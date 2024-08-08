Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9V4 | ISIN: BMG702782084 | Ticker-Symbol: FPO
Tradegate
07.08.24
15:48 Uhr
0,336 Euro
+0,005
+1,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3320,35710:20
0,3330,35309:39
PR Newswire
08.08.2024 08:54 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

8 August 2024LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited
(Petra, the Company or the Group)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Directors/PDMR shareholding

The Company was notified on 7 August 2024 of the purchase of shares in the Company by Varda Shine, Non-Executive Chair and Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra Diamonds Limited.

Ms Shine purchased 32,671 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each in the Company at an average price of 30 pence per share. As a result of these trades, Ms Shine now holds 57,426 shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital.

Mr Duffy purchased 80,879 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each in the Company at an average price of 30 pence per share. Following this trade, Mr Duffy's aggregate interest in the Company is 960,872 shares, representing approximately 0.49% of the Company's issued share capital.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameVarda Shine
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusNon-Executive Director (Chair)
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePetra Diamonds Limited
b.LEI213800X4QZIAVSA12860
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, typeof instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of 0.05p per shareBMG702782084
b.Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary Shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
30.035p19,665
30.060p13,006
d.Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
32,671 £9,850
e.Date of the transaction7 August 2024
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameRichard Duffy
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusExecutive Director (Chief Executive Officer)
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePetra Diamonds Limited
b.LEI213800X4QZIAVSA12860
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, typeof instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of 0.05p per share par valueBMG702782084
b.Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary Shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
29.8721p80,879
d.Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
80,879
£ 24,160.24
e.Date of the transaction7 August 2024
Place of the transactionLimit order dealt off exchange (XOFF)

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, LondonTelephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Kelsey Traynor

About Petra Diamonds Limited

a Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). The Koffiefontein mine is currently on care and maintenance in preparation for a possible sale following the execution of a definitive sales agreement as announced on 8 April 2024.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.