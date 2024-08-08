SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) ("we," "us," "our," "GoodRx," or the "Company"), the leading prescription savings platform in the U.S., has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue 1 and Adjusted Revenue 1 of $200.6 million

Net income of $6.7 million; Net income margin of 3.3%

Adjusted Net Income 1 of $32.4 million; Adjusted Net Income Margin 1 of 16.1%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $65.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 32.6%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $9.7 million

Exited the quarter with over 7 million consumers of prescription-related offerings2

"We're proud of the progress we're making against our key priorities, especially when it comes to strengthening our relationships with retail and PBM partners, scaling our offerings around brand medications, and deepening our relationships with patients," said Scott Wagner, Interim Chief Executive Officer of GoodRx. "While the retail pharmacy space is experiencing a bit of choppiness, we believe GoodRx's value proposition of providing affordable access to medications has never been more important and we are creating ways to enrich that value proposition both for healthcare ecosystem partners and, most importantly, for our consumers."

1 Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Margin are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. For the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, was equal to Adjusted Revenue and we expect revenue to equal Adjusted Revenue for the third quarter and full year of 2024. Revenue excluding the $10.0 million client contract termination payment represents Adjusted Revenue for the third quarter and full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income Margin are defined as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, respectively, divided by Adjusted Revenue. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions, additional information, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 2 Sum of Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) for Q2'24 and subscribers to our subscription plans as of June 30, 2024. Refer to Key Operating Metrics below for definitions of Monthly Active Consumers and subscription plans.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Overview (all comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise noted):

Revenue1 and Adjusted Revenue1 increased 6% to $200.6 million compared to $189.7 million.

Prescription transactions revenue increased 7% to $146.7 million compared to $136.5 million, primarily driven by a 8% increase in Monthly Active Consumers principally from organic growth, including expansion of our integrated savings program.

Subscription revenue decreased 8% to $22.0 million compared to $23.9 million, primarily driven by a decrease in the number of subscription plans due to the sunset of our partnership subscription program, Kroger Savings Club.

Pharma manufacturer solutions revenue increased 9% to $26.5 million compared to $24.3 million, primarily driven by organic growth as we continued to expand our market penetration with pharma manufacturers and other customers, including ongoing growth in our point of sale discount programs. The prior year quarter included $2.7 million of revenue related to vitaCare Prescription Services, Inc. compared to none in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of the restructuring of our pharma manufacturer solutions offering that occurred in the second half of 2023.

Other revenue increased 10% to $5.4 million, compared to $4.9 million.

Net income was $6.7 million compared to a net income of $58.8 million, primarily driven by a $46.7 million income tax benefit recognized in the prior year largely due to the release of our valuation allowance against the majority of our net deferred tax assets which was recognized as a discrete tax benefit. Net income margin was 3.3% compared to a net income margin of 31.0%. Adjusted Net Income1 was $32.4 million compared to Adjusted Net Income1 of $28.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $65.4 million compared to $53.5 million, primarily driven by higher prescription transactions revenue and cost savings from the restructuring of our pharma manufacturer solutions offering that occurred in the second half of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was 32.6% compared to 28.2%.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter was $9.7 million compared to $29.9 million in the comparable period last year, largely driven by changes in operating assets and liabilities, partially offset by an increase in net income after adjusting for non-cash items. Changes in operating assets and liabilities were principally driven by the timing of payments of prepaid services, accounts payable and accrued expenses, income tax payments and refunds, as well as collections of accounts receivable. As of June 30, 2024, GoodRx had cash and cash equivalents of $524.9 million and total outstanding debt of $656.5 million.

In July 2024, we amended our First Lien Credit Agreement to, among other things, establish a new $500.0 million term loan (with an original issue discount at 99.0% of the principal amount thereof) and extend the maturity date on $88.0 million of our $100.0 million revolving credit facility to April 10, 2029. Concurrent with the closing of the amendment, we repaid outstanding principal and accrued interest under our then-existing term loan in full as well as all premiums, fees and expenses in connection with the transactions using all of the proceeds from the new term loan and $167.2 million of cash on hand.

GoodRx is focused on a disciplined approach to capital allocation, centered on furthering the Company's mission and creating shareholder value. Our capital allocation priorities are investing for profitable growth, paying down debt, buying back shares, and M&A that aligns with our strategic priorities. These capital allocation priorities support GoodRx's long-term growth strategy while also providing flexibility to navigate near-term challenges.

Guidance

For the third quarter and full year 2024, management is anticipating the following:

$ in millions 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 YoY Change Revenue1 ~$193 - $197 $180.0 ~7% - 9% Adjusted Revenue1 ~$193 - $197 $190.0 ~2% - 4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin3 ~32% $ in millions FY 2024 FY 2023 YoY Change Revenue1 Low end of our previous

~$800 - $810 range $750.3 Low end of our previous

~7% - 8% range Adjusted Revenue1 Low end of our previous

~$800 - $810 range $760.3 Low end of our previous

~5% - 7% range Adjusted EBITDA3 >$255

"For the third quarter of 2024, we are guiding to revenue and Adjusted Revenue between $193 million and $197 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of about 32%," said Karsten Voermann, Chief Financial Officer. "For the full year 2024, we expect revenue and Adjusted Revenue to be at the lower end of our previous guidance of $800 million to $810 million. The full year guidance includes approximately $5 million of anticipated impact from Rite Aid's store closures. For the full year, we expect over $255 million of Adjusted EBITDA, up about 17% from 2023."

"During the second quarter of 2024, our balance sheet remained robust and we recently successfully refinanced our credit facilities. Our capital allocation priorities are unchanged and we will continue to prioritize high return investments and maximizing value for shareholders," concluded Voermann.

3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Adjusted Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance to GAAP net income or loss and GAAP net income or loss margin, respectively, because we do not provide guidance for such GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of stock-based compensation expense, acquired intangible assets and related amortization and income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and their respective most directly comparable GAAP measures. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure. However, such items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP net income or loss and GAAP net income or loss margin.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today, August 8, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company's business outlook.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading prescription savings platform in the U.S. trusted by more than 25 million consumers and 750,000 healthcare professionals annually. GoodRx provides access to savings and affordability options for generic and brand-name medications at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide, as well as comprehensive healthcare research and information. We also equip healthcare professionals with efficient ways to find and prescribe affordable medications. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped consumers save over $75 billion on the cost of their prescriptions.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx's website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx's press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, including the anticipated impact of retail pharmacy closures, our value proposition, our collaborations and partnerships with third parties, including our integrated savings programs, our business strategy and our ability to execute on our strategic priorities and value creation, our plans, market opportunity and long-term growth prospects, our capital allocation priorities, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to our limited operating history and early stage of growth; our ability to achieve broad market education and change consumer purchasing habits; our general ability to continue to attract, acquire and retain consumers in a cost-effective manner; our significant reliance on our prescription transactions offering and ability to expand our offerings; changes in medication pricing and the significant impact of pricing structures negotiated by industry participants; our general inability to control the categories and types of prescriptions for which we can offer savings or discounted prices; our reliance on a limited number of industry participants, including pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers; the competitive nature of industry; risks related to pandemics, epidemics or outbreak of infectious disease, such as COVID-19; the accuracy of our estimate of our addressable market and other operational metrics; our ability to respond to changes in the market for prescription pricing and to maintain and expand the use of GoodRx codes; our ability to maintain positive perception of our platform or maintain and enhance our brand; risks related to any failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks related to use of social media, emails, text messages and other messaging channels as part of our marketing strategy; our dependence on our information technology systems and those of our third-party vendors, and risks related to any failure or significant disruptions thereof; risks related to government regulation of the internet, e-commerce, consumer data and privacy, information technology and cybersecurity; risks related to a decrease in consumer willingness to receive correspondence or any technical, legal or any other restrictions to send such correspondence; risks related to any failure to comply with applicable data protection, privacy and security, advertising and consumer protection laws, regulations, standards, and other requirements; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards and certain other tax attributes; the risk that we may be unable to realize expected benefits from our restructuring and cost reduction efforts; our ability to attract, develop, motivate and retain well-qualified employees; risks related to our acquisition strategy; risks related to our debt arrangements; interruptions or delays in service on our apps or websites or any undetected errors or design faults; our reliance on third-party platforms to distribute our platform and offerings, including software as-a-service technologies; systems failures or other disruptions in the operations of these parties on which we depend; risks related to climate change; the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to operating in the healthcare industry; risks related to our organizational structure; litigation related risks; our ability to accurately forecast revenue and appropriately plan our expenses in the future; risks related to general economic factors, natural disasters or other unexpected events; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective income tax rate which could materially and adversely affect our results of operations; risks related to the recent healthcare reform legislation and other changes in the healthcare industry and in healthcare spending which may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; as well as the other important factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Key Operating Metrics

Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) refers to the number of unique consumers who have used a GoodRx code to purchase a prescription medication in a given calendar month and have saved money compared to the list price of the medication. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code more than once in a calendar month to purchase prescription medications is only counted as one Monthly Active Consumer in that month. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code in two or three calendar months within a quarter will be counted as a Monthly Active Consumer in each such month. Monthly Active Consumers do not include subscribers to our subscription offerings, consumers of our pharma manufacturer solutions offering, or consumers who use our telehealth offering. When presented for a period longer than a month, Monthly Active Consumers are averaged over the number of calendar months in such period. Monthly Active Consumers from acquired companies are only included beginning in the first full quarter following the acquisition.

Subscription plans represent the ending subscription plan balance across both of our subscription offerings, GoodRx Gold and Kroger Savings Club, which sunset in July 2024. Each subscription plan may represent more than one subscriber since family subscription plans may include multiple members.

We exited the second quarter of 2024 with over 7 million prescription-related consumers that used GoodRx across our prescription transactions and subscription offerings. Our prescription-related consumers represent the sum of Monthly Active Consumers for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and subscribers to our subscription plans as of June 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended (in millions) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Monthly Active Consumers 6.6 6.7 6.4 6.1 6.1 6.1 As of (in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Subscription plans 696 778 884 930 969 1,007

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par values) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 524,903 $ 672,296 Accounts receivable, net 161,774 143,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,878 56,886 Total current assets 750,555 872,790 Property and equipment, net 14,495 15,932 Goodwill 410,769 410,769 Intangible assets, net 56,022 60,898 Capitalized software, net 111,774 95,439 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 29,893 29,929 Deferred tax assets, net 65,268 65,268 Other assets 36,614 37,775 Total assets $ 1,475,390 $ 1,588,800 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,884 $ 36,266 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 73,172 71,329 Current portion of debt 7,029 8,787 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,388 6,177 Total current liabilities 102,473 122,559 Debt, net 645,648 647,703 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 49,316 48,403 Other liabilities 8,554 8,177 Total liabilities 805,991 826,842 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value 38 40 Additional paid-in capital 2,121,079 2,219,321 Accumulated deficit (1,451,718 ) (1,457,403 ) Total stockholders' equity 669,399 761,958 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,475,390 $ 1,588,800

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 200,610 $ 189,677 $ 398,490 $ 373,663 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 11,870 16,339 24,338 33,034 Product development and technology 30,854 31,285 61,871 64,193 Sales and marketing 93,454 77,440 183,418 155,962 General and administrative 27,589 30,208 68,697 59,827 Depreciation and amortization 16,965 16,097 32,907 31,036 Total costs and operating expenses 180,732 171,369 371,231 344,052 Operating income 19,878 18,308 27,259 29,611 Other expense, net: Other expense - - - (1,808 ) Interest income 6,334 7,814 13,889 15,048 Interest expense (14,566 ) (14,054 ) (29,209 ) (27,187 ) Total other expense, net (8,232 ) (6,240 ) (15,320 ) (13,947 ) Income before income taxes 11,646 12,068 11,939 15,664 Income tax (expense) benefit (4,952 ) 46,718 (6,254 ) 39,832 Net income $ 6,694 $ 58,786 $ 5,685 $ 55,496 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 376,254 412,221 386,153 412,322 Diluted 384,732 414,335 393,620 414,373 Stock-based compensation included in costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 64 $ 180 $ 140 $ 341 Product development and technology 6,259 7,534 12,107 16,123 Sales and marketing 9,396 (3,020 ) 17,523 1,392 General and administrative 10,871 13,203 21,916 25,540

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 5,685 $ 55,496 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,907 31,036 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,663 1,695 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,930 2,055 Stock-based compensation expense 51,686 43,396 Deferred income taxes - (62,980 ) Loss on operating lease assets - 374 Loss on minority equity interest investment - 1,808 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (18,166 ) (6,237 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,981 ) (13,574 ) Accounts payable (18,017 ) (10,972 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,973 18,418 Operating lease liabilities (1,770 ) (665 ) Other liabilities 377 2,304 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,287 62,154 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (675 ) (440 ) Capitalized software (37,169 ) (28,807 ) Net cash used in investing activities (37,844 ) (29,247 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on long-term debt (5,273 ) (3,515 ) Repurchases of Class A common stock (153,226 ) (18,437 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,772 1,267 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (15,966 ) (8,048 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 857 649 Net cash used in financing activities (161,836 ) (28,084 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (147,393 ) 4,823 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 672,296 757,165 End of period $ 524,903 $ 761,988

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Revenue and metrics presented as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. We also present each cost and operating expense on our condensed consolidated statements of operations on an adjusted basis to arrive at adjusted operating income. Collectively, we refer to these non-GAAP financial measures as our "Non-GAAP Measures."

We define Adjusted Revenue for a particular period as revenue excluding client contract termination costs associated with restructuring related activities. We exclude these costs from revenue because we believe they are not indicative of past or future underlying performance of the business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and as further adjusted for, as applicable for the periods presented, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, financing related expenses, loss on operating lease assets, restructuring related expenses, legal settlement expenses, charitable stock donation, gain on sale of business, and other income or expense, net. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

We define Adjusted Net Income for a particular period as net income or loss adjusted for, as applicable for the periods presented, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, amortization of intangibles related to restructuring activities, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, financing related expenses, loss on operating lease assets, restructuring related expenses, legal settlement expenses, charitable stock donation, gain on sale of business, other expense, and as further adjusted for estimated income tax on such adjusted items. Our adjusted taxes also excludes (i) the valuation allowance recorded against certain of our net deferred tax assets that was recognized in accordance with GAAP and any subsequent releases of the valuation allowance, and (ii) all tax benefits/expenses resulting from excess tax benefits/deficiencies in connection with stock-based compensation. Adjusted Net Income Margin represents Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share is Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders divided by weighted average number of shares. The weighted average shares we use in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share - basic is equal to our GAAP weighted average shares - basic and the weighted average shares we use in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted is equal to either GAAP weighted average shares - basic or GAAP weighted average shares - diluted, depending on whether we have adjusted net loss or adjusted net income, respectively.

We also assess our performance by evaluating each cost and operating expense on our condensed consolidated statements of operations on a non-GAAP, or adjusted, basis to arrive at adjusted operating income. The adjustments to these cost and operating expense items include, as applicable for the periods presented, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions and restructuring activities, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, financing related expenses, restructuring related expenses, legal settlement expenses, loss on operating lease assets, charitable stock donation, other expense, and gain on sale of business. Adjusted operating income is Adjusted Revenue less non-GAAP costs and operating expenses.

We believe our Non-GAAP Measures are helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties because they assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of our operations across our historical financial periods. Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are also key measures we use to assess our financial performance and are also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate and assess performance.

The Non-GAAP Measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered as alternatives or substitutes to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain costs that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations that are necessary to run our business. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and revenue, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Revenue, respectively, and presents net income margin, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 6,694 $ 58,786 $ 5,685 $ 55,496 Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest income (6,334 ) (7,814 ) (13,889 ) (15,048 ) Interest expense 14,566 14,054 29,209 27,187 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,952 (46,718 ) 6,254 (39,832 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,965 16,097 32,907 31,036 Other expense - - - 1,808 Financing related expenses 392 - 832 - Acquisition related expenses 174 385 348 1,441 Restructuring related expenses 566 - 441 - Legal settlement expenses - - 13,000 - Stock-based compensation expense 26,590 17,897 51,686 43,396 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 847 405 1,726 845 Loss on operating lease assets - 374 - 374 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,412 $ 53,466 $ 128,199 $ 106,703 Revenue and Adjusted Revenue (1) $ 200,610 $ 189,677 $ 398,490 $ 373,663 Net income margin 3.3 % 31.0 % 1.4 % 14.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.6 % 28.2 % 32.2 % 28.6 %

____________________ (1) Revenue was equal to Adjusted Revenue as there was no client contract termination cost associated with restructuring related activities in the periods presented.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income and revenue and calculations of net income margin and earnings per share, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Net Income Margin, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, respectively:

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 6,694 $ 58,786 $ 5,685 $ 55,496 Adjusted to exclude the following: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 2,100 5,599 4,876 11,208 Other expense - - - 1,808 Financing related expenses 392 - 832 - Acquisition related expenses 174 385 348 1,441 Restructuring related expenses 566 - 441 - Legal settlement expenses - - 13,000 - Stock-based compensation expense 26,590 17,897 51,686 43,396 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 847 405 1,726 845 Loss on operating lease assets - 374 - 374 Income tax effects of excluded items and adjustments for valuation allowance and excess tax benefits/deficiencies from equity awards (4,991 ) (55,059 ) (13,636 ) (56,666 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 32,372 $ 28,387 $ 64,958 $ 57,902 Revenue and Adjusted Revenue (1) $ 200,610 $ 189,677 $ 398,490 $ 373,663 Net income margin 3.3 % 31.0 % 1.4 % 14.9 % Adjusted Net Income Margin 16.1 % 15.0 % 16.3 % 15.5 % Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 376,254 412,221 386,153 412,322 Diluted 384,732 414,335 393,620 414,373 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Basic 376,254 412,221 386,153 412,322 Diluted 384,732 414,335 393,620 414,373 Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.14

____________________ (1) Revenue was equal to Adjusted Revenue as there was no client contract termination cost associated with restructuring related activities in the periods presented.

The following table presents (i) each non-GAAP, or adjusted, cost and expense and operating income measure together with its most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP; and (ii) each adjusted cost and expense and adjusted operating income as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue together with each GAAP cost and expense and operating income as a percentage of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

(dollars in thousands) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 11,870 $ 16,339 $ 11,801 $ 16,145 $ 24,338 $ 33,034 $ 24,497 $ 32,677 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 6 % 9 % 6 % 9 % 6 % 9 % 6 % 9 % Product development and technology $ 30,854 $ 31,285 $ 24,087 $ 23,470 $ 61,871 $ 64,193 $ 48,665 $ 47,380 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 15 % 16 % 12 % 12 % 16 % 17 % 12 % 13 % Sales and marketing $ 93,454 $ 77,440 $ 83,752 $ 80,393 $ 183,418 $ 155,962 $ 165,148 $ 154,417 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 47 % 41 % 42 % 42 % 46 % 42 % 41 % 41 % General and administrative $ 27,589 $ 30,208 $ 15,558 $ 16,203 $ 68,697 $ 59,827 $ 31,981 $ 32,486 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 14 % 16 % 8 % 9 % 17 % 16 % 8 % 9 % Depreciation and amortization $ 16,965 $ 16,097 $ 14,865 $ 10,498 $ 32,907 $ 31,036 $ 28,031 $ 19,828 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 8 % 8 % 7 % 6 % 8 % 8 % 7 % 5 % Operating income $ 19,878 $ 18,308 $ 50,547 $ 42,968 $ 27,259 $ 29,611 $ 100,168 $ 86,875 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 10 % 10 % 25 % 23 % 7 % 8 % 25 % 23 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of each non-GAAP, or adjusted, cost and expense and operating income measure to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 11,870 $ 16,339 $ 24,338 $ 33,034 Restructuring related expenses - - 311 - Stock-based compensation expense (64 ) (180 ) (140 ) (341 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (5 ) (14 ) (12 ) (16 ) Adjusted cost of revenue $ 11,801 $ 16,145 $ 24,497 $ 32,677 Product development and technology $ 30,854 $ 31,285 $ 61,871 $ 64,193 Acquisition related expenses (26 ) (79 ) (52 ) (279 ) Restructuring related expenses (20 ) - (112 ) - Stock-based compensation expense (6,259 ) (7,534 ) (12,107 ) (16,123 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (462 ) (202 ) (935 ) (411 ) Adjusted product development and technology $ 24,087 $ 23,470 $ 48,665 $ 47,380 Sales and marketing $ 93,454 $ 77,440 $ 183,418 $ 155,962 Acquisition related expenses (148 ) - (296 ) - Restructuring related expenses - - (114 ) - Stock-based compensation expense (9,396 ) 3,020 (17,523 ) (1,392 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (158 ) (67 ) (337 ) (153 ) Adjusted sales and marketing $ 83,752 $ 80,393 $ 165,148 $ 154,417 General and administrative $ 27,589 $ 30,208 $ 68,697 $ 59,827 Financing related expenses (392 ) - (832 ) - Acquisition related expenses - (306 ) - (1,162 ) Restructuring related expenses (546 ) - (526 ) - Legal settlement expenses - - (13,000 ) - Stock-based compensation expense (10,871 ) (13,203 ) (21,916 ) (25,540 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (222 ) (122 ) (442 ) (265 ) Loss on operating lease assets - (374 ) - (374 ) Adjusted general and administrative $ 15,558 $ 16,203 $ 31,981 $ 32,486 Depreciation and amortization $ 16,965 $ 16,097 $ 32,907 $ 31,036 Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (2,100 ) (5,599 ) (4,876 ) (11,208 ) Adjusted depreciation and amortization $ 14,865 $ 10,498 $ 28,031 $ 19,828 Operating income $ 19,878 $ 18,308 $ 27,259 $ 29,611 Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 2,100 5,599 4,876 11,208 Financing related expenses 392 - 832 - Acquisition related expenses 174 385 348 1,441 Restructuring related expenses 566 - 441 - Legal settlement expenses - - 13,000 - Stock-based compensation expense 26,590 17,897 51,686 43,396 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 847 405 1,726 845 Loss on operating lease assets - 374 - 374 Adjusted operating income $ 50,547 $ 42,968 $ 100,168 $ 86,875

