predicted. In the Irish context the economy is performing solidly and the country remains a stable environment in which to transact business and continues to attract inward investment. While continuing to be an area of key focus and one of the higher principal risks it is considered at this point to have stabilised.

The level of interest rate volatility has reduced with key rates stable or reducing. CBRE in their Q1 2024 Residential Investment overview highlighted some supporting evidence that residential yields are now stabilising across Europe and that institutional groups in Europe still view the fundamentals of the Irish residential market favourably. However, there are still some continuing concerns due to issues such as rent caps, cost of capital and yield levels. In light of that uncertainty until there is further supporting evidence that the cycles in both areas are fully stabilised it would be too early to say this risk heading is decreasing but it is considered that it has stabilised since the year end.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

For the six months ended 30 June 2024

The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ("Transparency Directive"), and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland.

In preparing the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial report, the directors are required to:

-- prepare and present the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive and the Transparency Rules of theCentral Bank of Ireland;

-- ensure the condensed set of consolidated financial statements has adequate disclosures;

-- select and apply appropriate accounting policies;

-- make accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances; and

-- assess the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related togoing concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate theEntity or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The directors are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining such internal controls as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed set of consolidated financial statements that is free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: 1. The condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial reportof Irish Residential Properties REIT plc for the six months ended 30 June 2024 ("the interim financialinformation") which comprises the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, the CondensedConsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated Statement of Changes inEquity and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and the related explanatory notes, have been presented andprepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive andTransparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland. 2. The interim financial information presented, as required by the Transparency Directive, includes:A. an indication of important events that have occurred during the first 6 months of the financial year,and their impact on the condensed set of consolidated financial statements; B. a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining 6 months of the financialyear; C. related parties' transactions that have taken place in the first 6 months of the current financialyear and that have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the enterprise during thatperiod; and D. any changes in the related parties' transactions described in the last annual report that could havea material effect on the financial position or performance of the enterprise in the first 6 months of thecurrent financial year.

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Entity's website. Legislation in the Republic of Ireland governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Signed on behalf of the Board 7 August 2024

Hugh Scott-Barrett Eddie Byrne

Chair Executive Director

Independent Review Report to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Entity")

Conclusion

We have been engaged by the Entity to review the Entity's condensed set of consolidated financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2024 which comprises Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position, Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity, Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows, a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2024 is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as adopted by the EU and the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ("Transparency Directive"), and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019 ("Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland).

Basis for conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity ("ISRE (Ireland) 2410") issued for use in Ireland. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (Ireland) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusions relating to going concern

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Basis for conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the directors have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting, or that the directors have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that have not been appropriately disclosed.

This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with ISRE (Ireland) 2410. However, future events or conditions may cause the Entity to cease to continue as a going concern, and the above conclusions are not a guarantee that the Entity will continue in operation.

Independent Review Report to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Entity")

(continued)

Directors' responsibilities

The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Transparency Directive and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland.

The directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included in the half-yearly financial report in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the EU.

As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the Entity for the year ended 31 December 2024 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU.

In preparing the condensed set of consolidated financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Entity or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Entity a conclusion on the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review.

Our conclusion, including our conclusions relating to going concern, are based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for conclusion section of this report.

The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities

This report is made solely to the Entity in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Entity in meeting the requirements of the Transparency Directive and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the Entity those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Entity for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached.

KPMG 7 August 2024

Chartered Accountants

1 Stokes Place

St Stephen's Green

Dublin 2

Ireland

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (Audited) As at 30 June 2024 Note 30 June 2024 31 December 2023 EUR'000 EUR'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Investment properties 5 1,243,485 1,274,360 Property, plant and equipment 7,955 8,208 Derivative financial instruments 15 700 - 1,252,140 1,282,568 Current Assets Other current assets 6 8,029 6,312 Derivative financial instruments 15 3,182 2,879 Cash and cash equivalents 6,199 7,864 17,410 17,055 Total Assets 1,269,550 1,299,623 Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 8 371,537 371,355 Private placement notes 9 198,436 196,125 Lease liability 18 7,624 7,842 Derivative financial instruments 15 - 3,667 577,597 578,989 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7 15,151 15,675 Security deposits 7,119 7,202 Lease liability 18 432 426 22,702 23,303 Total Liabilities 600,299 602,292 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 11 52,958 52,958 Share premium 11 504,583 504,583 Share-based payment reserve 1,534 1,354 Cashflow hedge reserve 15 2,001 (672) Retained earnings 108,175 139,108 Total Shareholders' Equity 669,251 697,331 Total Shareholders' Equity and Liabilities 1,269,550 1,299,623 IFRS Basic NAV per share 23 126.4 131.7

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) For the six months ended 30 June 2024 Note 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 EUR'000 EUR'000 Operating Revenue Revenue from investment properties 12 42,807 44,276 Operating Expenses Property taxes (559) (599) Property operating costs (9,505) (9,372) (10,064) (9,971) Net Rental Income ("NRI") 32,743 34,305 General and administrative expenses 13 (8,370) (5,558) Share-based compensation expense 10 (180) (72) Net movement in fair value of investment properties 5 (32,486) (56,459) Gain/(Loss) on disposal of investment property 436 (695) (Loss)/Gain on derivative financial instruments 15 (72) 40 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (276) (265) Lease interest 18 (170) (107) Financing costs 14 (11,942) (13,268) Loss Before Taxation (20,317) (42,079) Taxation (24) (1,847) Loss for the Period (20,341) (43,926) Other Comprehensive Income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value 7,006 835 Cash flow hedges - cost of hedging deferred 106 (66) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss (4,439) 771 Other Comprehensive Income for the Period 2,673 1,540 Total Comprehensive Loss for the Period Attributable to Shareholders (17,668) (42,386) Basic Loss per Share (cents) 22 (3.8) (8.3) Diluted Loss per Share (cents) 22 (3.8) (8.3)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Share- Cashflow For the six months ended 30 June 2024 Note Share Share Retained Total Capital Premium Earnings based payments hedge Reserve Reserve (Unaudited) EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Shareholders' Equity at 1 January 2024 52,958 504,583 139,108 1,354 (672) 697,331 Comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period - - (20,341) - - (20,341) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 2,673 2,673 Total Comprehensive Loss for the Period - - (20,341) - 2,673 (17,668) Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity Long-term incentive plan - - - 180 - 180 Dividends paid 17 - - (10,592) - - (10,592) Total transactions with owners, recognised - - (10,592) 180 - (10,412) directly in equity Shareholders' Equity at 30 June 2024 52,958 504,583 108,175 1,534 2,001 669,251 Share Share Retained Share- Cashflow For the six months ended 30 June 2023 Note Capital Premium Earnings based payments hedge Total Reserve Reserve (Unaudited) EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Shareholders' Equity at 1 January 2023 52,958 504,583 282,978 1,201 5,633 847,353 Comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (43,926) - - (43,926) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 1,540 1,540 Total Comprehensive Loss for the Period - - (43,926) - 1,540 (42,386) Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity Long-term incentive plan - - - 72 - 72 Dividends paid 17 - - (14,881) - - (14,881) Total transactions with owners, recognised - - (14,881) 72 - (14,809) directly in equity Shareholders' Equity at 30 June 2023 52,958 504,583 224,171 1,273 7,173 790,158

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) For the six months ended 30 June 2024 Note 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Operating Activities Loss for the period (20,341) (43,926) Adjustments for non-cash items: Fair value adjustment - investment properties 5 32,486 56,459 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of investment property (436) 695 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 276 265 Amortisation of other financing costs 18 874 1,022 Share-based compensation expense 10 180 72 Loss/(Gain) on derivative financial instruments 15 72 (40) Allowance for expected credit loss 135 (12) Capitalised leasing costs 5 390 472 Interest accrual relating to derivatives 18 - (9) Taxation 24 1,847 Loss adjusted for non-cash items 13,660 16,845 Interest expense 11,238 12,353 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 18 (2,459) (3,608) Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities 22,439 25,590 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Net proceeds from disposal of investment property 4 2,037 18,103 Property capital investments 5 (3,601) (3,019) Direct leasing cost 5 - 23 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (23) (18) Net Cash (Used in)/Generated from Investing Activities (1,587) 15,089 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Financing fees 18 (21) - Interest paid 18 (11,192) (13,039) Credit Facility drawdown 18 7,000 - Credit Facility repayment 18 (7,500) (13,000) Lease payment 18 (212) (207) Dividends paid to shareholders 17 (10,592) (14,881) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (22,517) (41,127) Changes in Cash and Cash Equivalents during the Period (1,665) (448) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of the Period 7,864 6,965 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of the Period 6,199 6,517

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 1. General Information

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company") is a company located in Ireland. The address of the Company's registered office is South Dock House, Hanover Quay, Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2.

On 16 April 2014, I-RES obtained admission of its ordinary shares to the primary listing segment of the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange for trading on the regulated market for listed securities of Euronext Dublin.

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2024 encompass the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group' and individually as 'Group entities'). 2. Material Accounting Policiesa. Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 ("Interim Financial Reporting") as adopted by the European Union ("EU"). This interim report ("Report") should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the period 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations as adopted by the EU.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group do not comprise statutory financial statements within the meaning of the Companies Act 2014. The statutory financial statements were prepared for the year ended 31 December 2023, approved by the board of directors ("the Board") on 3 April 2024, accompanied by an unqualified audit report and were released to market on 10 April 2024.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group are prepared on a going concern basis of accounting and under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of investment properties, derivative financial instruments at fair value, assets held for sale at fair value less cost to dispose and share options at grant date fair value through profit or loss in the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group have been presented in euros, which is the Company's functional currency.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group cover the six month period 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024. These statements are unaudited but reviewed by our auditor KPMG Ireland.

The accounting policies are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period, except for those detailed below.

New and amended standards adopted by the Group

A number of new and amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period. However, the adoption of new accounting standards did not result in any material changes.

Future Accounting Changes

I-RES has assessed the new or amended IFRS issued by the IASB for annual reporting periods beginning after 31 December 2023. None of the new or amended IFRS are expected to have a significant impact on I-RES.

Going concern

The Group meets its day-to-day working capital requirements through its cash and deposit balances. The Group's plans indicate that it should have adequate resources to continue operating for the foreseeable future. The Group's occupancy rate remained strong at 99.6%. The Group also has a strong statement of financial position with sufficient liquidity and flexibility in place. The Group has undrawn facilities of EUR127.5. million as at 30 June 2024. The Group generated positive cashflows from operations for the six months ended 30 June 2024. Accordingly, the Directors of the Company consider it appropriate that the Group adopts the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

'2. Material Accounting Policies (continued) b. Basis of consolidation

These condensed consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of I-RES and its subsidiaries, IRES Residential Properties Limited, IRES Fund Management Limited, IRES Residential Properties (Tara View) Limited and IRES Residential Properties (Orion) Limited. I-RES controls these subsidiaries by virtue of its 100% shareholding in the companies. All intragroup assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation.

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities controlled by I-RES. I-RES controls an entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect these returns through its power over the entity. The financial information of subsidiaries (except owners' management companies) is included in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements from the date on which control commences until the date on which control ceases. I-RES does not consolidate owners' management companies in which it holds majority voting rights. For further details, please refer to note 19. 3. Critical Accounting Estimates, Assumptions and Judgements

The preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the use of estimates, assumptions and judgements that in some cases relate to matters that are inherently uncertain and which affect the amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. Areas of such estimation include, but are not limited to, valuation of investment properties and valuation of financial instruments. Changes to estimates and assumptions may affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, as well as the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates under different assumptions and conditions.

The valuation estimate of investment properties is deemed to be significant. See note 16(a) and note 5 for a detailed discussion of valuation methods and the significant assumptions and estimates used. 4. Recent Investment Property Acquisitions, Developments and Disposals

For the period 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024

Disposals

Name Other Land and Property Unit Count Region Net proceeds from disposal EUR'000 Individual units 6 South Dublin, Cork & North Dublin 2,037 Total 6 2,037

'4. Recent Investment Property Acquisitions, Developments and Disposals (continued)

For the year 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023

Disposals

Name Other Land and Property Unit Count Region Net proceeds from disposal EUR'000 Rockbrook Development Site - South Dublin 14,596 Bakers Yard 6 City Centre 1,444 Tara View 4 South Dublin 4,077 Hansfield Wood/ 194 West Dublin 68,555 Pipers Court Total 204 88,672 5. Investment Properties

Valuation basis

Investment properties are carried at fair value, which is the amount at which the individual properties could be sold in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date, considering the highest and best use of the asset, with any gain or loss arising from a change in fair value recognised through profit or loss in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year.

The Group uses Savills and CBRE as external independent valuers. The Group's investment property is rotated between these valuers on a periodic basis. The valuers fair valued all of the Group's investment properties as at 30 June 2024. The valuers employ qualified valuation professionals who have recent experience in the location and category of the respective properties. Valuations are prepared on a bi-annual basis at the interim reporting date and the annual reporting date.

The information provided to the valuers and the assumptions, valuation methodologies and models used by the valuers, are reviewed by management. The valuers meet with the Audit Committee and discuss directly the valuation results as at 30 June and 31 December each year. The Board determines the Group's valuation policies and procedures for property valuations. The Board decides which independent valuers to appoint for the external valuation of the Group's properties. Selection criteria include market knowledge, reputation, independence and whether professional standards are maintained.

Investment property producing income

For investment property, the income approach/yield methodology involves applying market-derived yields to current and projected future income streams. These yields and future income streams are derived from comparable property transactions and are considered to be the key inputs in the valuation. Other factors that are taken into account include the tenure of the lease, tenancy details and planning, building and environmental factors that might affect the property.

Investment property under development

In the case of investment property under development, the approach applied is the "residual method" of valuation, which is the valuation method as described above with a deduction for the costs necessary to complete the development together with an allowance for the remaining risk. At 30 June 2024, all investment property under development was completed and reclassified to investment property producing income.

During the six months ended 30 June 2024, the Company incurred development costs of EURnil (30 June 2023: EURnil) relating to properties under development.

'5. Investment Properties (continued)

Development land

In the case of development land, the approach applied is the comparable sales approach, which considers recent sales activity for similar land parcels in the same or similar markets. Land values are estimated using either a per acre or per buildable square foot basis based on highest and best use. Such values are applied to the Group's properties after adjusting for factors specific to the site, including its location, zoning, servicing and configuration.

Information about fair value measurements using unobservable inputs (Level 3)

At 30 June 2024, the Group considers that all of its investment properties fall within Level 3 fair value as defined by IFRS 13. As outlined in IFRS 13, a Level 3 fair value recognises that the significant inputs and considerations made in determining the fair value of property investments cannot be derived from publicly available data, as the valuation methodology in respect of a property also has to rely on a number of unobservable inputs including technical reports, legal data, building costs, rental analysis (including rent moratorium), professional opinion on profile, lot size, layout and presentation of accommodation. In addition, the valuers utilise proprietary databases maintained in respect of properties similar to the assets being valued. Assets classified as held for sale are recorded at their fair value less costs to dispose.

The Group tests the reasonableness of all significant unobservable inputs, including yields and stabilised net rental income ("Stabilised NRI") used in the valuation and reviews the results with the independent valuers for all independent valuations. The Stabilised NRI represents cash flows from property revenue less property operating expenses, adjusted for market-based assumptions such as market rents, short term and long term vacancy rates, bad debts, management fees and repairs and maintenance. These cashflows are estimates for current and projected future income streams.

Sensitivity analysis

Stabilised NRI and "Equivalent Yields" are key inputs in the valuation model used.

Equivalent Yield is the rate of return on a property investment based on current and projected future income streams that such property investment will generate. This is derived by the external valuers and is used to set the term and reversionary yields.

For example, completed properties are valued mainly using a term and reversion model. For the existing rental contract or term, estimated Stabilised NRI is based on the expected rents from residents over the period to the next lease break option or expiry. After this period, the reversion, estimated Stabilised NRI is based on expectations from current market conditions. Thus, a decrease in the estimated Stabilised NRI will decrease the fair value and an increase in the estimated Stabilised NRI will increase the fair value.

The Equivalent Yields magnify the effect of a change in Stabilised NRI, with a lower yield resulting in a greater effect on the fair value of investment properties than a higher Equivalent Yield.

For investment properties producing income (excluding assets held for sale), an increase of 1% in the Equivalent Yield would have the impact of a EUR184 million reduction in fair value while a decrease of 1% in the Equivalent Yield would result in a fair value increase of EUR263 million. An increase between 1% - 4% in Stabilised NRI would result in a fair value increase ranging from EUR12 million to EUR50 million respectively in fair value, while a decrease between 1% - 4% in Stabilised NRI would have an impact of a reduction ranging from EUR12 million to EUR50 million, respectively. I-RES believes that this range of change in Stabilised NRI is a reasonable estimate based on potential changes in net rental income.

'5. Investment Properties (continued)

Sensitivity analysis (continued)

The direct operating expenses recognised in the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the Group is EUR10.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (30 June 2023: EUR10.0 million), arising from investment property that generated rental income during the period. The direct operating expenses are comprised of the following significant categories: property taxes, utilities, repairs and maintenance, wages, insurance, service charges and IT costs.

The direct operating expenses recognised in the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income arising from investment property that did not generate rental income for the six months ended 30 June 2024 and 30 June 2023 was not material.

An investment property is comprised of various components, including undeveloped land and vacant residential and commercial units; no direct operating costs were specifically allocated to the components noted above.

Quantitative information

A summary of the Equivalent Yields and ranges along with the fair value of the total portfolio of the Group as at 30 June 2024 is presented below:

As at 30 June 2024

Fair Value WA Stabilised NRI(1) Type of Interest Rate Type(2) Max. Min. Weighted Average EUR'000 EUR'000 Income properties 1,237,785 3,174 Equivalent Yield 6.50% 4.75% 5.76% Development land(3) 5,700 n/a Market Comparable EUR106.8 EUR44.5 EUR91.7 (per sq. ft.) Total investment properties 1,243,485

(1) WA Stabilised NRI is the NRI of each property weighted by its fair value over the total fair value of the investment properties ("WA NRI"). The WA Stabilised NRI is an input to determine the fair value of the investment properties.

(2) The Equivalent Yield disclosed above is provided by the external valuers and combines residential and commercial for properties where relevant.

(3) Development land is fair-valued based on the value of the undeveloped site per square foot or per unit of planning permission.

As at 31 December 2023

Fair Value WA Stabilised NRI(1) Type of Interest Rate Type(2) Max. Min. Weighted Average EUR'000 EUR'000 Income properties 1,268,550 3,183 Equivalent Yield 6.27% 4.50% 5.58% Development land(3) 5,810 n/a Market Comparable EUR106.8 EUR46.5 EUR92.3 (per sq. ft.) Total investment properties 1,274,360

(1) WA Stabilised NRI is the NRI of each property weighted by its fair value over the total fair value of the investment properties ("WA NRI"). The WA Stabilised NRI is an input to determine the fair value of the investment properties.

(2) The Equivalent Yield disclosed above is provided by the external valuers and combines residential and commercial for properties where relevant.

(3) Development land is fair-valued based on the value of the undeveloped site per square foot or per unit of planning permission.

'5. Investment Properties (continued)

The following table summarises the changes in the investment properties portfolio during the periods:

Reconciliation of carrying amounts of investment properties

For the six months ended 30 June 2024 Properties Development Income Properties Under Development Land Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Balance at the beginning of the period 1,268,550 - 5,810 1,274,360 Property capital investments 3,601 - - 3,601 Capitalised leasing costs(1) (390) - - (390) Disposals (1,600) - - (1,600) Unrealised fair value movements (32,376) - (110) (32,486) Balance at the end of the period 1,237,785 - 5,700 1,243,485 For the year ended 31 December 2023 Income Properties Development Total Properties Under Land Development EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Balance at the beginning of the year 1,477,168 - 21,830 1,498,998 Property capital investments 7,590 - - 7,590 Capitalised leasing costs(1) (876) - - (876) Direct leasing costs (28) - - (28) Disposals (74,533) - (15,000) (89,533) Unrealised fair value movements (140,771) - (1,020) (141,791) Balance at the end of the year 1,268,550 - 5,810 1,274,360

(1) Straight-line rent adjustment for commercial leasing.

The vast majority of the residential leases are for one year or less.

