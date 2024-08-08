

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported that its consolidated revenues for July was NT$23.45 billion with 32.3% growth year-on-year. Revenues from the personal computers and display business grew 37.6%. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 27.0% of the group's total revenues in July.



Consolidated revenues for year-to-July period was NT$149.45 billion with 16.4% growth frm last year. Revenues from the personal computers and display business grew 18.8%. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.4% of the group's total revenues for the period, year-to-July.



