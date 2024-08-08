Aspo Plc: Correction: Aspo's revised financial key figures

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

August 8, 2024, at 9:45

Correction: Aspo's revised financial key figures

Aspo Plc corrects the stock exchange release published on June 26, 2024, at 8.50 a.m. The key figures have been corrected due to some errors, as well as rounding adjustments. To improve accuracy, the revised key figures have been calculated without rounding and may therefore differ from those published in previous years. Below is the correct release in its entirety.

Aspo has revised its financial key figures in line with its updated financial targets announced on 14 May 2024 on Aspo's Capital Markets Day.

Aspo Plc applies guidance on alternative key figures issued by the European Securities and Market Authority and publishes in addition to IFRS figures other commonly used key figures, which are mainly derived from the statement of comprehensive income and balance sheet. According to management, the alternative key figures clarify the view drawn by the statement of comprehensive income and balance sheet of Aspo's financial performance and financial position.

The principles for preparing the alternative key figures have not been defined in IFRS or other applicable accounting standards. They also do not replace the key figures required by IFRS. For these reasons, they may not be comparable with alternative performance measures presented by other companies. The purpose of the alternative key figures published by Aspo is to provide deeper insight into the results of Aspo's business segments and how management reviews different business segments.

Below you can find the revised key figures and their calculation principles. The key figures have been calculated based on exact values. Thus, the total does not necessarily equal the sum of its components when viewed with one decimal.

Financial key figures by quarter

Aspo Group I/24 IV/23 III/23 II/23 I/23 2023 IV/22 III/22 II/22 I/22 2022 Net sales from continuing operations, MEUR 132.7 132.2 130.1 132.5 141.6 536.4 152.8 142.9 136.2 128.8 560.7 EBITA, Group total, MEUR -2.9 0.3 6.9 -4.9 8.8 11.1 -3.2 12.6 15.0 10.3 34.7 Comparable EBITA, Group total MEUR 5.1 7.4 8.2 3.9 8.3 27.9 11.3 13.5 16.2 15.2 56.2 EBITA from continuing operations, MEUR -2.9 6.8 8.4 3.1 8.9 27.2 12.5 12.2 11.8 4.1 40.7 Comparable EBITA from continuing operations, MEUR 5.1 7.2 7.7 3.9 8.7 27.5 12.7 12.8 11.8 8.9 46.2 Comparable EBITA from continuing operations, % 3.8 5.5 5.9 2.9 6.1 5.1 8.3 9.0 8.6 6.9 8.2 Profit for the period, MEUR -6.0 -3.7 3.8 -5.6 7.2 1.6 -5.4 9.4 9.7 7.0 20.7 Comparable profit for the period from continuing operations, MEUR 2.0 3.5 4.6 2.1 6.2 16.5 8.9 9.9 10.3 6.4 35.5 Earnings per share (EPS), EUR -0.16 -0.13 0.10 -0.19 0.21 -0.01 -0.21 0.30 0.31 0.21 0.61 Comparable EPS from continuing operations, EUR 0.09 0.10 0.13 0.05 0.18 0.46 0.25 0.32 0.33 0.19 1.08 Free cash flow, MEUR -3.5 0.3 12.0 5.9 9.1 27.3 16.5 -9.7 13.8 13.8 34.4 Free cash flow per share, EUR -0.1 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.9 0.5 -0.3 0.4 0.4 1.1 Invested capital from continuing operations, MEUR 320.2 314.5 309.8 315.8 328.5 314.5 322.6 326.9 298.9 295.5 322.6 Comparable ROCE from continuing operations, % 6.4 9.3 9.8 4.8 10.7 8.6 15.6 16.4 15.8 12.0 14.9 Return on equity (ROE), Group total, % -15.2 -10.4 10.6 -15.6 19.7 1.2 -14.1 23.4 26.8 21.2 15.2 Comparable ROE from continuing operations, % 4.9 9.9 13.1 6.0 17.9 11.9 25.9 29.8 33.8 22.9 28.7 Equity per share, EUR 4.77 4.47 4.67 4.50 4.71 4.47 4.58 5.24 4.99 4.28 4.58 Equity ratio, % 38.6 34.4 35.8 34.8 34.8 34.4 34.7 35.8 35.6 31.4 34.7 Net debt, MEUR 131.5 165.2 153.2 162.1 156.7 165.2 155.7 160.2 144.9 159.5 155.7 Net debt / comparable EBITDA (12 months rolling) 2.3 2.7 2.4 2.3 1.9 2.7 1.7 1.8 1.7 2.0 1.7

ESL Shipping I/24 IV/23 III/23 II/23 I/23 2023 IV/22 III/22 II/22 I/22 2022 Net sales, MEUR 49.9 49.4 43.0 43.9 52.7 189.0 63.3 65.0 60.2 56.8 245.4 EBITA, MEUR -5.0 4.4 4.1 3.4 6.0 17.8 10.3 9.8 9.1 9.2 38.4 Comparable EBITA, MEUR 2.7 5.0 4.1 3.3 6.0 18.4 10.6 9.8 9.2 8.0 37.6 Comparable EBITA, % 5.4 10.1 9.4 7.6 11.4 9.7 16.8 15.1 15.3 14.0 15.3 Invested capital, MEUR 208.8 218.4 207.4 206.6 206.5 218.4 202.8 209.6 202.8 200.3 202.8 Comparable ROCE, % 5.1 9.4 7.8 6.5 11.8 8.7 20.6 19.1 18.3 16.0 18.7

Telko I/24 IV/23 III/23 II/23 I/23 2023 IV/22 III/22 II/22 I/22 2022 Net sales, MEUR 50.2 49.0 53.8 54.2 54.3 211.3 54.3 51.6 52.9 50.5 209.3 EBITA, MEUR 2.3 2.6 3.2 0.1 2.8 8.7 2.7 3.6 4.5 -1.9 8.9 Comparable EBITA, MEUR 2.3 2.6 3.2 1.1 2.8 9.7 2.1 3.1 4.0 2.7 12.0 Comparable EBITA, % 4.7 5.3 6.0 2.0 5.2 4.6 3.9 6.1 7.5 5.4 5.7 Invested capital, MEUR 64.9 48.4 54.9 60.5 64.1 48.4 60.8 56.0 55.3 51.7 60.8 Comparable ROCE, % 16.5 19.9 22.5 6.9 18.0 17.8 14.6 22.5 29.8 20.3 20.7

Leipurin I/24 IV/23 III/23 II/23 I/23 2023 IV/22 III/22 II/22 I/22 2022 Net sales, MEUR 32.6 33.9 33.2 34.4 34.6 136.1 35.3 26.2 23.0 21.4 105.9 EBITA, MEUR 1.2 1.0 2.1 1.4 1.3 5.9 1.3 -0.4 -0.3 -0.8 -0.2 Comparable EBITA, MEUR 1.2 0.9 1.4 1.1 1.0 4.5 1.5 0.6 0.1 0.1 2.3 Comparable EBITA, % 3.6 2.6 4.2 3.3 3.0 3.3 4.1 2.4 0.3 0.7 2.2 Invested capital, MEUR 45.0 46.0 46.7 48.0 56.6 46.0 57.8 59.5 39.6 42.9 57.8 Comparable ROCE, % 10.3 7.5 11.8 8.8 7.3 8.6 10.0 5.1 0.6 1.3 4.6

Other operations I/24 IV/23 III/23 II/23 I/23 2023 IV/22 III/22 II/22 I/22 2022 EBITA, MEUR -1.5 -1.2 -1.0 -1.8 -1.2 -5.2 -1.7 -0.8 -1.5 -2.4 -6.4 Comparable EBITA, MEUR -1.2 -1.2 -1.0 -1.6 -1.2 -5.1 -1.5 -0.7 -1.5 -1.9 -5.7

Discontinued operations I/24 IV/23 III/23 II/23 I/23 2023 IV/22 III/22 II/22 I/22 2022 Net sales, MEUR 3.7 3.3 3.8 5.9 16.6 11.8 17.2 29.1 33.8 91.9 EBITA, MEUR -6.5 -1.5 -8.0 -0.1 -16.1 -15.7 0.4 3.2 6.1 -6.0 Comparable EBITA, MEUR 0.2 0.5 0.0 -0.3 0.4 -1.3 0.6 4.4 6.3 10.0 Comparable EBITA, % 6.2 16.6 -0.7 -5.8 2.4 -11.0 3.5 15.0 18.6 10.9

EBITA reconciliation, continuing operations

MEUR I/24 IV/23 III/23 II/23 I/23 2023 IV/22 III/22 II/22 I/22 2022 Comparable EBITA from continuing operations 5.1 7.2 7.7 3.9 8.7 27.5 12.7 12.8 11.8 8.9 46.2 Items affecting comparability of EBITA from continuing operations -8.0 -0.4 0.7 -0.8 0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.6 0.0 -4.7 -5.5 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets, continuing operations -0.3 -0.4 -0.4 -0.3 -0.3 -1.3 -1.6 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -2.3 Operating profit from continuing operations -3.2 6.4 8.0 2.8 8.6 25.9 10.9 12.0 11.6 3.9 38.4

EBITA reconciliation, Group total

MEUR I/24 IV/23 III/23 II/23 I/23 2023 IV/22 III/22 II/22 I/22 2022 Comparable EBITA, Group total 5.1 7.4 8.2 3.9 8.3 27.9 11.3 13.5 16.2 15.2 56.2 Items affecting comparability of EBITA, Group total -8.0 -7.2 -1.3 -8.8 0.5 -16.8 -14.6 -0.8 -1.1 -4.9 -21.5 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets, Group total -0.3 -0.4 -0.4 -0.3 -0.3 -1.3 -1.6 -0.2 -1.5 -0.2 -3.5 Operating profit, Group total -3.2 -0.1 6.6 -5.2 8.5 9.8 -4.9 12.4 13.5 10.1 31.2

Reconciliation of operating profit, Group total

MEUR I/24 IV/23 III/23 II/23 I/23 2023 IV/22 III/22 II/22 I/22 2022 Comparable operating profit, Group total 4.7 7.1 7.9 3.5 8.1 26.5 11.1 13.2 15.9 15.0 55.3 Items affecting comparability of operating profit, Group total -8.0 -7.2 -1.3 -8.8 0.5 -16.8 -15.9 -0.8 -2.4 -4.9 -24.1 Operating profit, Group total -3.2 -0.1 6.6 -5.2 8.5 9.8 -4.9 12.4 13.5 10.1 31.2

Definitions of financial key figures

Return on equity (ROE), % = profit for the period × 100 total equity (average of the current and previous reporting period) Comparable ROE, % = comparable profit for the period × 100 total equity (average of the current and previous reporting period) Equity ratio, % = total equity × 100 balance sheet total - advances received Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR = loans and overdraft facilities in use (interest-bearing) + lease liabilities Net debt, EUR = interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents Free cash flow, EUR = operating cash flow + investing cash flow Free cash flow per share, EUR = free cash flow average number of shares, excluding treasury shares Earnings per share (EPS), EUR = profit for the period attributable to parent company shareholders - hybrid interest, net of tax average number of shares, excluding treasury shares Comparable EPS, EUR = comparable profit for the period attributable to parent company shareholders - hybrid interest, net of tax average number of shares, excluding treasury shares Equity per share, EUR = equity attributable to parent company shareholders number of shares on the closing date, excluding treasury shares Comparable operating profit, EUR = operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability EBITA, EUR = operating profit - amortization and impairment of intangible assets Comparable EBITA, EUR = EBITA, excluding items affecting comparability EBITDA, EUR = operating profit - depreciation, amortization and impairment Comparable EBITDA, EUR = EBITDA, excluding items affecting comparability Comparable profit for the period, EUR = profit for the period, excluding items affecting comparability Net working capital, EUR = inventories + accounts receivable - accounts payable - advances received Invested capital, EUR = Non-current assets - deferred tax assets + net working capital Return on invested capital (ROCE), % = EBITA x 100 invested capital (average of current and previous reporting period) Comparable ROCE, % = comparable EBITA x 100 invested capital (average of current and previous reporting period) Net debt / EBITDA = net debt EBITDA (12 months rolling) Net debt / comparable EBITDA = net debt comparable EBITDA (12 months rolling)

