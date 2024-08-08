

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.297 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $1.199 billion, or $1.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $9.654 billion from $9.709 billion last year.



CRH plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.297 Bln. vs. $1.199 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.88 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $9.654 Bln vs. $9.709 Bln last year.



