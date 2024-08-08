Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2024 13:06 Uhr
ISS A/S: ISS awarded 7-year contract with the UK Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) with expected annual value of DKK 1.2bn

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 8 August 2024
No. 35/2024

ISS awarded 7-year contract with the UK Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) with expected annual value of DKK 1.2bn

ISS announced today that ISS Mediclean Limited (a subsidiary of ISS UK Ltd) has been awarded a 7-year contract (with extensions up to further 3 years) to provide integrated facility management services across 800+ sites occupied by DWP. The award is subject to final contract, with anticipated signature by the end of August 2024.

The contract has an anticipated value for core services of around DKK 1.2 billion (GBP 135m) per year. Mobilisation is expected to begin in October 2024 with an anticipated go-live date in October 2025.

For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


