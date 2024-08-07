MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Bird Corporation ("Blue Bird") (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, announced today its fiscal 2024 third quarter results.

Highlights

(in millions except Unit Sales and EPS data) Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 B/(W) Prior Year Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024 B/(W) Prior Year Unit Sales 2,151 14 6,534 136 GAAP Measures: Revenue $ 333.4 $ 39.1 $ 996.9 $ 167.1 Net Income $ 28.7 $ 19.4 $ 80.9 $ 75.7 Diluted EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.56 $ 2.43 $ 2.27 Non-GAAP Measures1: Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.2 $ 18.6 $ 141.6 $ 94.4 Adjusted Net Income $ 30.5 $ 16.1 $ 89.5 $ 76.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.91 $ 0.47 $ 2.69 $ 2.28

1 Reconciliation to relevant GAAP metrics shown below

"I am incredibly proud of our team's achievements in delivering another outstanding result and record profit in the third quarter," said Phil Horlock, CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. "The Blue Bird team continued to exceed expectations, improving operations, driving new orders, and expanding our leadership in alternative-powered buses. Market demand remains very strong with over 5,200 units in our order backlog. Unit sales were up slightly from last year, revenue grew by 13% to $333 million, and Adjusted EBITDA hit a record $48 million with a 14.5% margin.

"In our push to expand our leadership in alternative-powered school buses, we delivered over 200 electric-powered buses this quarter, nearly 40% more than last year. We also saw strong growth in EV orders from the EPA's Clean School Bus Program, ending the quarter with over 560 EV orders in our backlog. Following the nearly $1 billion funding from Phase 1 of the $5 billion program, we're excited for new EV orders over the next year from Phases 2 and 3, which provide another $2 billion in funding. These buses need to be delivered by the end of 2026, and we're working aggressively with our dealers and school districts, confident in the continued, exciting growth ahead for Blue Bird.

"Based on our strong year-to-date performance, we've increased our full-year financial guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to $175 million, with a 13% margin. This will be an all-time full-year record for Blue Bird, and we look forward to sustained profitable growth in the coming years, particularly as the global supply-chain recovery progresses."

FY2024 Guidance Increased and Long-Term Outlook Raised

"We are very pleased with the third quarter results, with the highest ever quarterly Adj. EBITDA," said Razvan Radulescu, CFO of Blue Bird Corporation. "Our business transformation continues to yield great results, and ahead of the plan we have been messaging. We are raising our full-year guidance for Net Revenue to $1.30-1.33 Billion, Adj. EBITDA to $170-180 million (13.1% - 13.5% margin) and Adj. Free Cash Flow to $80-90 million. Additionally, we are raising our long-term profit outlook towards an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% on ~$2 billion in revenues."

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Net Sales

Net sales were $333.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of $39.1 million, or 13.3%, from the third quarter of last year. Bus sales increased $37.8 million, reflecting a 13.2% increase in average sales price per unit, resulting from pricing actions taken by management as well as product and customer mix changes, as well as a 0.7% increase in units booked. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, 2,151 units were booked compared with 2,137 units booked for the same period in fiscal 2023. The small increase in units sold was primarily due to customer and product mix changes, although both quarters were negatively impacted by supply chain constraints that limited the Company's ability to produce and deliver buses due to shortages of critical components. Additionally, Parts sales increased $1.3 million, or 5.5%, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This increase is primarily attributed to price increases, driven by ongoing inflationary pressures, as well as higher fulfillment volumes and slight variations due to product and channel mix.

Gross Profit

Third quarter gross profit of $69.4 million represented an increase of $23.6 million from the third quarter of last year. The increase was primarily driven by the $39.1 million increase in net sales, discussed above, and partially offset by an increase of $15.5 million in cost of goods sold. The increase in cost of goods sold was primarily driven by increased inventory costs, as the average cost of goods sold per unit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was 5.8% higher compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily due to increases in manufacturing costs attributable to a) increased raw materials costs resulting from ongoing inflationary pressures and b) ongoing supply chain disruptions that resulted in higher purchase costs for components.

Net Income

Net income was $28.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which was a $19.4 million increase from the third quarter of last year. The increase was primarily driven by the $23.6 million increase in gross profit, discussed above. Partially offsetting this was the corresponding $8.1 million increase in income tax expense.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income was $30.5 million, representing an increase of $16.1 million compared with the same period last year, primarily due to the $19.4 million increase in net income, discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.2 million, which was an increase of $18.6 million compared with the third quarter last year. This increase primarily results from the $19.4 million increase in net income as a result of the factors discussed above.

Fiscal 2024 Year-to-Date Results

Net Sales

Net sales were $996.9 million for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, an increase of $167.1 million, or 20.1%, compared with the same period in fiscal 2023. Bus sales increased $162.4 million, or 21.5%, reflecting a 18.9% increase in average sales price per unit, primarily driven by pricing actions taken by management in response to increased inventory purchase costs, and a 2.1% increase in units booked. There were 6,534 units booked in the nine months ended June 29, 2024 compared with 6,398 units booked during the same period in fiscal 2023. The increase in units sold was primarily due to slight improvements in supply chain constraints impacting the Company's ability to produce and deliver buses due to shortages of critical components during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 relative to the same period in fiscal 2023. Parts sales increased $4.7 million, or 6.4%, for the nine months ended June 29, 2024 compared with the nine months ended July 1, 2023. This increase is primarily attributed to price increases, driven by ongoing inflationary pressures, as well as higher fulfillment volumes and slight variations due to product and channel mix.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the nine months ended June 29, 2024 was $196.6 million, an increase of $107.7 million compared with the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by the $167.1 million increase in net sales, discussed above. This was partially offset by an increase of $59.4 million in cost of goods sold, primarily driven by the 2.1% increase in units booked and increased inventory costs, as the average cost of goods sold per unit for the nine months ended June 29, 2024 was 6.1% higher compared to the nine months ended July 1, 2023, primarily due to increases in manufacturing costs attributable to a) increased raw materials costs resulting from ongoing inflationary pressures and b) ongoing supply chain disruptions that resulted in higher purchase costs for components.

Net Income

Net income was $80.9 million for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, which was a $75.7 million increase from the same period in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily driven by the $107.7 million increase in gross profit, discussed above. This was partially offset by a corresponding $26.4 million increase in income tax expense.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income for the nine months ended June 29, 2024 was $89.5 million, an increase of $76.4 million compared with the same period last year, primarily due to the $75.7 million increase in net income, discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $141.6 million for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, an increase of $94.4 million compared with the same period in the prior year. This is primarily due to the $75.7 million increase in net income, discussed above, and the corresponding $26.4 million increase in income tax expense.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world - 25 million children twice a day - making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

Key Non-GAAP Financial Measures We Use to Evaluate Our Performance

This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share," "Free Cash Flow" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow". Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are financial metrics that are utilized by management and the board of directors, as and when applicable, to determine (a) the annual cash bonus payouts, if any, to be made to certain employees based upon the terms of the Company's Management Incentive Plan, and (b) whether the performance criteria have been met for the vesting of certain equity awards granted annually to certain members of management based upon the terms of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Additionally, consolidated EBITDA, which is an adjusted EBITDA metric defined by our Amended Credit Agreement that could differ from Adjusted EBITDA discussed above as the adjustments to the calculations are not uniform, is used to determine the Company's ongoing compliance with several financial covenant requirements, including being utilized in the denominator of the calculation of the Total Net Leverage Ratio. Accordingly, management views these non-GAAP financial metrics as key for the above purposes and as a useful way to evaluate the performance of our operations as discussed further below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss prior to interest income; interest expense including the component of operating lease expense (which is presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses in our U.S. GAAP financial statements) that represents interest expense on lease liabilities; income taxes; and depreciation and amortization including the component of operating lease expense (which is presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses in our U.S. GAAP financial statements) that represents amortization charges on right-of-use lease assets; as adjusted for certain non-cash charges or credits that we may record on a recurring basis such as share-based compensation expense and unrealized gains or losses on certain derivative financial instruments; net gains or losses on the disposal of assets as well as certain charges such as (i) significant product design changes; (ii) transaction related costs; or (iii) discrete expenses related to major cost cutting and/or operational transformation initiatives. While certain of the charges that are added back in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, such as transaction related costs and operational transformation and major product redesign initiatives, represent operating expenses that may be recorded in more than one annual period, the significant project or transaction giving rise to such expenses is not considered to be indicative of the Company's normal operations. Accordingly, we believe that these, as well as the other credits and charges that comprise the amounts utilized in the determination of Adjusted EBITDA described above, should not be used in evaluating the Company's ongoing annual operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of performance defined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The measures are used as a supplement to U.S. GAAP results in evaluating certain aspects of our business, as described below.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share are useful to investors in evaluating our performance because the measures consider the performance of our ongoing operations, excluding decisions made with respect to capital investment, financing, and certain other significant initiatives or transactions as outlined in the preceding paragraph. We believe the non-GAAP measures offer additional financial metrics that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliation to GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share should not be considered as alternatives to net income or GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of our performance or as alternatives to any other measure prescribed by GAAP as there are limitations to using such non-GAAP measures. Although we believe the non-GAAP measures may enhance an evaluation of our operating performance based on recent revenue generation and product/overhead cost control because they exclude the impact of prior decisions made about capital investment, financing, and other expenses, (i) other companies in Blue Bird's industry may define Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share differently than we do and, as a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in Blue Bird's industry, and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share exclude certain financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance.

We compensate for these limitations by providing disclosure of the differences between Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share and GAAP results, including providing a reconciliation to GAAP results, to enable investors to perform their own analysis of our operating results.

Our measures of "Free Cash Flow" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow reflect an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We define Free Cash Flow as total cash provided by/used in operating activities as adjusted for net cash paid for the acquisition of fixed assets and intangible assets. We use Free Cash Flow, and ratios based on Free Cash Flow, to conduct and evaluate our business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, we believe it is a more conservative measure of cash flow since purchases of fixed assets and intangible assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. Specifically, forward-looking statements include statements in this press release regarding guidance, seasonality, product mix and gross profits and may include statements relating to:

Inherent limitations of internal controls impacting financial statements

Growth opportunities

Future profitability

Ability to expand market share

Customer demand for certain products

Economic conditions (including tariffs) that could affect fuel costs, commodity costs, industry size and financial conditions of our dealers and suppliers

Labor or other constraints on the Company's ability to maintain a competitive cost structure

Volatility in the tax base and other funding sources that support the purchase of buses by our end customers

Lower or higher than anticipated market acceptance for our products

Other statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or similar expressions

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. The factors described above, as well as risk factors described in reports filed with the SEC by us (available at www.sec.gov), could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements.

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except for share data) June 29, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,416 $ 78,988 Accounts receivable, net 34,006 12,574 Inventories 144,537 135,286 Other current assets 8,738 9,215 Total current assets $ 275,697 $ 236,063 Property, plant and equipment, net $ 97,608 $ 95,101 Goodwill 18,825 18,825 Intangible assets, net 44,022 45,424 Equity investment in affiliate 28,715 17,619 Deferred tax assets - 2,182 Finance lease right-of-use assets 507 1,034 Other assets 2,696 1,518 Total assets $ 468,070 $ 417,766 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 128,144 $ 137,140 Warranty 6,796 6,711 Accrued expenses 36,817 32,894 Deferred warranty income 9,075 8,101 Finance lease obligations 1,124 583 Other current liabilities 10,618 24,391 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 19,800 Total current liabilities $ 197,574 $ 229,620 Long-term liabilities Revolving credit facility $ - $ - Long-term debt 91,158 110,544 Warranty 8,700 8,723 Deferred warranty income 17,978 15,022 Deferred tax liabilities 4,620 2,513 Finance lease obligations 6 987 Other liabilities 8,757 7,955 Pension 1,994 2,404 Total long-term liabilities $ 133,213 $ 148,148 Guarantees, commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares outstanding at June 29, 2024 and September 30, 2023 $ - $ - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,331,161 and 32,165,225 shares outstanding at June 29, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 193,869 177,861 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 25,184 (55,700 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,491 ) (31,884 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,782,568 shares at June 29, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (50,282 ) (50,282 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 137,283 $ 39,998 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 468,070 $ 417,766

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands of dollars except for share data) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net sales $ 333,367 $ 294,284 $ 996,942 $ 829,830 Cost of goods sold 264,014 248,534 800,392 740,974 Gross profit $ 69,353 $ 45,750 $ 196,550 $ 88,856 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,625 26,328 82,798 66,365 Operating profit $ 39,728 $ 19,422 $ 113,752 $ 22,491 Interest expense (2,107 ) (4,507 ) (8,550 ) (13,895 ) Interest income 990 246 3,132 258 Other expense, net (2,729 ) (6,421 ) (5,918 ) (6,999 ) Loss on debt refinancing or modification - - (1,558 ) (537 ) Income before income taxes $ 35,882 $ 8,740 $ 100,858 $ 1,318 Income tax expense (9,938 ) (1,884 ) (26,645 ) (292 ) Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliate 2,767 2,502 6,671 4,168 Net income $ 28,711 $ 9,358 $ 80,884 $ 5,194 Earnings per share: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 32,305,396 32,073,497 32,238,805 32,044,581 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,653,447 32,598,938 33,222,354 32,335,381 Basic earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.29 $ 2.51 $ 0.16 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.29 $ 2.43 $ 0.16

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 80,884 $ 5,194 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 10,913 12,077 Non-cash interest expense 305 1,124 Share-based compensation expense 7,017 2,229 Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliate (6,671 ) (4,168 ) Dividend from equity investment in affiliate 2,991 - Loss on disposal of fixed assets 33 13 Deferred income tax expense 4,165 522 Amortization of deferred actuarial pension losses 516 896 Loss on debt refinancing or modification 1,558 537 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (21,432 ) 1,105 Inventories (9,251 ) 13,808 Other assets 680 (228 ) Accounts payable (9,961 ) 27,953 Accrued expenses, pension and other liabilities (5,987 ) 23,069 Total adjustments $ (25,124 ) $ 78,937 Total cash provided by operating activities $ 55,760 $ 84,131 Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for fixed assets $ (10,137 ) $ (6,390 ) Total cash used in investing activities $ (10,137 ) $ (6,390 ) Cash flows from financing activities Revolving credit facility borrowings $ 36,220 $ 45,000 Revolving credit facility repayments (36,220 ) (65,000 ) Term loan borrowings - new credit agreement 100,000 - Term loan repayments (134,300 ) (14,850 ) Principal payments on finance leases (440 ) (425 ) Cash paid for debt costs (3,128 ) (3,272 ) Repurchase of common stock in connection with stock award exercises (301 ) (57 ) Cash received from stock option exercises 1,974 1,119 Total cash used in financing activities $ (36,195 ) $ (37,485 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 9,428 40,256 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 78,988 10,479 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 88,416 $ 50,735 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid or received during the period: Interest paid, net of interest received $ 4,725 $ 12,202 Income tax paid (received), net of tax refunds 18,856 (33 ) Non-cash investing and financing activities: Changes in accounts payable for capital additions to property, plant and equipment $ 2,336 $ 745 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 1,682 199 Warrants issued for equity investment in affiliate 7,416 -

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income $ 28,711 $ 9,358 $ 80,884 $ 5,194 Adjustments: Interest expense, net (1) 1,214 4,353 5,729 13,923 Income tax expense 9,938 1,884 26,645 292 Depreciation, amortization, and disposals (2) 4,055 5,481 12,253 13,477 Operational transformation initiatives - 196 - 1,133 Share-based compensation expense 2,474 941 7,017 2,229 Stockholder transaction costs - 5,509 3,154 6,252 Loss on debt refinancing or modification - - 1,558 537 Other 2 293 (81 ) 574 Subtotal (Adjusted EBITDA as previously presented) $ 46,394 $ 28,015 $ 137,159 $ 43,611 Micro Bird Holdings, Inc. total interest expense, net; income tax expense or benefit; depreciation expense and amortization expense 1,852 1,650 4,442 3,606 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,246 $ 29,665 $ 141,601 $ 47,217 Adjusted EBITDA margin (percentage of net sales) 14.5 % 10.1 % 14.2 % 5.7 %

___________________ (1) Includes $0.1 million for both the three months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, and $0.3 million for both the nine months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, representing interest expense on operating lease liabilities, which are a component of lease expense and presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Includes $0.3 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, respectively, and $1.3 million for both the nine months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, representing amortization charges on right-of-use lease assets, which are a component of lease expense and presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 989 $ 39,415 $ 55,760 $ 84,131 Cash paid for fixed assets (4,494 ) (2,650 ) (10,137 ) (6,390 ) Free cash flow $ (3,505 ) $ 36,765 $ 45,623 $ 77,741 Cash paid for operational transformation initiatives - 196 - 1,133 Cash paid for stockholder transaction costs - 5,509 3,154 6,252 Cash paid for other items 2 293 (81 ) 574 Adjusted free cash flow (3,503 ) 42,763 48,696 85,700

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income $ 28,711 $ 9,358 $ 80,884 $ 5,194 Adjustments, net of tax benefit or expense (1) Operational transformation initiatives - 145 - 838 Share-based compensation expense 1,831 696 5,193 1,649 Stockholder transaction costs - 4,077 2,334 4,626 Loss on debt modification - - 1,153 397 Other 1 217 (60 ) 425 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 30,543 $ 14,493 89,504 13,129

___________________ (1) Amounts are net of estimated tax rates of 26%.

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.29 $ 2.43 $ 0.16 One-time charge adjustments, net of tax benefit or expense 0.06 0.15 0.26 0.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP $ 0.91 $ 0.44 $ 2.69 $ 0.41 Adjusted weighted average dilutive shares outstanding 33,653,447 32,598,938 33,222,354 32,335,381

