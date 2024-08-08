

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):



Earnings: -$298.38 million in Q2 vs. -$22.46 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.85 in Q2 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.71 million or $0.15 per share for the period.



Revenue: $995.393 million in Q2 vs. $1.035 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.09 - $0.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $920 - $980 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.31 - $0.37 Full year revenue guidance: $3.59 - $3.63 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX