Trend Micro Incorporated: Trend Micro Reports Earnings Results for Q2 2024

Increase of 13% globally in net sales growth at actual currency

Increase of 42% in operating income to drive 18% operating margin

Increase of 45% in enterprise platform-connected annual recurring revenue (ARR), contributing to growing the total company ARR by 6% to over US $1.65 Billion

TOKYO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704;TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending June 30, 2024, by reporting 13% year-over-year net sales growth.

In Q2, growth was powered by our enterprise platform across all global regions, with enterprise net sales increasing at 16% YoY and enterprise ARR now at US$1.25 Billion *, representing 76% of the company's total ARR.

The company grew enterprise platform ARR by 45% in Q2, driven by customers realizing the benefits of our AI-powered cybersecurity platform in 2024.

Eva Chen, Co-Founder and CEO: "We closed the first half of the year strong, leveraging our 35 years of balancing IT and security operations to enable business continuity for our customers. Together with our customers, we are innovating across our Trend Vision One platform, helping organizations to embrace AI for better business outcomes while more effectively managing enterprise cyber risk."

Streamlined cyber risk management and contextualized visibility drove security teams to increasingly rely upon Trend, resulting in a 13% growth of protected enterprise assets totaling more than 82 million.

Kevin Simzer, COO: "We beat our internal plans for the quarter, both top and bottom line. Our unrelenting focus is on platform expansion and operational efficiency, delivering 18% operating margin this quarter."

For this quarter, Trend Micro posted consolidated net sales of 68,603 million Yen (or US $440 million, 155.91 JPY = 1USD). The company posted operating income of 12,308 million Yen (or US $78 million) and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 7,141 million Yen (or US $45 million) for the quarter.

The company does not revise expected consolidated results for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (released on February 15, 2024). Based on information currently available to the company, consolidated net sales for the year ending December 31, 2024 is expected to be 271,000 million Yen (or US $1,843 million, based on an exchange rate of 147 JPY = 1 USD). Operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are expected to be 52,900 million Yen (or US $359 million) and 34,600 million Yen (or US $235 million), respectively.

Key business updates in Q2 2024

Innovative: Trend nurtures a culture of innovation to drive advancements across its cybersecurity platform.

Debuted ability to secure AI-enabled private data centers with NVIDIA

Released world's first security solution to protect the emerging market of AI PCs

Unveiled AI-driven cyber risk management capabilities that enable customers, like AI-enabled healthcare technology leader Xsolis, to proactively reduce breach risk

Trusted: Trend is a trusted partner to the customers and communities that it serves.

Launched new platform capabilities to automatically secure enterprise data as employees increase exploration of tools such as ChatGPT and AI models

Released latest survey findings on gap between board of directors and their security leaders, with 46% confirming challenges measuring business value of cybersecurity strategies

Achieved 100% attack visibility in the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation

Global: Trend has the most geographically diverse customer base in the industry, with hundreds of millions of sensors powering the Trend Vision One platform for superior attack surface risk management.

Collaborated on law enforcement-led take down of a premier ransomware group, responsible for an estimated quarter of ransomware attacks worldwide

Helped prevent breaches and save organizations millions of dollars with our vulnerability discovery program, exposing over 60% of public vulnerabilities globally, according to a new Omdia report

Proactively secured enterprise customers from 29 zero-day vulnerabilities across Windows, Linux, Chrome and VMWare, via Trend's ZDI Pwn2Own competitions

Trend Micro was awarded the following patents in Q2 2024:

Patent No. Issue Date Title 12013937 06/18/2024 Detection and Identification of Malware using a Hierarchical Evolutionary Tree 12019782 06/25/2024 Privacy Protection for Customer Events Logs of Cybersecurity Events 11973791 04/30/2024 Detecting Network Entities That Pose A Cybersecurity Risk To A Private Computer Network

