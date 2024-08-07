OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company reported Total Processing Volume (TPV) of $71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 32% driven by volume growth across several use cases.

The Company reported Net Revenue of $125 million, a decrease of 46% year over year, which included a 60 percentage point negative growth impact due to the change in revenue presentation resulting from the new Cash App contract. The Company saw Gross Profit of $79 million for the quarter, down 6% year-over-year, primarily due to the new pricing for Cash App. Marqeta's second quarter earnings represent the last quarter where the Cash App contract renewal, effective as of July 2023, will impact our year-over-year comparisons.

GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $119 million, which includes a $158 million one-time benefit for the reversal of share-based compensation recognized in prior periods due to the forfeiture of the Executive Chairman Long-Term Performance Award. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2 million.

"The second quarter demonstrates the great returns on our reinvigorated go-to-market approach combined with our ability to deliver innovation at scale. We signed a pioneering techbank, launched a new payment innovation that reimagines what a card can be, and deepened the array of services we can offer globally, all while continuing to grow our TPV and operate with focused efficiency," said Simon Khalaf, CEO at Marqeta.

Marqeta highlighted several recent business updates that demonstrate its current business momentum:

Marqeta announced it has signed a five year deal with Varo Bank, N.A., the first nationally-chartered consumer techbank in the U.S., to become its issuer processor. Varo selected Marqeta for its ability to combine sophisticated virtual, tokenized and physical card issuing technology for the more than five million cards it has in market, with faster speed to market, helping Varo achieve its goals of helping people save and manage their money more easily.

We recently announced that we are the first US. issuer-processor certified by Visa to support Visa Flexible Credential, which will allow a single card product to toggle between payment methods on each transaction, bringing multiple funding sources to one card. Cardholders can choose whether to use debit, credit or "pay-in-four" with Buy Now Pay Later. Currently, we are partnering with Affirm, the first program announced in the US to offer Visa Flexible Credential, to enable this capability for their Affirm Card. This reinforces Marqeta's commitment to innovation and provides us with further differentiation in the BNPL landscape.

Marqeta signed Zoho, a global tech company serving over 700 thousand businesses, which transforms how SMBs and enterprises work with a comprehensive suite of more than 50 business management applications. Zoho selected Marqeta for its ability to deliver expense management and embedded finance expertise to launch a card solution that enables businesses to manage expenses efficiently while also supporting their long-term growth.

Operating Highlights

In thousands, except percentages and per share data. % change is calculated over the comparable prior-year period (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, % Change Six Months Ended June 30, % Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial metrics: Net revenue $ 125,270 $ 231,115 (46 %) $ 243,237 $ 448,456 (46 %) Gross profit $ 79,353 $ 84,609 (6 %) $ 163,512 $ 173,771 (6 %) Gross margin 63 % 37 % 26 ppts 67 % 39 % 28 ppts Total operating (benefit) expenses ($25,689 ) $ 154,030 (117 %) $ 108,323 $ 330,624 (67 %) Net income (loss) $ 119,108 ($58,797 ) 303 % $ 83,048 ($ 127,598 ) 165 % Net income (loss) margin 95 % (25 %) 120 ppts 34 % (28 %) 62 ppts Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $0.23 ($0.11 ) 309 % $0.16 ($0.24 ) 167 % Key operating metric and Non-GAAP financial measures: Total Processing Volume (TPV) (in millions) 1 $ 70,627 $ 53,615 32 % $ 137,294 $ 103,635 32 % Adjusted EBITDA 2 ($1,817 ) $ 824 (321 %) $ 7,409 ($3,521 ) 310 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 (1 %) 0.4 % (2 ppts) 3 % (1 %) 4 ppts Non-GAAP operating expenses 2 $ 81,170 $ 83,785 (3 %) $ 156,103 $ 177,292 (12 %)

1 TPV represents the total dollar amount of payments processed through our platform, net of returns and chargebacks. We believe that TPV is a key indicator of the market adoption of our platform, growth of our brand, growth of our customers' businesses and scale of our business. 2 See "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Non-GAAP operating expenses and the reconciliations of the net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, and of the total operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Total Processing Volume increased by 32% year-over-year, rising to $71 billion from $54 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Net Revenue of $125 million decreased by $106 million, or 46% year-over-year, primarily due to a contract renewal with Cash App, which resulted in a change in revenue presentation in addition to reduced pricing. The revenue presentation change involves the fees owed to Issuing Banks and Card Networks related to the Cash App primary Card Network volume, which are netted against revenue earned from the Cash App program within Net Revenue, resulting in a reduction of $139 million, negatively impacting the growth rate by 60 percentage points. Prior to the third quarter of 2023, these costs were included within Costs of Revenue.

Gross Profit decreased by 6% year-over-year, declining to $79 million from $85 million in the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to reduced pricing from the Cash App renewal. Gross Margin was 63% in the second quarter of 2024.

Net Income increased by $178 million year-over-year to $119 million in the quarter due to the one-time reversal of share-based compensation stemming from the forfeiture of the Executive Chairman Long-Term Performance Award which included $158 million of expenses recognized in previous periods.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2 million in the second quarter of 2024, decreasing by $3 million year-over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was (1%) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2 percentage points versus last year.

About Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta's modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta's modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta's open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in more than 40 countries globally.

Marqeta® is a registered trademark of Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 125,270 $ 231,115 $ 243,237 $ 448,456 Costs of revenue 45,917 146,506 79,725 274,685 Gross profit 79,353 84,609 163,512 173,771 Operating (benefit) expenses: Compensation and benefits 103,166 113,521 198,156 248,159 Technology 14,769 13,154 27,887 27,744 Professional services 4,808 4,873 8,678 10,310 Occupancy 1,204 1,057 2,298 2,211 Depreciation and amortization 3,956 2,494 7,493 4,474 Marketing and advertising 728 561 1,106 1,002 Other operating expenses 3,418 5,103 7,322 10,336 Executive chairman long-term performance award (157,738 ) 13,267 (144,617 ) 26,388 Total operating (benefit) expenses (25,689 ) 154,030 108,323 330,624 Income (loss) from operations 105,042 (69,421 ) 55,189 (156,853 ) Other income, net 14,216 10,762 28,143 22,434 Income (loss) before income tax expense 119,258 (58,659 ) 83,332 (134,419 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 150 138 284 (6,821 ) Net income (loss) $ 119,108 $ (58,797 ) $ 83,048 $ (127,598 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders Basic $ 0.23 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders Basic 515,959 538,267 516,973 538,989 Diluted 524,401 538,267 525,415 538,989

Marqeta, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 924,730 $ 980,972 Restricted cash 8,500 8,500 Short-term investments 228,833 268,724 Accounts receivable, net 25,956 19,540 Settlements receivable, net 27,765 29,922 Network incentives receivable 34,168 53,807 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,949 27,233 Total current assets 1,272,901 1,388,698 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,653 6,488 Property and equipment, net 33,011 18,764 Intangible assets, net 32,702 35,631 Goodwill 123,523 123,523 Other assets 20,493 16,587 Total assets $ 1,488,283 $ 1,589,691 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,685 $ 1,420 Revenue share payable 176,425 173,645 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 157,736 161,514 Total current liabilities 337,846 336,579 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,254 5,126 Other liabilities 4,808 4,591 Total liabilities 345,908 346,296 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 51 52 Additional paid-in capital 1,885,744 2,067,776 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,273 ) 762 Accumulated deficit (742,147 ) (825,195 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,142,375 1,243,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,488,283 $ 1,589,691

Marqeta, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 83,048 $ (127,598 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,493 4,474 Share-based compensation expense 67,604 63,776 Executive chairman long-term performance award (144,617 ) 26,388 Non-cash postcombination compensation expense - 32,430 Non-cash operating leases expense 258 1,231 Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on short-term investments (1,823 ) (2,311 ) Other (45 ) 499 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,692 ) 63 Settlements receivable 2,157 7,513 Network incentives receivable 19,639 (24,402 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,478 14,467 Accounts payable 1,413 (3,239 ) Revenue share payable 2,780 (16,341 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,484 ) (11,828 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,075 ) (1,642 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,134 (36,520 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,193 ) (668 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (10,471 ) (6,395 ) Business combination, net of cash acquired - (131,914 ) Purchases of short-term investments - (279,548 ) Maturities of short-term investments 40,000 296,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 27,336 (122,525 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options, net of repurchase of early exercised unvested options 108 2,299 Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 1,629 1,775 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (20,287 ) (10,070 ) Repurchase of common stock (91,162 ) (67,073 ) Net cash used in financing activities (109,712 ) (73,069 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (56,242 ) (232,114 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash- Beginning of period 989,472 1,191,646 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of period $ 933,230 $ 959,532

Marqeta, Inc. Financial and Operating Highlights (in thousands, except per share data or as noted) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Year over Year Change Q2'24 vs Q2'23 Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter Operating performance: Net revenue $ 125,270 $ 117,968 $ 118,822 $ 108,891 $ 231,115 (46 %) Costs of revenue 45,917 33,807 35,589 36,383 146,506 (69 %) Gross profit 79,353 84,161 83,233 72,508 84,609 (6 %) Gross margin 63 % 71 % 70 % 67 % 37 % 26 ppts Operating (benefit) expenses: Compensation and benefits 103,166 94,990 95,790 102,433 113,521 (9 %) Technology 14,769 13,118 13,938 13,930 13,154 12 % Professional services 4,808 3,870 7,172 4,197 4,873 (1 %) Occupancy and equipment 1,204 1,094 1,076 1,074 1,057 14 % Depreciation and amortization 3,956 3,537 3,159 3,108 2,494 59 % Marketing and advertising 728 378 1,219 346 561 30 % Other operating expenses 3,418 3,905 3,804 3,833 5,103 (33 %) Executive chairman long-term performance award (157,738 ) 13,121 13,413 13,413 13,267 (1289 %) Total operating (benefit) expenses (25,689 ) 134,013 139,571 142,334 154,030 (117 %) Income (loss) from operations 105,042 (49,852 ) (56,338 ) (69,826 ) (69,421 ) 251 % Other income (expense), net 14,216 13,926 14,932 15,074 10,762 32 % Income (loss) before income tax expense 119,258 (35,926 ) (41,406 ) (54,752 ) (58,659 ) 303 % Income tax expense (benefit) 150 134 (1,030 ) 238 138 9 % Net income (loss) $ 119,108 $ (36,060 ) $ (40,376 ) $ (54,990 ) $ (58,797 ) 303 % Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.23 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) 309 % Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) 309 % TPV (in millions) $ 70,627 $ 66,666 $ 61,979 $ 56,650 $ 53,615 32 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,817 ) $ 9,228 $ 3,292 $ (2,062 ) $ 824 321 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1 %) 8 % 3 % (2 %) 0.4 % (2 ppts) Financial condition: Cash and cash equivalents $ 924,730 $ 970,357 $ 980,972 $ 947,749 $ 950,157 (3 %) Restricted cash $ 8,500 $ 8,500 $ 8,500 $ 7,800 $ 9,375 (9 %) Short-term investments $ 228,833 $ 228,324 $ 268,724 $ 349,395 $ 432,354 (47 %) Total assets $ 1,488,283 $ 1,558,361 $ 1,589,691 $ 1,603,249 $ 1,704,143 (13 %) Total liabilities $ 345,908 $ 347,696 $ 346,296 $ 308,166 $ 331,528 4 % Stockholders' equity $ 1,142,375 $ 1,210,665 $ 1,243,395 $ 1,295,083 $ 1,372,615 (17 %) ppts = percentage points

Marqeta, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Marqeta considers Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Non-GAAP operating expenses as supplemental measures of the company's performance that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; executive chairman long-term performance award; payroll tax related to share-based compensation; restructuring charges; acquisition-related expenses which consist of due diligence costs, transaction costs and integration costs related to potential or successful acquisitions, and cash and non-cash postcombination compensation expenses; income tax expense (benefit); and other income (expense), net, which consists of interest income from our short-term investments, realized foreign currency gains and losses, our share of equity method investments' profit or loss, impairment of equity method investments or other financial instruments, and gain from sale of equity method investments. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results, including our operating efficiencies, from period to period. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into our calculation of our annual employee bonus plans and performance-based restricted stock units.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. This measure is used by management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating efficiency.

We define Non-GAAP operating expenses as total operating expenses adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; executive chairman long-term performance award; payroll tax related to share-based compensation; restructuring charges; and acquisition-related expenses which consists of due diligence costs, transaction costs and integration costs related to potential or successful acquisitions, and cash and non-cash postcombination compensation expenses. We believe that Non-GAAP operating expenses is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results, including our operating efficiencies, from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Non-GAAP operating expenses should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net loss, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than Marqeta does, which limits its usefulness in comparing Marqeta's financial results with those of other companies.

The following table shows Marqeta's GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net revenue $ 125,270 $ 231,115 $ 243,237 $ 448,456 GAAP net income (loss) $ 119,108 $ (58,797 ) $ 83,048 $ (127,598 ) GAAP net income (loss) margin 95 % (25 %) 34 % (28 %) GAAP total operating (benefit) expenses $ (25,689 ) $ 154,030 $ 108,323 $ 330,624 GAAP net income (loss) $ 119,108 $ (58,797 ) $ 83,048 $ (127,598 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 3,956 2,494 7,493 4,474 Share-based compensation expense(1) 36,291 33,789 67,604 66,667 Executive chairman long-term performance award(1) (157,738 ) 13,267 (144,617 ) 26,388 Payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation 702 638 1,867 1,278 Acquisition-related expenses (2) 9,930 11,684 19,873 46,152 Restructuring - 8,373 - 8,373 Other income, net (14,216 ) (10,762 ) (28,143 ) (22,434 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 150 138 284 (6,821 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,817 ) $ 824 $ 7,409 $ (3,521 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1 %) 0.4 % 3 % (1 %) GAAP Total operating (benefit) expenses $ (25,689 ) $ 154,030 $ 108,323 $ 330,624 Depreciation and amortization expense (3,956 ) (2,494 ) (7,493 ) (4,474 ) Share-based compensation expense(1) (36,291 ) (33,789 ) (67,604 ) (66,667 ) Executive chairman long-term performance award(1) 157,738 (13,267 ) 144,617 (26,388 ) Payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation (702 ) (638 ) (1,867 ) (1,278 ) Restructuring - (8,373 ) - (8,373 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) (9,930 ) (11,684 ) (19,873 ) (46,152 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 81,170 $ 83,785 $ 156,103 $ 177,292

(1) Prior period amounts related to the Executive Chairman Long-Term Performance Award have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Acquisition-related expenses, which include transaction costs, integration costs and cash and non-cash postcombination compensation expense, have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as such expenses are not reflective of our ongoing core operations and are not representative of the ongoing costs necessary to operate our business; instead, these are costs specifically associated with a discrete transaction.

