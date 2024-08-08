Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - The cost of fixing an app issue after development can be up to 100 times higher than during a prototyping phase. Designli launches The SolutionLab to help businesses achieve app success and higher ROI by testing mock-ups before actual development starts.

Desingli is on a mission to help clients achieve lasting success

Organizations that incorporate design thinking can see a return on investment (ROI) of 85% or more, a Forrester Research study reveals.

On the contrary, the cost of fixing an error after development can be up to 100 times higher than during the prototyping phase. This underscores the value of methodologies like prototyping, which are integral to the design thinking process and app success.

Designli, a software development company committed to helping clients achieve lasting success, is launching The SolutionLab, a two-week interactive prototyping process that lets businesses create the right digital products from the start by testing mock-ups before actual apps are developed.

The SolutionLab helps organizations:

Establish a clear project framework by providing a structured plan to guide the development process

Initiate the design phase with clickable prototypes by allowing to quickly move from concept to interactive design models

Prepare the development team for execution by equipping it with the necessary tools and insights to begin development efficiently

"Designli is fully committed to helping businesses achieve lasting success by offering a 5-star experience to all its clients. The SolutionLab is just the first stage of our comprehensive development process, designed to help companies accelerate development while significantly reducing costs and minimizing the risks associated with post-launch fixes," Designli CEO Keith Shields explains.

To ensure the effectiveness of The SolutionLab, Designli ingrains its team with the values of CUPID - Communicative, Universal respect, Proactive, Inquisitive, and Dependable - guaranteeing clear communication, respectful collaboration, proactive issue resolution, continuous learning, and unwavering reliability, which collectively drive project success and client satisfaction.

To learn more about Designli's services, visit https://designli.co/services.

About Designli:

Designli is Southeast's leading custom software development company specializing in custom mobile apps and web applications built with cutting-edge technologies like React Native, React, Nest, and Node.js. With the expertise to handle the most complex software solutions, Designli ensures a seamless, 5-star experience for every client.

