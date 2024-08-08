

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.967 billion, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $1.763 billion, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.541 billion or $3.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.0% to $11.302 billion from $8.312 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.967 Bln. vs. $1.763 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.28 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.302 Bln vs. $8.312 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.10 to $16.60 Full year revenue guidance: $45.4 to $46.6 Bln



