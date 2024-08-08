HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, including net income attributable to Murphy of $128 million, or $0.83 net income per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, adjusted net income attributable to Murphy was $124 million, or $0.81 adjusted net income per diluted share.
Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this commentary exclude noncontrolling interest (NCI).1
Highlights for the second quarter include:
- Produced 181 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), with 91 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD)
- Achieved record high peak gross production rate of 496 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) in Tupper Montney
- Drilled a discovery at the non-operated Ocotillo #1 exploration well in Mississippi Canyon 40 in the Gulf of Mexico
- Repurchased $56 million of stock, or 1.4 million shares, at an average price of $41.03 per share
- Repurchased $50 million of senior notes due 2027 and 2028 in open market transactions
- Maintained quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share or $1.20 per share annualized
Subsequent to the second quarter:
- Revised capital allocation framework, progressing to Murphy 3.0, which increases shareholder returns while maintaining $1.0 billion total long-term debt goal
- Repurchased $44 million of stock, or 1.1 million shares, at an average price of $38.62 per share
- Increased share repurchase authorization by $500 million, with $800 million currently remaining
- Published the company's sixth annual sustainability report
"We have made incredible progress advancing our priorities of Delever, Execute, Explore, Return since they were first announced more than three years ago. From outperformance across our onshore assets to continued execution offshore in the second quarter, we have generated ample cash flow to fund our operations and repurchase more than $50 million of stock and $50 million of long-term debt. I am pleased with our recent exploration success at the non-operated Ocotillo well in the Gulf of Mexico, and I look forward to drilling our two exploration wells in Vietnam beginning in the third quarter," said Roger W. Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer. "Further, I am excited to announce today that we are moving into Murphy 3.0 of our capital allocation framework so that we may increase our shareholder returns primarily through share repurchases, while remaining focused on achieving our $1.0 billion total long-term debt goal."
SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS
The company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $128 million, or $0.83 net income per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $124 million, or $0.81 adjusted net income per diluted share for the same period. Details for second quarter results and an adjusted net income reconciliation can be found in the attached schedules.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to Murphy were $389 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) attributable to Murphy were $431 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy was $396 million. Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy was $438 million. Reconciliations for second quarter EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX can be found in the attached schedules.
Second quarter production averaged 181 MBOEPD and included 50 percent oil volumes, or 91 MBOPD. Onshore production was approximately 5.4 MBOEPD above guidance for the quarter primarily due to stronger well performance. This offset 2.4 MBOEPD of unplanned downtime in the Gulf of Mexico and 2.4 MBOEPD of additional downtime at non-operated Terra Nova.
Accrued capital expenditures (CAPEX) for second quarter 2024 totaled $292 million, excluding NCI. Details for second quarter production and CAPEX can be found in the attached schedules.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK
Murphy had approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity on June 30, 2024, with no borrowings on the $800 million senior unsecured credit facility and $334 million of cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of NCI.
Debt Reduction
During the second quarter, Murphy repurchased $50 million of senior notes in open market transactions, comprised of $26.5 million of 5.875 percent senior notes due 2027 and $23.5 million of 6.375 percent senior notes due 2028. As of June 30, 2024, Murphy's total debt was $1.28 billion, and consisted of long-term, fixed-rate notes with a weighted average maturity of 7.8 years and a weighted average coupon of 6.2 percent.
Share Repurchases
During the second quarter, Murphy repurchased $56 million of stock, or 1.4 million shares, at an average price of $41.03 per share. Subsequent to second quarter, Murphy repurchased $44 million of stock, or 1.1 million shares, at an average price of $38.62 per share. Additionally, the Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization by $500 million.
As of August 7, 2024, Murphy had repurchased $150 million of stock in 2024, or 3.8 million shares, at an average price of $39.70 per share. Murphy currently has $800 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization and 150.1 million shares outstanding.
Accelerating Shareholder Returns
Murphy's Board of Directors has approved a revision to the capital allocation framework that allows the company to move into Murphy 3.0 when the company reaches long-term debt of $1.3 billion, which it has achieved. Murphy will now allocate a minimum of 50 percent of adjusted free cash flow to shareholder returns, primarily through share buybacks. The remainder of adjusted free cash flow will be allocated to the balance sheet. Murphy is committed to maintaining a $1.0 billion total long-term debt goal, which it is forecast to achieve by mid-2025 assuming a $75 per barrel West Texas Intermediate price.
"We first announced our capital allocation framework in August 2022, which detailed our plans to reduce debt, build an industry-leading balance sheet and return capital to shareholders. Since that time, I am pleased that we have repurchased $300 million of stock and increased our dividend by 70 percent. Additionally, since year-end 2020 we have reduced debt by $1.75 billion, or 57 percent, and achieved $87 million in annual interest expense savings," said Jenkins. "During this time, we have maintained a disciplined capital program, supporting existing asset development and exploration, proved reserve growth, acquisitions and a field development project. As we approach our $1.0 billion total long-term debt goal, we wanted to accelerate returns to our shareholders."
OPERATIONS SUMMARY
Onshore
In the second quarter of 2024, the onshore business produced approximately 99 MBOEPD, which included 28 percent liquids volumes.
Eagle Ford Shale - Production averaged 28 MBOEPD with 71 percent oil volumes and 86 percent liquids volumes in the second quarter, which exceeded guidance by 1,700 BOEPD primarily due to wells producing above expectation. Murphy brought online 11 operated wells in Catarina and four non-operated wells in Tilden during the quarter.
Tupper Montney - During the second quarter, natural gas production averaged 400 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD), which exceeded guidance by 20 MMCFD primarily due to improved well performance. As planned, Murphy brought online 13 wells during the quarter, completing its 2024 program. During the quarter, Murphy achieved a record high peak gross production rate of 496 MMCFD.
Kaybob Duvernay - Production averaged 4 MBOEPD with 72 percent liquids volumes in the second quarter. Murphy brought online three operated wells in the second quarter as planned.
Offshore
Excluding NCI, in the second quarter of 2024, the offshore business produced approximately 81 MBOEPD, which included 83 percent oil.
Gulf of Mexico - Production averaged approximately 74 MBOEPD, consisting of 82 percent oil during the second quarter. Murphy drilled the operated Mormont #3 (Green Canyon 478) well, and brought online the operated Khaleesi #4 (Green Canyon 389) well and non-operated Lucius #11 (Keathley Canyon 919) well as planned during the quarter. The company also progressed the operated Neidermeyer #1 (Mississippi Canyon 208) sidetrack well and the non-operated Kodiak #3 (Mississippi Canyon 727) well workover, and both wells were brought online in the third quarter.
Canada - In the second quarter, production averaged 8 MBOEPD, consisting of 100 percent oil.
Vietnam - Murphy advanced its Lac Da Vang field development project during the second quarter and awarded facilities and pipeline contracts. The remaining major contracts are expected to be awarded by year-end 2024. The project remains on schedule to achieve first oil in late 2026.
EXPLORATION
Gulf of Mexico - During the quarter, Murphy drilled a discovery at the non-operated Ocotillo #1 (Mississippi Canyon 40) exploration well and found 100 feet of net pay across two zones. Murphy holds a 33.33 percent working interest in the well.
Also during the quarter, Murphy concluded drilling the non-operated Orange #1 (Mississippi Canyon 216) exploration well. The well encountered non-commercial hydrocarbons and has been plugged and abandoned. Approximately $26 million of the net well cost before tax was expensed in the second quarter. Murphy holds a 50 percent working interest in the well.
2024 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
Murphy maintains its 2024 accrued CAPEX range of $920 million to $1.02 billion. The company also maintains its full year 2024 production range of 180 to 188 MBOEPD, consisting of approximately 95 MBOPD oil and 105 MBOEPD liquids volumes, equating to 52 percent oil and 57 percent liquids volumes, respectively. Currently the company expects to be at the lower end of the production range due to operational impacts in the Gulf of Mexico. The development plan of an operated well in the Samurai field was altered to a single zone to maximize total field recovery. Additionally, extended operations at the planned Neidermeyer #1 sidetrack well delayed the rig from commencing a well workover in the Dalmatian field.
Production for third quarter 2024 is estimated to be in the range of 181.5 to 189.5 MBOEPD with 91.5 MBOPD, or approximately 50 percent, oil volumes. This range is impacted by 9.4 MBOEPD of total downtime, comprised of 3.9 MBOEPD of assumed Gulf of Mexico storm downtime, 2.9 MBOEPD of planned onshore downtime and 2.6 MBOEPD of planned Gulf of Mexico downtime. Both production and CAPEX guidance ranges exclude NCI.
Detailed guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024 is contained in the attached schedules.
FIXED PRICE FORWARD SALES CONTRACTS
Murphy maintains fixed price forward sales contracts in Canada to lessen its dependence on variable AECO prices. These contracts are for physical delivery of natural gas volumes at a fixed price, with no mark-to-market income adjustments. Details for the current fixed price contracts can be found in the attached schedules.
FINANCIAL DATA
Summary financial data and operating statistics for second quarter 2024, with comparisons to the same period from the previous year, are contained in the attached schedules. Additionally, a schedule indicating the impacts of items affecting comparability of results between periods, a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX between periods, as well as guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024, are also included.
1In accordance with GAAP, Murphy reports the 100 percent interest, including a 20 percent noncontrolling interest (NCI), in its subsidiary, MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM). The GAAP financials include the NCI portion of revenue, costs, assets and liabilities and cash flows. Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this news release, but not the accompanying schedules, exclude the NCI, thereby representing only the amounts attributable to Murphy.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK
This news release contains references to the company's capital allocation framework and adjusted free cash flow. In an effort to accelerate shareholder returns, Murphy's Board of Directors has approved a revision to the framework that allows the company to move into Murphy 3.0 when the company reaches long-term debt of $1.3 billion, which the company has achieved. As a result, the company will begin allocating a minimum of 50 percent of adjusted free cash flow to share buybacks and potential dividend increases, with the remainder of adjusted free cash flow allocated to the balance sheet as the company maintains the $1.0 billion total long-term debt goal.
Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations before working capital change, less capital expenditures, distributions to NCI and projected payments, quarterly dividend and accretive acquisitions.
ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating Murphy Oil Corporation's overall financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are broadly used to value and compare companies in the crude oil and natural gas industry. Not all companies define these measures in the same way. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should therefore be considered only as supplemental to such GAAP financial measures. Please see the attached schedules for reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
|MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues and other income
Revenue from production
$
797,510
$
799,836
$
1,592,113
$
1,596,067
Sales of purchased natural gas
3,497
13,014
3,742
56,751
Total revenue from sales to customers
801,007
812,850
1,595,855
1,652,818
Gain on sale of assets and other income
1,764
1,738
3,328
3,486
Total revenues and other income
802,771
814,588
1,599,183
1,656,304
Costs and expenses
Lease operating expenses
259,628
194,292
493,892
394,276
Severance and ad valorem taxes
10,417
12,765
20,503
24,205
Transportation, gathering and processing
53,470
59,868
110,023
113,790
Costs of purchased natural gas
2,987
9,657
3,147
41,926
Exploration expenses, including undeveloped lease amortization
42,677
115,793
87,106
125,975
Selling and general expenses
22,893
25,345
54,054
43,653
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
215,543
215,667
426,677
411,337
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
13,053
11,364
25,827
22,521
Other operating (income) expense
(2,219
)
4,960
5,047
16,948
Impairment of assets
-
-
34,528
-
Total costs and expenses
618,449
649,711
1,260,804
1,194,631
Operating income from continuing operations
184,322
164,877
338,379
461,673
Other income (loss)
Other income (loss)
26,245
(7,694
)
37,796
(7,767
)
Interest expense, net
(20,986
)
(29,856
)
(41,007
)
(58,711
)
Total other income (loss)
5,259
(37,550
)
(3,211
)
(66,478
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
189,581
127,327
335,168
395,195
Income tax expense
32,676
34,870
62,733
88,703
Income from continuing operations
156,905
92,457
272,435
306,492
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(643
)
(602
)
(1,515
)
(323
)
Net income including noncontrolling interest
156,262
91,855
270,920
306,169
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
28,523
(6,431
)
53,179
16,239
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MURPHY
$
127,739
$
98,286
$
217,741
$
289,930
INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
Continuing operations
$
0.84
$
0.63
$
1.44
$
1.86
Discontinued operations
-
-
(0.01
)
-
Net income
$
0.84
$
0.63
$
1.43
$
1.86
INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
Continuing operations
$
0.83
$
0.62
$
1.43
$
1.84
Discontinued operations
-
-
(0.01
)
-
Net income
$
0.83
$
0.62
$
1.42
$
1.84
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.300
0.275
$
0.600
0.550
Average common shares outstanding (thousands)
Basic
152,153
156,127
152,409
155,976
Diluted
153,144
157,299
153,480
157,308
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Thousands of dollars)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Activities
Net income including noncontrolling interest
$
156,262
$
91,855
$
270,920
$
306,169
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by continuing operations activities
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
215,543
215,667
426,677
411,337
Impairment of assets
-
-
34,528
-
Unsuccessful exploration well costs and previously suspended exploration costs
25,843
95,682
58,280
96,533
Deferred income tax expense
34,450
43,515
53,928
92,557
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
13,053
11,364
25,827
22,521
Long-term non-cash compensation
11,972
13,540
21,823
22,076
Amortization of undeveloped leases
2,985
2,716
5,778
5,369
Loss from discontinued operations
643
602
1,515
323
Contingent consideration payment
-
(15,609
)
-
(139,574
)
Mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration
-
3,175
-
7,113
Other operating activities, net
(18,578
)
(52,307
)
(33,959
)
(59,417
)
Net decrease (increase) in non-cash working capital
25,479
59,691
1,126
(15,340
)
Net cash provided by continuing operations activities
467,652
469,891
866,443
749,667
Investing Activities
Property additions and dry hole costs
(267,791
)
(349,434
)
(516,876
)
(694,753
)
Net cash required by investing activities
(267,791
)
(349,434
)
(516,876
)
(694,753
)
Financing Activities
Borrowings on revolving credit facility
100,000
100,000
200,000
200,000
Repayment of revolving credit facility
(100,000
)
(100,000
)
(200,000
)
(200,000
)
Retirement of debt
(50,000
)
-
(50,000
)
-
Repurchase of common stock
(55,887
)
-
(105,887
)
-
Cash dividends paid
(45,772
)
(42,942
)
(91,545
)
(85,867
)
Withholding tax on stock-based incentive awards
(28
)
(3
)
(25,298
)
(14,220
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(38,209
)
(6,304
)
(61,210
)
(15,983
)
Finance lease obligation payments
(167
)
(157
)
(331
)
(296
)
Contingent consideration payment
-
(12,565
)
-
(60,243
)
Issue costs of debt facility
-
(3
)
-
(20
)
Net cash required by financing activities
(190,063
)
(61,974
)
(334,271
)
(176,629
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
391
(1,511
)
1,249
(893
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,189
56,972
16,545
(122,608
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
323,430
312,383
317,074
491,963
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
333,619
$
369,355
$
333,619
$
369,355
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to Murphy (GAAP) 1
$
127.7
$
98.3
$
217.7
$
289.9
Discontinued operations loss
0.6
0.6
1.5
0.3
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy
128.3
98.9
219.2
290.2
Adjustments:
Impairment of assets
-
-
34.5
-
Write-off of previously suspended exploration well
-
17.1
26.1
17.1
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(5.5
)
7.9
(16.0
)
8.3
Mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration
-
3.2
-
7.1
Total adjustments, before taxes
(5.5
)
28.2
44.6
32.5
Income tax expense (benefit) related to adjustments
1.4
(2.7
)
(8.8
)
(3.6
)
Total adjustments after taxes
(4.1
)
25.5
35.8
28.9
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
$
124.2
$
124.4
$
255.0
$
319.1
Adjusted net income from continuing operations per average diluted share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.81
$
0.79
$
1.66
$
2.03
1 Excludes amounts attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM).
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy. Adjusted net income excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of results between periods. Management believes this is important information to provide because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for Net income as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
The pretax and income tax impacts for adjustments in the above table are shown below by area of operation and geographical location, and exclude the share attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Millions of dollars)
Pretax
Tax
Net
Pretax
Tax
Net
Exploration & Production:
United States
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
60.6
$
(12.9
)
$
47.7
Corporate
(5.5
)
1.4
(4.1
)
(16.0
)
4.1
(11.9
)
Total adjustments
$
(5.5
)
$
1.4
$
(4.1
)
$
44.6
$
(8.8
)
$
35.8
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION
AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Millions of dollars)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to Murphy (GAAP) 1
$
127.7
$
98.3
$
217.7
$
289.9
Income tax expense
32.6
34.9
62.7
88.7
Interest expense, net
21.0
29.9
41.0
58.7
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 1
207.4
210.1
410.1
399.3
EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
$
388.7
$
373.2
$
731.5
$
836.6
Impairment of asset
-
-
34.5
-
Write-off of previously suspended exploration well
-
17.1
26.1
17.1
Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1
11.7
10.1
23.1
20.0
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(5.4
)
7.9
(15.9
)
8.3
Mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration
-
3.2
-
7.1
Discontinued operations loss
0.6
0.6
1.5
0.3
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
$
395.6
$
412.1
$
800.8
$
889.4
1 Excludes amounts attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net income or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION
AND AMORTIZATION AND EXPLORATION (EBITDAX)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Millions of dollars)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to Murphy (GAAP) 1
$
127.7
$
98.3
$
217.7
$
289.9
Income tax expense
32.6
34.9
62.7
88.7
Interest expense, net
21.0
29.9
41.0
58.7
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 1
207.4
210.1
410.1
399.3
EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
388.7
373.2
731.5
836.6
Exploration expenses 1
42.7
89.5
87.1
99.7
EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
431.4
462.7
818.6
936.3
Impairment of asset
-
-
34.5
-
Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1
11.7
10.1
23.1
20.0
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(5.4
)
7.9
(15.9
)
8.3
Mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration
-
3.2
-
7.1
Discontinued operations loss
0.6
0.6
1.5
0.3
Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
$
438.3
$
484.5
$
861.8
$
972.0
1 Excludes amounts attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) and Adjusted EBITDAX. Management believes EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results. EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net income or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
FUNCTIONAL RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues
Income
(Loss)
Revenues
Income
(Loss)
Exploration and production
United States 1
$
679.5
$
185.7
$
696.2
$
168.9
Canada
119.0
8.9
118.3
2.5
Other
4.3
(10.1
)
-
(32.3
)
Total exploration and production
802.8
184.5
814.5
139.1
Corporate
-
(27.7
)
0.1
(46.6
)
Income from continuing operations
802.8
156.8
814.6
92.5
Discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(0.6
)
-
(0.6
)
Net income including noncontrolling interest
$
802.8
$
156.2
$
814.6
$
91.9
Net income attributable to Murphy
$
127.7
$
98.3
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues
Income
(Loss)
Revenues
Income
(Loss)
Exploration and production
United States 1
$
1,339.1
$
320.2
$
1,378.5
$
394.9
Canada
255.9
28.3
274.1
24.4
Other
4.2
(20.9
)
3.6
(37.6
)
Total exploration and production
1,599.2
327.6
1,656.2
381.7
Corporate
-
(55.2
)
0.1
(75.2
)
Income from continuing operations
1,599.2
272.4
1,656.3
306.5
Discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(1.5
)
-
(0.3
)
Net income including noncontrolling interest
$
1,599.2
$
270.9
$
1,656.3
$
306.2
Net income attributable to Murphy
$
217.7
$
289.9
1 Includes amounts attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024, AND 2023
(Millions of dollars)
United
States1
Canada
Other
Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues
$
679.5
$
115.5
$
4.3
$
799.3
Sales of purchased natural gas
-
3.5
-
3.5
Lease operating expenses
212.3
46.8
0.5
259.6
Severance and ad valorem taxes
10.0
0.4
-
10.4
Transportation, gathering and processing
34.2
19.3
-
53.5
Costs of purchased natural gas
-
2.9
-
2.9
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
175.0
37.0
0.9
212.9
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
10.7
2.2
0.2
13.1
Exploration expenses
Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs
25.9
-
-
25.9
Geological and geophysical
3.1
0.1
5.0
8.2
Other exploration
1.6
-
4.1
5.7
Undeveloped lease amortization
2.1
-
0.9
3.0
Total exploration expenses
32.7
0.1
10.0
42.8
Selling and general expenses
(3.4
)
4.5
1.8
2.9
Other
(21.5
)
1.1
0.2
(20.2
)
Results of operations before taxes
229.5
4.7
(9.3
)
224.9
Income tax provisions (benefits)
43.8
(4.2
)
0.8
40.4
Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)
$
185.7
$
8.9
$
(10.1
)
$
184.5
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues
$
696.2
$
105.3
$
-
$
801.5
Sales of purchased natural gas
-
13.0
-
13.0
Lease operating expenses
156.5
37.5
0.1
194.1
Severance and ad valorem taxes
12.4
0.4
-
12.8
Transportation, gathering and processing
39.9
20.1
-
60.0
Costs of purchased natural gas
-
9.7
-
9.7
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
178.0
35.0
-
213.0
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
9.3
1.9
0.1
11.3
Exploration expenses
Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs
79.8
-
15.8
95.6
Geological and geophysical
0.4
0.1
10.0
10.5
Other exploration
1.7
-
5.3
7.0
Undeveloped lease amortization
2.1
-
0.6
2.7
Total exploration expenses
84.0
0.1
31.7
115.8
Selling and general expenses
(1.9
)
4.7
2.6
5.4
Other
0.5
5.4
1.4
7.3
Results of operations before taxes
217.5
3.5
(35.9
)
185.1
Income tax provisions (benefits)
48.6
1.0
(3.6
)
46.0
Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)
$
168.9
$
2.5
$
(32.3
)
$
139.1
1 Includes amounts attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited)
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024, AND 2023
(Millions of dollars)
United
States1
Canada
Other
Total
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues
$
1,339.1
$
252.2
$
4.2
$
1,595.5
Sales of purchased natural gas
-
3.7
-
3.7
Lease operating expenses
398.9
94.3
0.7
493.9
Severance and ad valorem taxes
19.8
0.7
-
20.5
Transportation, gathering and processing
70.8
39.2
-
110.0
Costs of purchased natural gas
-
3.1
-
3.1
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
349.0
71.3
0.9
421.2
Impairment of assets
34.5
-
-
34.5
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
21.1
4.3
0.4
25.8
Exploration expenses
Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs
57.1
-
1.2
58.3
Geological and geophysical
3.7
0.1
5.8
9.6
Other exploration
3.0
0.1
10.4
13.5
Undeveloped lease amortization
4.1
-
1.7
5.8
Total exploration expenses
67.9
0.2
19.1
87.2
Selling and general expenses
(3.6
)
9.6
3.0
9.0
Other
(14.1
)
2.2
0.5
(11.4
)
Results of operations before taxes
394.8
31.0
(20.4
)
405.4
Income tax provisions
74.6
2.7
0.5
77.8
Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)
$
320.2
$
28.3
$
(20.9
)
$
327.6
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues
$
1,378.5
$
217.2
$
3.6
$
1,599.3
Sales of purchased natural gas
-
56.8
-
56.8
Lease operating expenses
319.2
74.3
0.7
394.2
Severance and ad valorem taxes
23.5
0.7
-
24.2
Transportation, gathering and processing
77.3
36.5
-
113.8
Costs of purchased natural gas
-
41.9
-
41.9
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
338.2
66.7
0.9
405.8
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
18.4
3.9
0.2
22.5
Exploration expenses
Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs
79.6
-
16.9
96.5
Geological and geophysical
0.7
0.1
10.5
11.3
Other exploration
3.3
0.1
9.4
12.8
Undeveloped lease amortization
4.1
0.1
1.2
5.4
Total exploration expenses
87.7
0.3
38.0
126.0
Selling and general expenses
4.5
7.1
2.8
14.4
Other
9.9
9.7
1.4
21.0
Results of operations before taxes
499.8
32.9
(40.4
)
492.3
Income tax provisions (benefits)
104.9
8.5
(2.8
)
110.6
Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)
$
394.9
$
24.4
$
(37.6
)
$
381.7
1 Includes amounts attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
PRODUCTION-RELATED EXPENSES
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars per barrel of oil equivalents sold)
2024
2023
2024
2023
United States - Onshore
Lease operating expense
$
14.61
$
11.45
$
14.14
$
13.03
Severance and ad valorem taxes
3.73
3.68
3.66
3.92
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
29.64
26.44
29.04
26.30
United States - Offshore1
Lease operating expense
$
23.58
$
14.72
$
21.96
$
14.71
Severance and ad valorem taxes
0.07
0.07
0.06
0.08
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
13.44
11.44
13.45
11.33
Canada - Onshore
Lease operating expense
$
5.43
$
6.01
$
5.46
$
6.38
Severance and ad valorem taxes
0.06
0.07
0.06
0.07
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
4.76
5.65
4.86
5.82
Canada - Offshore
Lease operating expense
$
22.60
$
10.96
$
24.43
$
12.60
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
12.00
9.48
10.71
9.40
Total E&P continuing operations1
Lease operating expense
$
15.27
$
11.21
$
14.83
$
11.76
Severance and ad valorem taxes
0.61
0.74
0.62
0.72
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 2
12.52
12.28
12.64
12.10
Total oil and gas continuing operations - excluding noncontrolling interest
Lease operating expense 3
$
15.09
$
11.02
$
14.69
$
11.58
Severance and ad valorem taxes
0.64
0.76
0.64
0.75
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 2
12.52
12.37
12.65
12.19
1
Includes amounts attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
2
Excludes expenses attributable to the Corporate segment.
3
Lease operating expense per barrel of oil equivalent sold for total oil and gas continuing operations, excluding NCI and workover costs, was $10.42 and $10.02 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively and $10.58 and $10.66 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Millions of dollars)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Exploration and production
United States 1
$
225.8
$
245.5
$
414.3
$
500.2
Canada
42.2
75.4
109.5
143.5
Other
21.2
37.8
32.5
44.7
Total
289.2
358.7
556.3
688.4
Corporate
4.2
3.6
8.4
9.9
Total capital expenditures - continuing operations 1
293.4
362.3
564.7
698.3
Less: capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interest
1.6
29.9
8.9
38.8
Total capital expenditures - continuing operations attributable to Murphy 2
291.8
332.4
555.8
659.5
Charged to exploration expenses 3
United States 1
30.6
81.9
63.8
83.6
Canada
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
Other
9.1
31.2
17.4
36.8
Total charged to exploration expenses - continuing operations 1,3
39.8
113.2
81.4
120.6
Less: charged to exploration expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
26.3
-
26.3
Total charged to exploration expenses - continuing operations attributable to Murphy 4
39.8
86.9
81.4
94.3
Total capitalized - continuing operations attributable to Murphy
$
252.0
$
245.5
$
474.4
$
565.2
1
Includes amounts attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
2
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, total capital expenditures attributable to Murphy, excluding acquisition-related costs of nil (2023: $32.3 million), is $291.8 million (2023: $300.1 million). For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total capital expenditures attributable to Murphy, excluding acquisition-related costs of nil (2023: $32.3 million), is $555.8 million (2023: $627.2 million).
3
For the three-month and six-month ended June 30, 2024, total charged to exploration expense attributable to Murphy, excludes amortization of undeveloped leases of $3.0 million (2023: $2.7 million) and $5.8 million (2023 $5.4 million), respectively.
4
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, total charged to exploration expense attributable to Murphy, excluding previously suspended exploration costs of nil (2023: $17.1 million), is $39.8 million (2023: $69.8 million). For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total charged to exploration expense excluding previously suspended exploration costs of $26.1 million (2023: $17.1 million), is $55.3 million (2023: $77.2 million).
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(Thousands of dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
333,619
$
317,074
Accounts receivable, net
336,965
343,992
Inventories
51,811
54,454
Prepaid expenses
35,053
36,674
Total current assets
757,448
752,194
Property, plant and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
8,214,554
8,225,197
Operating lease assets
885,582
745,185
Deferred income taxes
-
435
Deferred charges and other assets
36,134
43,686
Total assets
$
9,893,718
$
9,766,697
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt, finance lease
$
739
$
723
Accounts payable
507,753
446,891
Income taxes payable
20,001
21,007
Other taxes payable
29,669
29,339
Operating lease liabilities
254,780
207,840
Other accrued liabilities
114,690
140,745
Total current liabilities
927,632
846,545
Long-term debt, including finance lease obligation
1,279,310
1,328,352
Asset retirement obligations
923,696
904,051
Deferred credits and other liabilities
291,110
309,605
Non-current operating lease liabilities
645,043
551,845
Deferred income taxes
324,379
276,646
Total liabilities
$
4,391,170
$
4,217,044
Equity
Common Stock, par $1.00
$
195,101
$
195,101
Capital in excess of par value
826,861
880,297
Retained earnings
6,672,275
6,546,079
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(571,645
)
(521,117
)
Treasury stock
(1,798,872
)
(1,737,566
)
Murphy Shareholders' Equity
5,323,720
5,362,794
Noncontrolling interest
178,828
186,859
Total equity
5,502,548
5,549,653
Total liabilities and equity
$
9,893,718
$
9,766,697
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
PRODUCTION SUMMARY
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Barrels per day unless otherwise noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net crude oil and condensate
United States - Onshore
19,873
26,880
20,127
23,100
United States - Offshore 1
66,818
72,022
66,448
73,850
Canada - Onshore
2,978
3,097
2,617
3,190
Canada - Offshore
7,506
2,913
6,885
2,687
Other
245
212
245
240
Total net crude oil and condensate
97,420
105,124
96,322
103,067
Net natural gas liquids
United States - Onshore
4,125
4,328
4,145
4,243
United States - Offshore 1
4,505
6,291
4,596
6,316
Canada - Onshore
494
558
474
691
Total net natural gas liquids
9,124
11,177
9,215
11,250
Net natural gas - thousands of cubic feet per day
United States - Onshore
23,197
24,195
23,714
24,178
United States - Offshore 1
57,762
69,904
55,462
72,539
Canada - Onshore
406,856
352,265
381,155
328,878
Total net natural gas
487,815
446,364
460,331
425,595
Total net hydrocarbons - including NCI 2,3
187,847
190,695
182,259
185,250
Noncontrolling interest
Net crude oil and condensate - barrels per day
(6,717
)
(5,949
)
(6,608
)
(6,279
)
Net natural gas liquids - barrels per day
(217
)
(204
)
(214
)
(218
)
Net natural gas - thousands of cubic feet per day
(2,003
)
(1,751
)
(2,039
)
(2,051
)
Total noncontrolling interest 2,3
(7,268
)
(6,445
)
(7,162
)
(6,839
)
Total net hydrocarbons - excluding NCI 2,3
180,579
184,250
175,097
178,411
1
Includes net volumes attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
2
Natural gas converted on an energy equivalent basis of 6:1.
3
NCI - noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE SUMMARY
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Crude oil and condensate - dollars per barrel
United States - Onshore
$
80.71
$
72.39
$
78.76
$
73.47
United States - Offshore 1
81.67
73.82
79.61
73.54
Canada - Onshore 2
72.25
68.50
70.24
71.46
Canada - Offshore 2
84.34
80.14
85.25
79.26
Other 2
100.92
-
96.43
89.05
Natural gas liquids - dollars per barrel
United States - Onshore
19.48
16.60
20.08
19.28
United States - Offshore 1
22.77
20.16
23.56
22.89
Canada - Onshore 2
35.46
29.90
35.16
39.82
Natural gas - dollars per thousand cubic feet
United States - Onshore
1.59
1.88
1.77
2.19
United States - Offshore 1
2.00
2.33
2.32
2.81
Canada - Onshore 2
1.37
1.85
1.68
2.17
1 Prices include the effect of noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
2 U.S. dollar equivalent.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
FIXED PRICE FORWARD SALES AND COMMODITY HEDGE POSITIONS
AS OF AUGUST 6, 2024
(unaudited)
Volumes
(MMcf/d)
Price/MCF
Remaining Period
Area
Commodity
Type 1
Start Date
End Date
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
162
C$2.39
7/1/2024
12/31/2024
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
28
C$2.76
1/1/2025
12/31/2025
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
50
C$3.03
1/1/2026
12/31/2026
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
25
US$1.98
7/1/2024
10/31/2024
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
15
US$1.98
11/1/2024
12/31/2024
1 Fixed price forward sale contracts are accounted for as normal sales and purchases for accounting purposes.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
THIRD QUARTER 2024 GUIDANCE
Oil
BOPD
NGLs
BOPD
Gas
MCFD
Total
BOEPD
Production - net
United States - Eagle Ford Shale
23,800
4,400
25,200
32,400
- Gulf of Mexico excluding NCI
54,900
4,300
55,400
68,400
Canada - Tupper Montney
400
-
417,500
70,000
- Kaybob Duvernay
2,700
600
9,600
4,900
- Offshore
9,600
-
-
9,600
Other
200
-
-
200
Total net production (BOEPD) - excluding NCI 1
181,500 to 189,500
Exploration expense ($ millions)
$34
FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE
Total net production (BOEPD) - excluding NCI 2
180,000 to 188,000
Capital expenditures - excluding NCI ($ millions) 3
$920 to $1,020
¹ Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of 6,300 BOPD of oil, 300 BOPD of NGLs, and 2,400 MCFD gas.
² Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of 6,600 BOPD of oil, 300 BOPD of NGLs, and 2,500 MCFD gas.
³ Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of $22 million.
