DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc
DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2024
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 177.6306
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23444
CODE: 100H LN
ISIN: LU1650492504

August 08, 2024 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)