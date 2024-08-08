

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Germany-headquartered drug manufacturer Evotec SE (EVT, EVO) on Thursday announced progress in the company's strategic partnership with U.S.-based drug manufacturer Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) that would further bolster the joint pipeline of advanced neuroscience programmes.



Evotec would receive a payment of $25 million to progress further research.



Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb had started their strategic neuroscience collaboration in December 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. In March 2023, the two companies expanded their partnership for an additional 8 years.



The progress announced here leverages Evotec's PanOmics platform in conjunction with patient-derived disease models. The PanOmics-driven drug discovery platform is being targeted on neurodegenerative diseases with tremendous unmet medical need.



The partnership has generated a promising pipeline of discovery to clinical-stage programmes. A first programme, EVT8683, was in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb in September 2021 as BMS-986419.



