ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provided a business update.

Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic said, " Progress on our Delta Class spaceship program was substantial in Q2, with the pace of design completion accelerating and tool fabrication underway. In the next month, our teams will pivot primary focus from design completion to the build and test phases of our production spaceships, which remain on track to enter commercial service in 2026."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash position remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $821 million as of June 30, 2024.

Revenue of $4 million, compared to $2 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by commercial spaceflight and membership fees related to future astronauts.

GAAP total operating expenses of $106 million, compared to $141 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP total operating expenses of $95 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $126 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss of $94 million, compared to a $134 million net loss in the second quarter of 2023, with the improvement primarily driven by lower operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(79) million, compared to $(116) million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by lower operating expenses.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $79 million, compared to $125 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $34 million, compared to $10 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Free cash flow totaled $(114) million, compared to $(135) million in the second quarter of 2023.

Generated $64 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of 3.7 million shares of common stock as part of the Company's at-the-market offering programs.

Business Updates

Construction completed on final assembly facility in Phoenix, Arizona for Delta Class spaceships.

VSS Unity spaceflights delivered key engineering and operational data informing design of Delta Class production model spaceships.

Blended manifest of research and private astronauts on 'Galactic 07' mission generated an average of $900K revenue per seat.

Production schedule for the Delta Class spaceships remains on track for commercial service in 2026.

Financial Guidance

The following forward-looking statements reflect our expectations for the third quarter of 2024 as of August 7, 2024 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. Our results are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, but may be materially affected by many factors, as discussed below in "Forward-Looking Statements."

Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $(115) million to $(125) million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company is also providing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A discussion regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP information is presented later in this press release.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. Scale and profitability are driven by next generation vehicles capable of bringing humans to space at an unprecedented frequency with an industry-leading cost structure. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our spaceflight systems, development, production and design of our Delta Class spaceships and proposed timeline for commercial service using such spaceships, and our objectives for future operations, growth plans and the Company's financial forecasts, including third quarter 2024 expected free cash flow, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any delay in future commercial flights of our spaceflight fleet, our ability to successfully develop and test our next generation vehicles, and the time and costs associated with doing so, our expected capital requirements and the availability of additional financing, and the other factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 as well our subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and 8-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 4,220 $ 1,871 $ 6,205 $ 2,263 Operating expenses: Spaceline operations 27,288 234 49,879 552 Research and development 41,535 86,574 100,504 196,444 Selling, general and administrative 33,931 51,437 61,815 101,802 Depreciation and amortization 3,256 3,192 6,955 6,437 Total operating expenses 106,010 141,437 219,153 305,235 Operating loss (101,790 ) (139,566 ) (212,948 ) (302,972 ) Interest income 11,108 8,404 23,416 15,734 Interest expense (3,230 ) (3,216 ) (6,457 ) (6,427 ) Other income, net 171 48 316 78 Loss before income taxes (93,741 ) (134,330 ) (195,673 ) (293,587 ) Income tax expense 34 34 114 162 Net loss (93,775 ) (134,364 ) (195,787 ) (293,749 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 2 34 (6 ) 69 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (84 ) 1,885 (948 ) 4,986 Total comprehensive loss $ (93,857 ) $ (132,445 ) $ (196,741 ) $ (288,694 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (4.36 ) $ (9.16 ) $ (9.43 ) $ (20.55 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 21,484 14,661 20,752 14,294

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,310 $ 216,799 Restricted cash 32,518 36,793 Marketable securities, short-term 593,375 657,238 Other current assets 35,711 39,999 Total current assets 843,914 950,829 Marketable securities, long-term 12,536 71,596 Property, plant and equipment, net 144,455 93,806 Other non-current assets 61,563 63,286 Total assets $ 1,062,468 $ 1,179,517 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,705 $ 32,415 Customer deposits 87,726 97,841 Other current liabilities 53,780 55,404 Total current liabilities 179,211 185,660 Non-current liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 418,995 417,886 Other non-current liabilities 69,435 70,495 Total liabilities 667,641 674,041 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,717,327 2,631,235 Accumulated deficit (2,321,919 ) (2,126,132 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (583 ) 371 Total stockholders' equity 394,827 505,476 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,062,468 $ 1,179,517

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (195,787 ) $ (293,749 ) Stock-based compensation 16,480 24,835 Depreciation and amortization 6,955 6,437 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,109 1,075 Other non-cash items (9,281 ) (2,020 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Other current and non-current assets 6,272 10,529 Accounts payable 5,017 7,644 Customer deposits (10,115 ) (2,535 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (13,011 ) (13,603 ) Net cash used in operating activities (192,361 ) (261,387 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (47,487 ) (12,616 ) Purchases of marketable securities (348,833 ) (409,920 ) Proceeds from maturities and calls of marketable securities 479,398 471,287 Other investing activities 598 - Net cash provided by investing activities 83,676 48,751 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of finance lease obligations (108 ) (116 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 71,580 273,437 Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled stock-based awards (870 ) (2,316 ) Transaction costs related to issuance of common stock (681 ) (2,961 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 69,921 268,044 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,764 ) 55,408 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 253,592 342,627 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 214,828 $ 398,035 Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,310 $ 358,309 Restricted cash 32,518 39,726 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 214,828 $ 398,035

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release references certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), including non-GAAP total operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The Company defines non-GAAP total operating expenses as total operating expenses other than stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

A reconciliation of total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, is set forth below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total operating expenses $ 106,010 $ 141,437 $ 219,153 $ 305,235 Stock-based compensation 8,236 11,859 16,480 24,835 Depreciation and amortization 3,256 3,192 6,955 6,437 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 94,518 $ 126,386 $ 195,718 $ 273,963

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, is set forth below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (93,775 ) $ (134,364 ) $ (195,787 ) $ (293,749 ) Interest expense 3,230 3,216 6,457 6,427 Income tax expense 34 34 114 162 Depreciation and amortization 3,256 3,192 6,955 6,437 Stock-based compensation 8,236 11,859 16,480 24,835 Adjusted EBITDA $ (79,019 ) $ (116,063 ) $ (165,781 ) $ (255,888 )

The following table reconciles net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (79,132 ) $ (125,318 ) $ (192,361 ) $ (261,387 ) Capital expenditures (34,415 ) (9,849 ) (47,487 ) (12,616 ) Free cash flow $ (113,547 ) $ (135,167 ) $ (239,848 ) $ (274,003 )

The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because such a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts, due to the variability of these items and the fact that there is substantial uncertainty associated with predicting any future adjustments that we may make to our GAAP financial measures in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures.

