

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Murphy Oil (MUR) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $127.74 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $98.29 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $124.2 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $802.77 million from $814.59 million last year.



Murphy Oil earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $127.74 Mln. vs. $98.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $802.77 Mln vs. $814.59 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX