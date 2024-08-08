Acer Announces July Consolidated Revenues at NT$23.45 Billion, Up 32.3% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for July at NT$23.45 billion with 32.3% growth year-on-year (YoY), achieving 13 consecutive months of YoY growth. Consolidated revenues for year-to-July reached NT$149.45 billion with 16.4% growth YoY, while revenues from the personal computers [1] and display business grew 37.6% YoY in July and 18.8% YoY year-to-July.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 27.0% of the group's total revenues in July and 28.4% year-to-July. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their July revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 30.1% YoY in July and 96.8% YoY year-to-July

Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 67.5% YoY in July and 28.8% YoY year-to-July

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 42.6% YoY in July and 25.3% YoY year-to-July

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

