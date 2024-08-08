Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2024 11:22 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Organizing Committee of the 2024 Hinggan League Naadam Festival: Enchanting Grasslands Celebrate with Traditional Naadam: Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia Draws Tourists from Near and Far

HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The melodies of Inner Mongolia come alive during the Naadam Festival. On August 8, the 2024 Hinggan League Naadam Festival kicked off in Ulan Maodu Sumu, Horqin Right Front Banner, Inner Mongolia. Tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe converged on the grasslands to partake in this vibrant cultural and tourism event.

The wrestling match during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Hinggan League Naadam Festival

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link

According to the Organizing Committee, spanning five days, the traditional Naadam Festival features a variety of activities, including traditional Mongolian sports like the "Three Manly Skills," the 2024 International Mongolian Horse Hero Competition, and the Ulan Maodu Grassland Music Festival. These events offer visitors a rich and diverse experience, allowing them to enjoy the unique natural beauty and lively folk traditions of Hinggan League, all while celebrating traditional Chinese culture with song and dance.

Ulan Maodu Sumu, located in northeastern China, covers over 8,000 square kilometers and is renowned for its lush vegetation, clear streams, and verdant pastures. In recent years, the local government has focused on ecological conservation and the development of eco-tourism. By hosting events like Naadam, they have also boosted the income of local herders.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 2024 Hinggan League Naadam Festival


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.