

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025, while maintaining revenue growth outlook.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.53 to $0.56 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.19 to $0.20 per share on a revenue decline at a low-double-digit percentage rate.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $0.02 to $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.18 to $0.21 per share on a revenue decline at a low-double-digit percentage rate.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue decline of 10.9 percent to $5.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



