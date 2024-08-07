TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. ("Sabra," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced its results of operations for the second quarter of 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND RECENT EVENTS

Results per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024 were as follows: Net Income: $0.10 FFO: $0.35 Normalized FFO: $0.35 AFFO: $0.36 Normalized AFFO: $0.36



EBITDARM Coverage Summary: Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care: 1.85x Senior Housing - Leased: 1.35x Behavioral Health, Specialty Hospitals and Other: 3.69x



Same store managed senior housing Cash NOI increased 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Investment activity through June 30, 2024 amounts to $60.1 million at an expected initial cash yield of 8.7%. Additionally, subsequent to quarter end, Sabra closed on the $75.8 million acquisition of two managed senior housing communities operated by the Leo Brown Group, with an initial expected cash yield of 8.0%.

During the second quarter of 2024, Sabra closed on the disposition of four facilities for gross proceeds of $6.7 million with a trailing-twelve-month cash yield of 5.0%. Additionally, subsequent to quarter end, Sabra closed on the disposition of four properties for gross proceeds of $34.9 million with a trailing-twelve-month cash yield of 4.0%.

Year-to-date, Sabra has utilized the forward feature under its at-the-market equity offering program to allow for the sale of up to 4.7 million shares at an initial weighted average price of $14.72 per share, net of commissions. As of August 7, 2024, 2.0 million shares remained outstanding under the forward sale agreements, with an initial weighted average price of $15.11 per share, net of commissions.

As of June 30, 2024, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 5.45x.

Reimbursement trends remain positive, highlighted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently finalizing a 4.2% Medicare rate increase for skilled nursing facilities that goes into effect on October 1, 2024. In addition, many states have also increased support for the skilled nursing industry through various means, including Medicaid base rate increases, and rebasing cost measures to better capture inflationary pressures. In aggregate, we estimate the increase in Medicaid rates across Sabra's portfolio will average approximately 7%, most of which went into effect as of July 1, 2024.

On August 7, 2024, Sabra's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2024.

2024 GUIDANCE

Sabra has increased its 2024 earnings guidance ranges as follows (attributable to common stockholders, per diluted common share):

Net Income: $0.48 - $0.51

FFO: $1.33 - $1.36

Normalized FFO: $1.36 - $1.39

AFFO: $1.39 - $1.42

Normalized AFFO: $1.41 - $1.44



Guidance ranges assume year-over-year same store Cash NOI growth in the mid-to-high teens for the managed senior housing portfolio. Guidance also incorporates all announced investment and disposition activity, as well as announced activity under the at-the-market equity offering program. Guidance does not assume additional investment, disposition, or capital transactions beyond those already disclosed.



The foregoing guidance ranges reflect management's view of current and future market conditions. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update any of the foregoing guidance ranges as a result of new information or new or future developments.

Commenting on the second quarter's results, Rick Matros, CEO and Chair, said, "Sabra's portfolio has continued to gain momentum as the year has progressed. Skilled nursing margins and rent coverage are higher than pre-pandemic levels, with the potential for further gains as occupancy continues to recover. Medicaid rate increases are anticipated to be approximately 200 basis points higher than last year's above-average rate increases as inflation continues to be captured. Growth in the managed senior housing portfolio has accelerated, leverage has ticked down, and we are pleased to be in a position to increase guidance. Lastly, our pipeline continues to improve as evidenced by our announced investment activity. We expect to remain active as the year progresses in all our asset classes as opportunities arise."

LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2024, we had approximately $906.0 million of liquidity, consisting of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $36.4 million and available borrowings of $869.6 million under our revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2024, we also had $455.0 million available under the ATM program.

CONFERENCE CALL AND COMPANY INFORMATION

ABOUT SABRA

As of June 30, 2024, Sabra's investment portfolio included 374 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 236 skilled nursing/transitional care facilities, (ii) 39 senior housing communities ("senior housing - leased"), (iii) 66 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements ("senior housing - managed"), (iv) 18 behavioral health facilities and (v) 15 specialty hospitals and other facilities), one asset held for sale, 14 investments in loans receivable (consisting of three mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of June 30, 2024, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 37,749 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations ("FFO"), Normalized FFO, Adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), Normalized AFFO, FFO per diluted common share, Normalized FFO per diluted common share, AFFO per diluted common share, Normalized AFFO per diluted common share, net operating income ("NOI") and Cash NOI. These measures may be different than non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and the presentation of these measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Rental and related revenues (1) $ 99,096 $ 94,274 $ 190,872 $ 190,144 Resident fees and services 67,939 58,428 133,970 115,149 Interest and other income 9,106 8,464 18,046 17,197 Total revenues 176,141 161,166 342,888 322,490 Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 41,681 44,142 84,595 96,969 Interest 29,314 28,328 57,722 56,868 Triple-net portfolio operating expenses 4,398 4,771 8,722 8,939 Senior housing - managed portfolio operating expenses 50,355 43,964 100,024 87,601 General and administrative 12,741 9,532 24,631 20,034 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (161 ) 429 (298 ) 221 Impairment of real estate 15,335 - 18,472 7,064 Total expenses 153,663 131,166 293,868 277,696 Other income (expense): Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (1,541 ) Other income 78 - 838 341 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate 1,776 (7,833 ) 1,776 (29,348 ) Total other income (expense) 1,854 (7,833 ) 2,614 (30,548 ) Income before income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures and income tax expense 24,332 22,167 51,634 14,246 Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 80 (653 ) (515 ) (1,491 ) Income tax expense (437 ) (326 ) (890 ) (1,054 ) Net income $ 23,975 $ 21,188 $ 50,229 $ 11,701 Net income, per: Basic common share $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.05 Diluted common share $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 231,620,291 231,204,531 231,536,286 231,184,355 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 233,750,823 232,244,588 233,583,871 232,214,443

(1) See the following table for additional details regarding Rental and related revenues.

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash rental income $ 93,527 $ 87,381 $ 182,563 $ 177,038 Straight-line rental income 1,176 1,503 2,328 2,850 Write-offs of cash and straight-line rental income receivable and lease intangibles - - (2,954 ) (518 ) Above/below market lease amortization 1,211 1,568 2,422 3,136 Operating expense recoveries 3,182 3,822 6,513 7,638 Rental and related revenues $ 99,096 $ 94,274 $ 190,872 $ 190,144

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,092,581 and $1,021,086 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 4,566,159 $ 4,617,261 Loans receivable and other investments, net 439,015 420,624 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 129,773 136,843 Cash and cash equivalents 36,398 41,285 Restricted cash 5,911 5,434 Lease intangible assets, net 27,722 30,897 Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets, net 146,138 133,806 Total assets $ 5,351,116 $ 5,386,150 Liabilities Secured debt, net $ 46,315 $ 47,301 Revolving credit facility 130,367 94,429 Term loans, net 534,281 537,120 Senior unsecured notes, net 1,735,653 1,735,253 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 112,832 136,981 Lease intangible liabilities, net 29,693 32,532 Total liabilities 2,589,141 2,583,616 Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 234,262,497 and 231,266,020 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,343 2,313 Additional paid-in capital 4,536,645 4,494,755 Cumulative distributions in excess of net income (1,808,158 ) (1,718,279 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,145 23,745 Total equity 2,761,975 2,802,534 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,351,116 $ 5,386,150

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 50,229 $ 11,701 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 84,595 96,969 Non-cash rental and related revenues (1,796 ) (5,469 ) Non-cash interest income 12 (388 ) Non-cash interest expense 6,139 6,091 Stock-based compensation expense 3,862 3,233 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,541 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (298 ) 221 Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate (1,776 ) 29,348 Impairment of real estate 18,472 7,064 Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 515 1,491 Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,659 1,112 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets, net (8,706 ) (6,277 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (20,984 ) (8,019 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 132,923 138,618 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of real estate (36,128 ) (39,630 ) Origination and fundings of loans receivable (19,752 ) (9,050 ) Origination and fundings of preferred equity investments (1,021 ) (10,676 ) Additions to real estate (25,360 ) (37,995 ) Repayments of loans receivable 1,189 8,062 Repayments of preferred equity investments 4,727 4,130 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (344 ) (4,797 ) Net proceeds from the sales of real estate 6,158 168,904 Net proceeds from sales-type lease - 25,490 Distributions in excess of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures - 544 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (70,531 ) 104,982 Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings from (repayments of) revolving credit facility 36,939 (98,857 ) Proceeds from term loans - 12,188 Principal payments on secured debt (1,010 ) (983 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (80 ) (18,128 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (17,900 ) Issuance of common stock, net 36,403 (2,153 ) Dividends paid on common stock (138,894 ) (138,711 ) Net cash used in financing activities (66,642 ) (264,544 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,250 ) (20,944 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (160 ) (608 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 46,719 53,932 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 42,309 $ 32,380 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 50,847 $ 52,591 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Decrease in loans receivable and other investments due to acquisition of real estate $ - $ 4,644

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO), NORMALIZED FFO, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) AND NORMALIZED AFFO (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 23,975 $ 21,188 $ 50,229 $ 11,701 Add: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 41,681 44,142 84,595 96,969 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of real estate assets related to unconsolidated joint ventures 2,208 2,202 4,437 4,250 Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate (1,776 ) 7,833 (1,776 ) 29,348 Impairment of real estate 15,335 - 18,472 7,064 FFO $ 81,423 $ 75,365 $ 155,957 $ 149,332 Write-offs of cash and straight-line rental income receivable and lease intangibles - - 2,921 540 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,541 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (161 ) 429 (298 ) 221 Other normalizing items (1) 1,274 1,301 2,395 2,069 Normalized FFO $ 82,536 $ 77,095 $ 160,975 $ 153,703 FFO $ 81,423 $ 75,365 $ 155,957 $ 149,332 Stock-based compensation expense 1,341 1,004 3,862 3,233 Non-cash rental and related revenues (2,387 ) (3,071 ) (1,796 ) (5,469 ) Non-cash interest income 5 4 12 (388 ) Non-cash interest expense 3,068 3,077 6,139 6,091 Non-cash portion of loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,541 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (161 ) 429 (298 ) 221 Other adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 135 169 288 238 Other adjustments 429 291 839 693 AFFO $ 83,853 $ 77,268 $ 165,003 $ 155,492 Other normalizing items (1) 1,126 1,286 2,232 2,038 Normalized AFFO $ 84,979 $ 78,554 $ 167,235 $ 157,530 Amounts per diluted common share: Net income $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.05 FFO $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 Normalized FFO $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 AFFO $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 Normalized AFFO $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 0.71 $ 0.67 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted: Net income, FFO and Normalized FFO 233,750,823 232,244,588 233,583,871 232,214,443 AFFO and Normalized AFFO 234,907,744 233,586,255 234,821,672 233,560,237

(1) Other normalizing items for FFO and AFFO primarily include triple-net operating expenses, net of recoveries.

REPORTING DEFINITIONS

Adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") excluding the impact of merger-related costs, stock-based compensation expense under the Company's long-term equity award program, and loan loss reserves. Adjusted EBITDA is an important non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance.

Behavioral Health

Includes behavioral hospitals that provide inpatient and outpatient care for patients with mental health conditions, chemical dependence or substance addictions and addiction treatment centers that provide treatment services for chemical dependence and substance addictions, which may include inpatient care, outpatient care, medical detoxification, therapy and counseling.

Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI")

The Company believes that net income as defined by GAAP is the most appropriate earnings measure. The Company considers Cash NOI an important supplemental measure because it allows investors, analysts and its management to evaluate the operating performance of its investments. The Company defines Cash NOI as total revenues less operating expenses and non-cash revenues and expenses. Cash NOI excludes all other financial statement amounts included in net income.

EBITDARM

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and management fees ("EBITDARM") for a particular facility accruing to the operator/tenant of the property (not the Company), for the period presented. The Company uses EBITDARM in determining EBITDARM Coverage. EBITDARM has limitations as an analytical tool. EBITDARM does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for facility capital expenditures or contractual commitments. In addition, EBITDARM does not represent a property's net income or cash flows from operations and should not be considered an alternative to those indicators. The Company utilizes EBITDARM to evaluate the core operations of the properties by eliminating management fees, which may vary by operator/tenant and operating structure, and as a supplemental measure of the ability of the Company's operators/tenants and relevant guarantors to generate sufficient liquidity to meet related obligations to the Company.

EBITDARM Coverage

Represents the ratio of EBITDARM to cash rent for owned facilities (excluding Senior Housing - Managed communities) for the period presented. EBITDARM Coverage is a supplemental measure of a property's ability to generate cash flows for the operator/tenant (not the Company) to meet the operator's/tenant's related cash rent and other obligations to the Company. However, its usefulness is limited by, among other things, the same factors that limit the usefulness of EBITDARM. EBITDARM Coverage includes only Stabilized Facilities and excludes facilities for which data is not available or meaningful.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")*

The Company believes that net income as defined by GAAP is the most appropriate earnings measure. The Company also believes that funds from operations, or FFO, as defined in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), and adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO (and related per share amounts) are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market and other conditions, presentations of operating results for a real estate investment trust that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. Thus, Nareit created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate investment trusts that excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, among other items, from net income, as defined by GAAP. FFO is defined as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions and the Company's share of gains or losses from real estate dispositions related to its unconsolidated joint ventures, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, net of amounts related to noncontrolling interests, plus the Company's share of depreciation and amortization related to its unconsolidated joint ventures, and real estate impairment charges of both consolidated and unconsolidated entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. AFFO is defined as FFO excluding stock-based compensation expense, non-cash rental and related revenues, non-cash interest income, non-cash interest expense, non-cash portion of loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for (recovery of) loan losses and other reserves, non-cash lease termination income and deferred income taxes, as well as other non-cash revenue and expense items (including noncapitalizable acquisition costs, transaction costs related to operator transitions and organizational or other restructuring activities, ineffectiveness gain/loss on derivative instruments, and non-cash revenue and expense amounts related to noncontrolling interests) and the Company's share of non-cash adjustments related to its unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company believes that the use of FFO and AFFO (and the related per share amounts), combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of the Company's operating results among investors and makes comparisons of operating results among real estate investment trusts more meaningful. The Company considers FFO and AFFO to be useful measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding the applicable items listed above, FFO and AFFO can help investors compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other companies. While FFO and AFFO are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance of real estate investment trusts, they do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company's liquidity or operating performance. FFO and AFFO also do not consider the costs associated with capital expenditures related to the Company's real estate assets nor do they purport to be indicative of cash available to fund the Company's future cash requirements. Further, the Company's computation of FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to FFO and AFFO reported by other real estate investment trusts that do not define FFO in accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit definition or define AFFO differently than the Company does.

Investment

Represents the carrying amount of real estate assets after adding back accumulated depreciation and amortization and excludes net intangible assets and liabilities.

Net Debt*

The principal balances of the Company's revolving credit facility, term loans, senior unsecured notes, and secured indebtedness as reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements, net of cash and cash equivalents as reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA*

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net Debt divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA, as adjusted for annualizing adjustments that give effect to the acquisitions and dispositions completed during the respective period as though such acquisitions and dispositions were completed as of the beginning of the period presented.

Net Operating Income ("NOI")*

The Company believes that net income as defined by GAAP is the most appropriate earnings measure. The Company considers NOI an important supplemental measure because it allows investors, analysts and its management to evaluate the operating performance of its investments. The Company defines NOI as total revenues less operating expenses. NOI excludes all other financial statement amounts included in net income.

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO*

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO represent FFO and AFFO, respectively, adjusted for certain income and expense items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its ongoing operating results. The Company considers Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO to be useful measures to evaluate the Company's operating results excluding these income and expense items to help investors compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other companies. Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company's liquidity or operating performance. Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO also do not consider the costs associated with capital expenditures related to the Company's real estate assets nor do they purport to be indicative of cash available to fund the Company's future cash requirements. Further, the Company's computation of Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO may not be comparable to Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO reported by other real estate investment trusts that do not define FFO in accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit definition or define FFO and AFFO or Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO differently than the Company does.

Senior Housing

Senior Housing communities include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement and memory care communities.

Senior Housing - Managed

Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements.

Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care

Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities include skilled nursing, transitional care, multi-license designation and mental health facilities.

Specialty Hospitals and Other

Includes acute care, long-term acute care and rehabilitation hospitals, facilities that provide residential services, which may include assistance with activities of daily living, and other facilities not classified as Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care, Senior Housing or Behavioral Health.

Stabilized Facility

At the time of acquisition, the Company classifies each facility as either stabilized or non-stabilized. In addition, the Company may classify a facility as non-stabilized after acquisition. Circumstances that could result in a facility being classified as non-stabilized include newly completed developments, facilities undergoing major renovations or additions, facilities being repositioned or transitioned to new operators, and significant transitions within the tenants' business model. Such facilities are typically reclassified to stabilized upon the earlier of maintaining consistent performance or 24 months after the date of classification as non-stabilized. Stabilized Facilities generally exclude (i) facilities held for sale, (ii) strategic disposition candidates, (iii) facilities being transitioned to a new operator, (iv) facilities being transitioned from being leased by the Company to being operated by the Company and (v) leased facilities acquired during the three months preceding the period presented.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations, definitions and important discussions regarding the usefulness and limitations of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures used in this release can be found at https://ir.sabrahealth.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results.

