DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.6465 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9634648 CODE: AEMD LN ISIN: LU1737652583

August 08, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)