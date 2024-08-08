Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
Tradegate
07.08.24
09:30 Uhr
43,120 Euro
+0,620
+1,46 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,29043,36010:25
43,30043,35010:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2024 08:58 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2025

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - FINANCIAL CALENDAR
8 AUGUST 2024 at 9.45 EEST


Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2025

Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2024 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025.
The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2025 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2025 Wednesday 23 April 2025
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2025 Friday 18 July 2025
Interim Report January-September 2025 Tuesday 28 October 2025

The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2024 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 11/2025.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 3 April 2025.

Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO 		Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.