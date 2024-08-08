Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

8 August 2024 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra, the Company or the Group)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Directors/PDMR shareholding

The Company was notified on 7 August 2024 of the purchase of shares in the Company by Varda Shine, Non-Executive Chair and Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra Diamonds Limited.

Ms Shine purchased 32,671 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each in the Company at an average price of 30 pence per share. As a result of these trades, Ms Shine now holds 57,426 shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital.

Mr Duffy purchased 80,879 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each in the Company at an average price of 30 pence per share. Following this trade, Mr Duffy's aggregate interest in the Company is 960,872 shares, representing approximately 0.49% of the Company's issued share capital.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Varda Shine 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director (Chair) b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Petra Diamonds Limited b. LEI 213800X4QZIAVSA12860 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, typeof instrumentIdentification code Ordinary shares of 0.05p per shareBMG702782084 b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 30.035p 19,665 30.060p 13,006 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 32,671 £9,850 e. Date of the transaction 7 August 2024 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Richard Duffy 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Executive Director (Chief Executive Officer) b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Petra Diamonds Limited b. LEI 213800X4QZIAVSA12860 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, typeof instrumentIdentification code Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par valueBMG702782084 b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 29.8721p 80,879 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 80,879

£ 24,160.24 e. Date of the transaction 7 August 2024 Place of the transaction Limit order dealt off exchange (XOFF)

~ Ends ~

