

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate increased as expected in July, figures from the labor office showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate came in at 3.8 percent in July, up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.



There were 283,011 unemployed people in July, compared to 272,684 a month ago. A year ago, it was 258,933.



The labor office reported that by the end of July, job offices had registered a total of 262,026 vacancies, indicating 1,526 fewer vacancies than in the preceding month.



